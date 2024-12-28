Tacoma Takes the Trail, Ridgeline Rules the Road

The Toyota Tacoma and Honda Ridgeline are two distinct mid-size pickups catering to different needs. The Tacoma offers rugged off-road capability and towing power, while the Ridgeline delivers SUV-like comfort and practicality. In this comparison, we explore how these trucks stack up in performance, interior features, styling, and value to help you choose the right one for your lifestyle.

Toyota Tacoma Outperforms in Power and Handling

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road with the optional Hybrid i-Force MAX. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Spec Toyota Tacoma Honda Ridgeline Engine 2.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder 3.5L V6 Horsepower 278 hp 280 hp Torque 317 lb-ft 262 lb-ft Towing Capacity 6,500 lbs 5,000 lbs Drivetrain 4×4 (Off-Road) AWD (All-Surface) Fuel Economy (City/Highway) 20/24 mpg 18/24 mpg

2024 Toyota Tacoma SR5 with the standard, non-hybrid 2.4L turbo

These two trucks are polar opposites: The Tacoma is traditional body-on-frame, while the Ridgeline is unibody construction based on an SUV chassis. The Tacoma’s turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder makes 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque (and a hybrid powertrain is available), to the Ridgeline’s 3.5-litre V6 at 280 hp and 262 lb-ft; and it can tow up to 6,500 lbs to the Honda’s 5,000-lb maximum. The Tacoma takes the nod based on those numbers. But because they’re so different, buyers really have to consider their requirements. The Tacoma’s 4×4 system is for off-road only, not asphalt, while the Ridgeline’s standard all-wheel drive (AWD) can be driven on any surface (and the Honda can tackle off-road better than you might think). The Tacoma handles well but feels “trucky,” while some drivers might prefer the Ridgeline’s SUV-style performance as a better fit for urban driving.

Related – Nissan Frontier Vs. Toyota Tacoma: When Options Matter

Honda Ridgeline Offers a More Functional Interior

2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport.

2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport

The Tacoma’s interior styling is chunky-truck, while the Ridgeline is all SUV; and while the Tacoma is more interesting from a design perspective, the Ridgeline is all about practicality. The console storage box is a cavern, the door pockets are large, and the rear seats are on metal legs. You can fold the seat cushions up to access the floor space, but the big deal is that when those cushions are down, there’s a large open storage area under the seats. You can slide items into it and your rear-seat passengers can stay seated when you do. The Tacoma has bins under its rear seats, but they’re not as handy as the Ridgeline’s storage solution. The Honda is simply the more useful of the two interiors.

Related – The Redesigned 2024 Toyota Tacoma Interior: 7 Features to Know About

Why the Honda Ridgeline’s Styling Stands Out

2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport

Neither truck is going to win a beauty contest, and taste is subjective, but the Ridgeline’s smooth styling is slightly ahead at the wire. It comes only as a four-door crew cab; the Toyota offers one as well, along with an extended Xtra Cab for U.S. buyers, and which might eventually be sold in Canada as well. For 2024, the Ridgeline’s name is now stamped across the tailgate, and what a gate it is. Like the Tacoma’s, it drops down conventionally, but can also open sideways like a door, which can be incredibly handy because you don’t have to stretch across a lowered tailgate to reach your cargo. The Ridgeline’s bed floor also lifts up to reveal a locking trunk under it. The spare tire is tucked up at the top of it, where you don’t have to worry about rust or seizure on a spare tire winch, used to hold the spare under a conventional pickup.

- Advertisement -

Takeaway: Why the Toyota Tacoma is the Better Buy

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Honda Ridgeline has a lot going for it, and for many buyers, it will be the perfect pickup for their lifestyle, but it’s considerably more expensive than the Tacoma. The “Taco,” as its fans affectionately call it, has traditionally been fair value for drivers who appreciate its size, capability, a bed that easily accommodates camping gear or bikes, and good driving manners. The Ridgeline does all that as well, and while it’s pricier, some may prefer its SUV-style personality. These two are so different that it’s not primarily about the best truck, but the best truck for each buyer.

If you’re buying a mid-size pickup, also read our guide – Small Trucks Rise Up: Every New Model to Know About