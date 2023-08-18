Honda SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

Honda HR-V : subcompact

Honda HR-V

Subcompact Crossover SUV 2023 Honda HR-V Sport

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L

2023 Honda HR-V Sport Key features: A subcompact SUV with plenty of cargo space Available with Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control 2023 redesign comes with larger, more responsive engine

The Honda HR-V is all-new for 2023. For the first and second generations, Honda sold a single HR-V worldwide as a subcompact crossover but for the new model, there’s a split. Overall, based on our 2023 HR-V review, it’s an enlarged crossover mixing Civic and CR-V DNA to disappointing effect.

The smallest of Honda SUVs finds two rows of seats, accompanied by a reasonably spacious cargo section, easy-to-use features, and a cabin with a small dose of sophistication. However, the primary aspect constraining the HR-V revolves around a less potent powertrain that tends to imbue this SUV with a sense of leisureliness and a mildly unenjoyable driving experience.

Power comes from a 2.0L four-cylinder engine running on gasoline, delivering around 158 horsepower – the same we get for the Civic. You might sense a lack of vigor in the engine’s performance for an SUV; however, the potential exists for the future inclusion of a 180-hp turbocharged 1.5L engine or a hybrid system in the vehicle range.

At present, the standard configuration comprises front-wheel drive paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), while the option of all-wheel drive stands accessible across all variants.

2023 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD. Photo: Graham Heeps

The fuel efficiency falls within the typical range for a subcompact SUV. According to EPA estimates, the front-wheel drive models achieve 26 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. Opting for all-wheel drive dips the rating to 25 mpg city and 30 mpg highway.

Regarding storage room, the 2024 HR-V stands out in the subcompact SUV category, boasting a substantial 24.4 cubic feet behind its back seats and an impressive 55.1 cubic feet when those seats are folded down. This model also excels in easy cargo management, enhancing overall convenience.

The modern cabin design of the new HR-V draws inspiration from the Civic. Comfort and support define the front seats, which finds extensive adjustability, along with strategically positioned storage compartments.

Two options for the infotainment system are available across all trims: a 7.0- or 9.0-inch touchscreen, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The latter permits wireless connectivity for these features, exclusively attainable in the highest EX-L variant.

Pricing falls within the bracket of US$25,425 to US$28,975. Read our full story – Honda Redesigns 2023 HR-V with Beefed-Up Size & Updated Engine

Honda CR-V

Compact Crossover SUV



2023 CR-V Sport Touring. Photo: Honda



2023 CR-V Sport Touring. Photo: Honda



Key features: Honda adds a third hybrid-electric trim level to the 2024 CR-V lineup New CR-V Sport-L interior finds more premium touches & cabin tech Full 6th-generation redesign for 2023

The 2024 Honda CR-V proves to be a comprehensively designed SUV, boasting a generously proportioned and meticulously crafted cabin, seats providing ample comfort, a user-friendly infotainment setup, and remarkably expansive storage capacity. Its handling promises to be adept, and the engine offers sufficient power for typical everyday commutes. While the engine might exhibit some feebleness and noise during highway cruising, the commendable fuel efficiency is worth noting.

Hidden beneath the upright grille of the 2024 CR-V is a customary 190-hp turbocharged 1.5L four-cylinder engine matched with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). With this configuration, you can have the option of front- or all-wheel-drive, a feature consistent across the LX, EX, and EX-L models.

However, exclusively for the Sport and Sport Touring variants, a hybrid powertrain is available, employing a 2.0L four-cylinder mill with dual electric motors, generating 204 horsepower. Although you can select front- or all-wheel drive for the Sport model, the Sport Touring exclusively offers an all-wheel-drive setup.

2024 CR-V Sport Touring. Photo: Honda

Anticipate around 28 miles per gallon in urban areas and 34 miles per gallon on highways for the front-wheel-drive option and 27/32 mpg for all-wheel drive.

The second row offers 39.3 cubic feet of space, sufficient for a small family’s weekend bags. The towing capacity is 1,500 pounds for the gasoline CR-V and 1,000 pounds for the CR-V Hybrid with add-on towing gear.

In terms of interior, the 2024 Honda CR-V displays a much improved, crafted cabin featuring a more elegant ambiance. While a few rigid plastics are present, the majority of materials used are of premium quality. It comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the LX, EX, and Sport editions. The EX-L and Sport Touring use a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen.

The price varies between US$30,825 and US$40,825. Read our full story – 2023 Honda CR-V Redesign & Styling Changes: A Closer Look

Are you cross-shopping the HR-V and CR-V – not sure which one to buy? Read our full, in-depth comparison review – CR-V vs HR-V: Honda’s Smallest SUVs Compared

Honda Passport

Mid-size, 2-row SUV





2022 Passport TrailSport. Photo: Honda



2022 Passport TrailSport. Photo: Honda Key features: First-ever Passport TrailSport meant to be more ‘adventure-ready’ Both 2WD and AWD drivetrains available 280 horsepower V6 with 9-speed auto transmission

The Passport enters the arena of mid-size SUVs, taking on over twenty varied opponents, each possessing unique skills. While not a blatant standout, the Passport’s commendable all-around aptitude and lack of drawbacks propel it to the upper echelon of this densely populated and fiercely contested category. With a V6 engine, a nine-speed automatic transmission, and standard all-wheel drive, the Passport combines technology with vigor. It might not provide thrills, remarkable off-road expertise, or captivating aesthetics, it does seek to offer satisfactory power and performance, the ability to tow 5,000 pounds, and serves as a proficient family vehicle.

The 2023 Passport houses a V6 engine with 280 horsepower, characterized by its understated yet capable nature. The acceleration remains robust, complemented by seamless gear shifts from the nine-speed automatic transmission, ensuring efficient power distribution during highway acceleration.

It records 19 mpg within urban settings and 24 mpg on highways — figures consistent with V6-powered all-wheel-drive mid-size SUVs.

2022 Passport TrailSport. Photo: Honda

This Honda SUV offers greater cargo space compared to many other mid-size SUVs with two rows. There’s around 41.2 cubic feet of room behind the back seats, which can be expanded to about 77.7 cubic feet when those seats are folded.

The latest Passport interior finds more premium materials for a more elegant and cozy ambiance than the outgoing Passport model. Each Passport model features an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, TrailSport and Elite variants come standard with a 115-volt outlet.

Noteworthy attributes encompass a perfect five-star rating given by the NHTSA, along with an 83/100 reliability rating from the J.D. Power.

The price has a range of US$42,475 to US$47,935. Read our full story – Honda’s Refreshed 2022 Passport Joins the ‘Rugged SUV’ Trend, Adds New TrailSport

Honda Pilot

Mid-size, 3-row SUV



Location package with matched HDRI

Location package with matched HDRI Key features: Next-generation 2023 Pilot is longer and wider than outgoing model New Pilot TrailSport with more off-road features All-new 3.5L V6 engine makes 285-hp and 262 lb.-ft of torque

Completely revamped for the 2023 model year, the Honda Pilot’s advancements might push it toward the top tier, but it falls short in a few areas. Historically dubbed the SUV-esque minivan, the 2024 Pilot strives to alter that repute with a more daring appearance and a newly accessible, somewhat more adept TrailSport model for off-road adventures.

A subset of its inventive attributes proves exceptional – take, for instance, a button at the wiper lever’s end, swiftly activating panoramic cameras and toggling through diverse perspectives. Its rear cargo floor is reversible, featuring both carpeted and hard sides. However, the Pilot’s tech quotient is somewhat underwhelming. Unlike competitors that boast expansive digital dashboards and broad infotainment screens, the Pilot merely offers a partial digital dash, with a 9-inch display being its largest infotainment offering.

Under the 2024 Pilot hoods sits a 3.5L V6 engine. It churns out 285 horsepower, mates to a 10-speed automatic transmission, and mainly drives the front wheels (all-wheel drive is optional). Although not aiming for blazing speed, the V6 engine ensures consistent throttle response, while the 10-speed automatic guarantees seamless shifts. Compare that to the 2016 Honda Passport Touring we reviewed, also with a 3.5L V6 but making 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque.

2023 Pilot TrailSport. Photo: Honda

Regarding efficiency, the new Honda Pilot is rated by the EPA to achieve around 19 mpg in urban settings and 27 mpg on highways (19/25 mpg when equipped with all-wheel drive), aligning well with midsize SUV averages. TrailSport variants experience a slight decrease in these figures, reaching 18/23 mpg city/highway.

The Pilot offers ample room for cargo; 18.6/48.5/87 cubic feet behind the third-, second-, and first-row seats, respectively – boasting one of the most spacious cargo volumes in its midsize SUV category. Regarding towing prowess, it can handle 3,500 pounds with FWD and 5,000 pounds with AWD, a typical capability within the midsize SUV range.

Pilot models offer seating for up to eight individuals across three rows. At the same time, the EX-L variant provides the choice of substituting the second-row seats with captain’s chairs, decreasing total seating to seven. For the TrailSport, these captain’s chairs are included as standard.

Honda provides the Pilot with a standard 7-inch touchscreen or an optional 9-inch version, featuring graphics that are not the most radical and sizes a bit smaller than certain competitors’ tablets; nevertheless, they remain user-friendly.

The price starts at US$38,465 and goes as high as US$53,855.