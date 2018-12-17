2019 Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition

Limited to only 80 units, Lincoln pays homage to the 1960s with the 2019 Continental Coach Door Edition sedan sporting these sweet centre-opening doors.

Call them centre-opening, coach doors, suicide doors — call them what you want but Lincoln is responsible for bringing this feature to light with the unique centre-opening doors and a chrome-accented upper shoulder line that established a signature look for the luxury automaker back in 1961 with the help of chief stylist Eugene T. Gregorie.

Aside from the unique look, the 90-degree opening doors make it easier for passengers to get in and out while adding way more legroom for rear occupants by increasing the Coach Edition’s wheelbase by 6-inches to accommodate the larger doors. There’s also a stowable tray table and tablet holder, of course.

As Lincoln puts it, “People appreciate elegance and glamour…and they want the easiest way to get in and out of a vehicle. These doors answer to both.”

This special edition Continental finds a 400-hp 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 making 400 lb.-ft. of torque, paired to 3 drive modes (Normal, Sport and Comfort). And of course, the company’s signature seats — in this case, 30-way adjustable positions so there’s really no excuse for those long drives.

The company is on a roll right now releasing new products including the new first-ever Aviator and new Nautilus SUVs — sedans aren’t a hot topic these days but it’s nice to see 4-doors still getting some love. And suicide doors.

Release Date

Lincoln is taking orders now and will arrive at Lincoln Black Label dealerships Summer 2019. These are limited to 80 units in total but Lincoln expects to sell some 2020 model year Coach Edition Continentals as well. Pricing hasn’t been announced.