The New Black Label Navigator Is a Lesson in Selling Luxury

The Lincoln Navigator enters an all-new generation for 2025 but avoids any drastic changes to the formula of the brand’s defining vehicle. It adopts the latest in digital and screen technology from the smaller Nautilus, and sports an evolutionary design update incorporating a larger grille and more sophisticated lighting, including an upgraded version of the welcome lighting introduced by the Navigator ten years ago.

Free Car Washes and Detailing?

The Navigator is an attention grabber, whether that’s from sheer size or the fact that you can now equip it with 24-inch wheels, it’s not something for the meek at heart. The company says the new model has been given more presence, but if you ask us, that wasn’t something it ever had in short supply.

“The Navigator is missing a few items that you’d expect at this price range, notably soft-close doors and an air suspension system…”

The big news, at least for Canadians, is the addition of the new Black Label trim, a version of the Navigator that sits above the Reserve and has been available to Americans for 10 years now. Originally introduced as a package in 2021, Lincoln said they felt the time was right, coinciding with the release of the new generation, to give Canadians the option of buying this ultra-luxe version of their full-size three-row SUV.

Going further than just some extra equipment, the Black Label experience starts with the buying process. Lincoln encourages dealers to go above and beyond for customers choosing this trim, including working with them to customize each vehicle to suit their preferences fully. Depending on provincial regulations, Lincoln can offer test drives that start from the comfort of your home, and they can even help with the minutiae of paperwork.

Black Label customers also get a comprehensive maintenance plan as part of the purchase, unlimited free car washes, and a yearly detail.

Lincoln Rejuvenate Enters the New Navigator’s Cabin

Beyond the customer experience, a Black Label Navigator comes in three distinct themes, all of which include sumptuous leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped dashboard, and special wood trim inlays. The second row is where the magic happens with full power-operated captain’s chairs that are heated, ventilated, and offer an excellent massage. The seats can be controlled via a screen on the centre console that you don’t get on lesser trims. There are even dual entertainment screens with access to all the latest streaming services.

“Thanks to copious amounts of sound insulation and laminated windows, the blown V6 is barely audible unless giving it the beans.”

Lincoln wants you to think of the Navigator as a spa on wheels, and the “Rejuvenate” program that was introduced on the Nautilus makes its way into the Navigator. Using the 48-inch panoramic screen to display images of waterfalls and the night sky, along with zen-like music, and special scents diffused through the vents, it aims to give the driver up to ten minutes of relaxation while parked. Think of it as vehicular therapy that helps you escape the rigours of your busy life. All Navigators, regardless of trim, also get an excellent 28-speaker Revel audio system.

The Same V6 Turbo Carries Over

Engine : 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6

: 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 Horsepower : 440 hp @ 5,850 rpm

: 440 hp @ 5,850 rpm Torque : 510 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm

: 510 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm Transmission : 10-speed automatic with SelectShift

: 10-speed automatic with SelectShift Drivetrain : Standard four-wheel drive (4WD)

: Standard four-wheel drive (4WD) Fuel Economy (AWD) : 15 city / 22 highway / 17 combined MPG

: 15 city / 22 highway / 17 combined MPG Towing Capacity: Up to 8,700 lbs (with HD Tow Package)

There’s only one powertrain and it’s the same one from last year: a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 that produces 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque sent through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to copious amounts of sound insulation and laminated windows, the blown V6 is barely audible unless giving it the beans. It also moves the Navigator with confidence despite its gargantuan mass, and allows it to tow up to 8700 lbs when equipped with the optional tow package.

Though a vehicle with its roots based on the F-150 (you’d never be able to tell) shouldn’t necessarily inspire confidence on a twisty road, the Navigator handles its mass well and has good steering, especially when selecting the “Excite” driving mode.

Takeaway

The Navigator is missing a few items that you’d expect at this price range, notably soft-close doors and an air suspension system, though the adaptive dampers do a good job of nullifying most road imperfections.

Since the Navigator is based on the Ford Expedition, which was redesigned last year, it picks up a few things from it, including a new split tailgate and handy cargo shelf that doubles as a picnic table or even a bench seat capable of carrying up to 500 lbs.

Pricing has naturally gone up with the Reserve starting at $125,000 in Canada (US $99,995) and rising to $148,000 (US $116,415) for the exclusive Black Label. Add $4000 (US $3000) for the extended wheelbase version. The order books for the 2025 Lincoln Navigator are open now.