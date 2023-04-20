Up Close with Lincoln’s Redesigned 2024 Nautilus Mid-Size SUV

New York, NY — Digital cabin scents, the largest screen in the segment, redesigned looks with slick LED DRLs, an optional hybrid powertrain, and latest version of the BlueCruise hands-free system. Here’s an exclusive look and new specs for the next-generation 2024 Nautilus.

To be clear, the Nautilus isn’t Lincoln’s first mid-size SUV. The luxury brand offered the MKX since 2007, replaced by the Nautilus in 2019 — frankly, a completely different machine with a new identity both inside and out. In 2021, came a mild refresh including a more refined new front grille, Calm app integration, and an upgraded cabin with the largest touchscreen available in any Lincoln SUV at the time.

For 2024, this overhaul comes with significant changes.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Price and Trims Levels

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal

In the US, the 2024 Nautilus will be available in Premiere, Reserve, and Black Label trims. The entry price is a respectable $50,415 for the Premiere, $54,750 for Reserve, and a huge jump for the Black Label at $74,465. Order banks are now open.

In Canada, only one trim — Nautilus Reserve — will be made available, but customers can package it out with optional Black Label features, with the exception of the Black Label’s new Chrome Cavier exterior colour, and two Black Label exclusive interior themes: Redwood and Chalet. Canadian pricing for 2024 Nautilus starts at $61,900 and order banks are now open.

Nautilus Redesign & Styling: new looks with an agile stance

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal

Exterior dimension specs:

Wheelbase : 114.2

: 114.2 Overall Length : 193.2

: 193.2 Overall Height : 68.2

: 68.2 Width with mirrors : 85.4

: 85.4 Width with mirrors folded : 79.8

: 79.8 Track Width (F/R): 65.2/65.3

The outgoing Nautilus was already a sleek, stylish SUV with the right proportions. But the Lincoln designers managed to level it up for 2024. This next-gen version looks agile, bold, and ready to pounce.

It’s all based on what Lincoln dubs the QuiteFlight design concept, which looks to promote a “beautiful gliding human sanctuary.” Taking it further, the new Nautilus design details are inspired by birds in flight, from the rear quarter panel look at the C-pillar, to the front headlight details up front where there are four new handcrafted grills.

Cleaner looks with fresh design details

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal

Design jargon aside, all we know is the redesigned Nautilus really does look stunning up close. The long, skinny, stretched-out light feature is what really stands out for 2024, spanning the entire grill from east to west, linking up to the illuminated Lincoln logo in centre. This all rests on a more flat grill, rendering a cleaner look, in our opinion.

At the rear, the horizontal styling continues with the brake lights and stretched-out lighting detail in red. Adding to the clean looks, there’s no large emblem like we’ve seen in the past; instead, subtle and small LINCOLN lettering for a sharper look.

Key standard features and Lincoln Embrace

From the entry-level Premiere to the range-topping Black Label, all three Nautilus flavours come standard with illuminated door handles, the LED daytime running lamps (DRL) with the cool fade-on/fade-off feature we mentioned above, dual chrome exhaust tips, colour-matching wheel arch moldings, and more.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal

Lincoln Embrace is a suite of features, also standard on all trims. Few features include the auto fold power sideview mirrors, Lincoln welcome mat, and illuminated door handle pockets, to name a few.

Exterior colours include Silver Radiance, Infinite Black, Red Carpet, Lustrous Gray, White Platinum, Blue Panther, and Diamond Red. Plus, the Chroma Caviar Dark Gray exclusive to the Black Label.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Interior: massive screen, new colours, more tech

Interior dimension specs:

Headroom – Front Seats (Premiere/Reserve & Black Label): 39.6/39.1

(Premiere/Reserve & Black Label): 39.6/39.1 Headroom – Rear Seats (Premiere/Reserve & Black Label): 39.8/38.4

(Premiere/Reserve & Black Label): 39.8/38.4 Legroom – Front Seats (Max.): 43.5

(Max.): 43.5 Legroom – Rear Seats : 43.1

: 43.1 Shoulder room – Front Seats : 58.9

: 58.9 Shoulder room: Rear Seats : 58.0

: 58.0 Hip room – Front Seats : 56.8

: 56.8 Hip room: Rear Seats: 56.3

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal

Inside the next-generation Nautilus, Lincoln made vast improvements with a long list of new features. The massive screen inside this 5-seater isn’t just the largest Lincoln has ever put out, but it’s the largest in the medium SUV segment. Like the front LED DRL, this thing spans the cockpit east to west.

A well-balanced, centre-focused front cabin layout

Unlike many other front cabins promoting a more ‘driver-centric’ approach, the front cockpit design here starts from the centre point — a more symmetrical layout that doesn’t ignore the passenger.

Front and centre is a large 11.1-inch toucscreen standard across all trims; configurable with four themes (Constellation, Engage, Inspire, and Tranquil). The system includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, coupled with Alexa Built-in to control Nautilus features.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal

The cabin gains numerous crystal detail touchpoint throughout for a premium vibe, and three new interior colours will be offered for 2024, including the stylish Redwood Theme inspired by, that’s right, the Redwood Forest.

This new interior theme comes in a sophisticated herringbone appliqué, pairs to a leather-wrapped interior in a bronze and dark smoked truffle combo, a dark smoked truffle suede headliner, dark smoked truffle floor mats and carpet, and seats in a bronze with suede inserts and perforation details exclusive to Black Label.

For the audiophiles, upgrade to the optional 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D Audio System, if the 14-speaker Revel system isn’t going to cut it.

Lincoln Rejuvenate: Digital scents, lights, animations…

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal

Expect ultra-fast internet with 5G connectivity, Lincoln’s QuietCabin that’s been significantly updated for 2024, and another Lincoln-first: three digital scents (Violet Cashmere, Mystic Forest, Ozonic Azure) that fill the cabin with smells that are pleasant, calming, and will overpower anything foul — like your kid’s hockey bag.

The new digital scents and multisensory, in-cabin experience including lighting is part of what the company calls Lincoln Rejuvenate. The idea is simply make the cabin experience more comfortable.

It’s the kind of stuff you’d only find in a luxury mid-size SUV, where lighting, screen visuals, personal preferences like seating position and massage options, all work together with crisp, high-resolution animations on the displays that coincide with your mood. Honestly, it all sounds a bit much, but the the truth is, it does make the in-cabin experience that much more enjoyable. And this is a Lincoln, after all, so bring on those scents, lights, and sweet symphonic sounds.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal

In terms of standard features inside the 2024 Nautilus, this list is long and extensive. From the usual things like dual-zone climate control and LED map lights, to the plethora of USB ports throughout and Lincoln’s renowned seating features including 10-way driver/8-way passenger soft-touch seats. In true Lincoln fashion, 24-way adjustable fronts seats are also available.

Another nice touch for 2024 is the flat-bottom and flat-top steering wheel. Lincoln’s head designer says it’s ergonomically proven to be the most comfortable design for a wheel. We’ll know once we take this SUV to the roads, but it certainly looks more stylish.

BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free highway driver-assist system

Another big update is an improved version of Lincoln’s BlueCruise system. Essentially, it offers a hands-free driving experience already offered in other Lincoln SUVs.

But the new version here is significantly improved, and now allows the ability to make lane changes, yes, hands-free. Just shift the lane-change indicator as usual towards your desired lane, and the magic happens, carefully moving the Nautilus into the next lane.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal

We got a chance to test the system out in the next-generation 2024 Lincoln Corsair compact SUV — the first Lincoln to offer BlueCruise 1.2 being made available, before the Nautilus arrives early 2024. Once we left Manhattan, we headed north towards the Bronx, on the open, 3-lane freeway to see how this cool feature works. Here’s more on that with our 2024 Corsair first drive review.

Two Powertrains Including New 310-Horsepower Hybrid

Key specs:



Turbocharged 2.0L I-4 Engine Turbocharged 2.0L I-4 Engine (HEV) Horsepower 250 @ 5,500 310 @ 5,500 Torque 275 @ 3,000 N/A Transmission Eight-Speed Automatic CVT Valvetrain DOHC 16-valve DOHC 16-valve Wheels (standard) 19-Inch Premium Painted Bright-MachinedAluminum (Premiere) 21-Inch Bright-Machined with TarnishedDark Painted Pockets (Reserve) 22-Inch Bright-Machined with EbonyPainted Pockets (Black Label) Tire Size 19-Inch All-Season BSW tire – P255/60R19 – 21-Inch All-Season BSW tire – P255/50R21(Reserve) – 22-Inch All-Season BSW tire – P255/45R22(Black Label)

The new Nautilus offers a pair of powertrain choices for 2024. As with the previous Nautilus, the 2024 models gets a standard 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine. But Lincoln improved it, reducing weight and improving fuel economy. The updated mill will produce a targeted 250 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque, matted to an eight-speed transmission and all-wheel drive.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal

With the popularity of hybrids still going strong, that’s right, the 2024 Nautilus will also be available with a 2.0L turbocharged hybrid engine (HEV) paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with a 100kW electric motor. Expect it to produce over 300 horsepower.

We’ll have a full idea of how the new premium SUV will perform and handle once we get behind the wheel. But we know it sits on an adaptive suspension and a suite of sensors that constantly monitor vehicle motion, body movement, steering, acceleration, and braking activities.

Five drive modes will include Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery and Deep Conditions

Takeaway: is the next-gen 2024 Nautilus worth it?

Considering mid-size SUVs account for about 43-percent of all SUV sales, and the Nautilus’ last minor refresh was in 2021 since it first arrived in 2019 when it replaced the MKX, this major 2024 overhaul was just meant to be.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. Photo: Amee Reehal

The exterior redesign is major, with key details like the fading DRLs, the new front grilles, and elegant rear styling. Inside, the centre-focused front cabin houses the largest screen in the segment, adds those digital scents for the first time, gains an improved infotainment system, and more.

The turbo is improved for 2024, while adding a powerful hybrid option for those who may not be ready to go all-electric just yet. The luxury mid-size SUV market is definitely competitive these days, and the next-generation Nautilus is going up against worthy contenders like the Mercedes-Benz GLE-class, Audi Q8, Genesis GV90, and more. But frankly, Lincoln’s offering is at a high standard, packed with extras that set it apart from the crowd.

Take a look at other mid-size 2024 SUVs and crossovers here.

2024 Nautilus Reserve Photos