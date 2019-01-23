There’s a lot of buzz and love for the old school off-roaders these days. From the return of the Bronco and Defender to all the newbie SUVs showing up.

But for over 60-years, the Toyota Land Cruiser has been an iconic player trekking the globe, traversing mountains and seeking adventure.

Paying homage to the popular 4×4, Toyota unveils the 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition ahead of its Chicago Auto Show debut which official goes on sale late summer.

The limited edition model gets an exclusive exterior and interior look, special 18-inch BBS wheels in bronze, a 381-hp V8 mated to a 8-speed transmission, and some other added functions to separate it from the pack.

Available in either Midnight Black Metallic or Blizzard Pearl, the premium-luxury hauler gets some nice little exterior touches including a black-accented grille and a vintage-style Land Cruiser badge.

Inside, expect black leather-trimmed upholstery with bronze stitching, unique all-weather floor mats and cargo liner, all the latest tech including a standard 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Along with the latest upscale features like ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel with power tilt and telescoping and memory, power moonroof, four-zone automatic climate control with 28 cabin air vents, and Smart Key keyless entry with push-button start.

In a sea of new SUVs and crossovers, the Land Cruiser is definitely making a statement with the Heritage Edition. And it’s a good one.

Release Date

Only 1,200 units will be produced and go on sale late Summer 2019; and will only come in a two-row model to maximize cargo. Pricing isn’t released but hit up Toyota’s site here to keep updated.