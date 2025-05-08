Can’t Afford a 911? This 2025 GR86 Might Be the Next Best Thing

If you’ve always wanted a Porsche 911 but still can’t afford one, the Toyota GR86 is the next best thing. It’s one of the few affordable sports cars left, and it offers a pure, undiluted driving experience.

Like in a 911, the driver is put front and centre in a GR86, and road and tire noise aren’t filtered out but enhanced. There’s also the delicate and precise steering rack and power that goes to the rear wheels, the way the car enthusiast gods intended. The Toyota doesn’t have 911 levels worth of power, and an update in 2025 didn’t add any more—it still sits at 228 hp—but it’s enough because it doesn’t weigh very much. At just 2811 lbs for a manual transmission-equipped model (2851 lbs for the automatic), the GR86 is a featherweight in the car world.

Related – Subaru BRZ Vs Toyota GR86: What Exactly Sets Them Apart?

Yuzu Edition Limited to 860 Units for North America

2025 Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition (Amee Reehal)

Engine : 2.4L naturally aspirated flat-four (Boxer)

: 2.4L naturally aspirated flat-four (Boxer) Horsepower : 228 hp @ 7,000 rpm

: 228 hp @ 7,000 rpm Torque : 184 lb-ft @ 3,700 rpm

: 184 lb-ft @ 3,700 rpm 0–60 mph : ~6.1 seconds (manual)

: ~6.1 seconds (manual) Transmission : 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic

: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic Drivetrain : Rear-wheel drive

: Rear-wheel drive Wheels/Tires : 18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires

: 18-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires Brakes : Brembo 4-piston front & 2-piston rear calipers (Yuzu exclusive)

: Brembo 4-piston front & 2-piston rear calipers (Yuzu exclusive) Suspension: SACHS performance dampers (Yuzu exclusive)

2025 Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition (Amee Reehal)

The 2025 update saw the Gazoo Racing team make some tuning updates, including making it easier to blip the throttle on manual-equipped models and improving throttle response. The available Performance package to the Toyota coupe adds upgraded Brembo brakes and new SACHS dampers that are better able to balance ride comfort and road feedback, and support firm and stable steering, according to a recent release from Toyota.

“The Scion FR-S special edition included a performance exhaust and a body kit, which can also be fitted to this new Yuzu edition, but it will cost extra.”

Bigger news is the addition of a new special edition model to the lineup called the Yuzu edition that pays homage to another special edition released by Toyota in 2015: the Scion FR-S release series 1.0. You’d better be a fan of yellow, because Yuzu Yellow is the only colour available. And it’s a limited release with only 860 units scheduled to be produced for the North American market.

2025 Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition (Amee Reehal)

The Yuzu edition is based on the GR86 Premium and includes the Performance package with the upgraded Brembo brakes and premium SACHS dampers. SACHS is a German company that typically supplies dampers for companies like BMW. It also gets black accents and 18-inch matte black wheels to round out the exterior changes.

Related – Here’s How The GR86 Trueno Edition Handles Road Trips

Interior

2025 Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition (Amee Reehal)

Inside, there’s more yellow, of course, including yellow perforations on the micro-suede lined seats and yellow stitching on the shift boot, handbrake cover and steering wheel. The Scion FR-S special edition included a performance exhaust and a body kit, which can also be fitted to this new Yuzu edition, but it will cost extra.

However, Toyota will include a 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA). Owners who want to track their car (a GR86 should absolutely be experienced on a track) will have an opportunity to do so with one free high-performance driving event (HPDE), discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events, and a host of other benefits, according to Toyota.

The 2026 GR86 and the limited Yuzu edition are expected to begin arriving at dealers by the fall. For those who are interested in the Yuzu, better act quickly as these limited-edition GR86s don’t tend to last very long.