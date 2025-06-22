Toyota Just Rewrote the RAV4 Playbook for 2026

Toyota has built a compact SUV empire with the RAV4. It’s the best-selling SUV in the world, including in America, where it managed to sell more units than the Ford F-150 (though Ford disputes this). The RAV4 has earned its reputation on a foundation of reliability and utility, built on a platform that maintains car-like driving manners. This has been the RAV’s recipe for success since it was first launched in the U.S. in 1995.

Going All-In on Hybrid Power

2026 Toyota RAV4 Limited

Now there’s an all-new sixth generation that keeps the winning formula going by dropping the gas-only version. All RAV4s will be hybrid, either with a plug or without. Toyota has already done this with the Camry and the Sienna, as it continues to offer the most robust lineup of hybrids on the market.

There’s an entirely new trim structure too, with three different lines to suit a wide range of customer preferences. There’s Core, Rugged, which means a new Woodland trim, and Sport, which includes the first-ever GR Sport RAV4, with a suspension tune done by Gazoo Racing engineers. The Core is hybrid-only, while the Woodland and the Sport trims can be had as either hybrid or plug-in hybrid. The GR is plug-in only.

Hybrid Powertrain: 236 hp (combined)

236 hp (combined) Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain: Up to 320 hp (combined)

Up to 320 hp (combined) Drivetrain: AWD with rear electric motor on PHEV

AWD with rear electric motor on PHEV Charging (PHEV): Level 3 DC fast charging, 10–80% in ~30 minutes

Level 3 DC fast charging, 10–80% in ~30 minutes Onboard Charger: 11 kW

11 kW Max Towing Capacity: 3,500 lbs (Woodland trim, properly equipped)

The hybrid powertrain will make a combined 236 hp and is more efficient. The plug-in gets much more power—up to 320 hp—and it sends that to all four wheels via an additional rear-axle electric motor. There’s also an option to fast-charge at a Level 3 charging station, where Toyota says it can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. The onboard charger is now rated at 11 kW.

Two New Trims for 2026

2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport

2026 Toyota RAV4 Woodland

With more choice than ever before, there’s a RAV4 for everyone, and each grade also gets distinct styling, none more than the GR with its huge open grille and sporty GR badging. Inside, there are sports seats with GR logos on the headrest and the obligatory red stitching. The emphasis here is on fun-to-drive.

The Woodland goes in the opposite direction with chunky all-terrain tires, raised roof rails and a rear accessory mount perfect for bike racks. Properly equipped, it will also be able to tow up to 3500 lbs.

New Cabin, Smarter Tech

2026 Toyota RAV4 Limited

The RAV4 gets a new cabin with a standard digital gauge cluster and either a 10.9-inch or available 12.9-inch centre touchscreen. There’s also a new infotainment system enabled by Toyota’s new software platform, Arene. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an improved native voice assistant, and an intuitive OS are the highlights. There’s also a new and available JBL sound system, and a new version of Toyota Safety Sense.

The Toyota RAV4 is assembled in Kentucky, Canada and Japan, and there was no word during the reveal of any price increases due to the Trump administration’s disastrous and nonsensical tariffs. Production will also remain north of the border for as long as financially possible, according to the company. Actual pricing will be released closer to its on-sale date later this year.