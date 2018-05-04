As expected for 2018, Kia unveiled a new all-electric version of their subcompact Niro SUV at the 5th International Electric Vehicle Expo in Jeju, Korea today.

A stylish little hauler, Kia’s small SUV first arrived in 2016 with a hybrid setup, then a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version in 2017, and now for 2018 a zero-emissions Niro powered by a high-capacity 64 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack targeting a range of over 380 km on a single charge – and when paired with the 39.2 kWh battery system, expect to make it 240 km before another recharge.

We first got a glimpse of the all-electric model with the Niro EV Concept late last year in Las Vegas; now, the real deal Niro comes to fruition sporting a sleek yet muscular look with slim character lines, bold wheel arches, and tapered rear windows.

Kia Niro EV Release Date

Right now, Kia expects to begin selling the Niro EV in its homeland of Korea later this year; so we expect it to arrive in North America sometime in 2019. We’ll have more info including pricing once released. Learn more:

Niro USA | Niro Canada