2023 KIA Stinger Tribute Review

When the Kia Stinger first rolled into dealerships back in 2017 it came with much fanfare, as the sleek hatchback-equipped sport sedan had won numerous awards and was positioned to give many more expensive and prestigious models from rival brands a serious challenge in the sales department.

Kia marketed the car as a game-changer, as the Stinger was supposed to help Kia shake off its reputation as solely a maker of sensible cars and utility vehicles and give the brand a much broader appeal. The Stinger represented the Korean automaker’s first true performance offering, and to ensure that the sleek sedan was both up to the task and would appeal to the enthusiast driver, much of its development took place in Germany on the famed Nürburgring.

2023 KIA Stinger Tribute. Photo: Russell Purcell

The Nürburgring is a legendary racing circuit that is 20.832 kilometers in length and is regarded as being one of the most technical and challenging tracks on the planet as it is a real test for drivers and cars alike. As a result, automotive engineers love to use it as a means to benchmark their products against those of their peers, as virtually every major producer of performance automobiles will spend time circulating their wares around the demanding circuit in search of an edge.

How did this effort pay off for Kia? Well, after spending time a week behind the wheel of the Stinger Tribute, I have no doubt that the Stinger is an automobile that all but the most rabid performance maven will enjoy. The car represents the perfect mix of performance, luxury, and comfort to make it a terrific daily driver, but it’s equally well-suited for long-distance touring or the occasional track day. Find a stretch of winding road and this car will reveal that it identifies as a much smaller and athletic machine as you toss it through corners and watch it carve tight lines through apex after apex.

2023 KIA Stinger Tribute. Photo: Russell Purcell

The Stinger underwent a facelift for 2022 which included revisions to the front fascia and lighting units front and rear, but there were also some minor cabin and technology upgrades. However, with consumer tastes continuing to move towards utility offerings Kia has decided to end production of this groundbreaking car at the end of this model year.

As a send off the brand has added a new top-tier offering called the Stinger Tribute Edition. The production run of Tribute Edition will be a mere 1,000 units, with 100 of these slated for delivery to Canadian customers. This car will feature all the goodness that comes in the GT package as well as a special Moonscape grey matte paint paired with a Terracotta brown leather interior.

Distinct matte finish paint and special interior touches

The Stinger looks long and lean, and it appears to hug the ground. Oversized 19-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance tires give the car an aggressive stance that is backed up by aerodynamically slick bodywork enhanced with subtle skirts, vents, and flares. This is no boy racer, as the Stinger is a fighter with some class. The matte finish paint seems to play with the light in such a manner that the car’s muscular bodylines really pop, giving the car even greater curb appeal. A gloss black finish has been applied to the wheels, brake calipers, and mirror caps to complete the look.

2023 KIA Stinger Tribute. Photo: Russell Purcell

Inside the Stinger Tribute, you will find the perfect mix of flash and function. Fit-and-finish is very good throughout the passenger compartment and it’s obvious that Kia has elected to use high-quality materials that should hold up well. The supple Terracotta brown leather is featured on the sport-designed seats, steering wheel, and door trim, while carbon fibre trim pieces reside on the upper console and door panels. There is also a special logo embossed on the headrests as well as special door sill plates to remind you that this is a special edition model.

Sport seats can be a blessing, or a curse, depending on how you choose to use your automobile, but the units fitted to the Stinger Tribute seem to represent the perfect compromise. Clad in supple leather these well-bolstered and supportive perches have been designed to hold you in place during enthusiastic driving, but unlike many sport designs, they don’t seem to punish occupants on extended drives. With seemingly infinite adjustability it’s very easy to find the perfect position which allows the driver to reach all the controls, switches, and gauges with ease whether with hand or eye.

2023 KIA Stinger Tribute. Photo: Russell Purcell

There’s seating for five adults, but the rear seating area is best reserved for smaller individuals due to the sloping roofline. The rear seatbacks fold in a 60/40 configuration allowing the user to maximize the car’s impressive cargo carrying capabilities. Lift-back models are always superior to more traditional sedan offerings in this department, and the Kia Stinger can pack an impressive 1,158 litres of gear when the seat backs are folded.

Performance remains the same

Surprisingly, no modifications were made to the engine of the Stinger Tribute, as the venerable 3.3-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 that has served the car so well is a proven strong performer. This capable engine produces 368 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. of torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission is both fast and efficient, especially when the user elects to utilize the paddle shifters to select their own shift points. Power is directed to all four wheels as needed, making the Stinger in any flavour a great all-season machine.

2023 KIA Stinger Tribute. Photo: Russell Purcell 2023 KIA Stinger Tribute. Photo: Russell Purcell

The Stinger Tribute scoots, with runs from a standstill to 100 km/h taking a mere 4.9 seconds. Drive Mode Select allows the driver to adjust the electronically controlled suspension and various performance settings to best suit the driving conditions with the simple twist of a dial situated on the console.

The electric power steering is light and responsive but still allows the driver to feel in control of what the car is doing. The McPherson struts and gas shock absorbers with dynamic dampers up front help the car track straight and true while the meaty tires and all-wheel-drive system help keep the car planted to the road surface. High-performance Brembo brakes are on hand to gather things up when you need to reign in the hustle, and these remained fade-free throughout my week-long test period.

People seem to have forgotten how much better car platforms handle and ride, and with its all-wheel-drive and spacious cargo capabilities, this car offers as much versatility as most CUV offerings and is more fun to drive and really a bargain when you look at how Kia equips them.

As the Tribute Edition represents the pinnacle of Stinger models it only comes fully-equipped. This means that all comfort, convenience, and safety equipment that is available on the Stinger GT is fitted to this variant, including such niceties as a multi-function head’s up display, a 15-speaker Harmon/Kardon sound system, cooled front seats, heated rear seats, wireless cell phone charger, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay and Kia Assist. Extra safety features include lane keep assist, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance, and a 360-degree camera system.

Takeaway

2023 KIA Stinger Tribute. Photo: Russell Purcell

Pros Exceptional handling and performance for its class

Outstanding cargo space and versatility due to hatchback design

Offers big bang for the buck Cons KIA has decided to phase the Stinger out of its lineup at the end of this model year

The special matte paint that comes as part of the Tribute package takes special care with regard to washing and detailing

If you are currently shopping for a new vehicle and are considering a smaller utility vehicle and off-road adventure isn’t a requirement, I would suggest that you book a test drive in a Stinger. People seem to have forgotten how much better car platforms handle and ride, and with its all-wheel-drive and spacious cargo capabilities, this car offers as much versatility as most CUV offerings and is more fun to drive and really a bargain when you look at how Kia equips them. Long live the sedan.









































Technical Specifications: 2023 Kia Stinger Tribute