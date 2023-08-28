Kia EV9 GT-Line: The High-Performance, Range-Topping Variant

We first got a glimpse at Kia’s new flagship EV9 at the 2023 New York Auto Show, but it’s the range-topping GT-Line that’s piqued our interest.

The EV9 GT-Line trim stands out as a high-performance and sophisticated variant, catering to drivers who seek a blend of sportiness, style, and innovation. It’s a part of Kia’s endeavor to create an EV SUV that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations. This trim level showcases a host of upgrades and distinctive elements that set it apart from the other variants. Here’s a closer look.

Kia’s electric EV9 with sportier, darker styling upgrades

Longer, raised roof rails, more gunmetal touches, and gloss black exterior side mirrors

Befitting a flagship SUV within Kia’s growing utility lineup, the GT-Line’s exterior design blends ruggedness and elegance. Measuring 197.4 inches in length, it slightly surpasses the other trims and is equipped with a raised roof rail and exterior side mirrors finished in gloss black. This distinctive touch adds a sporty dimension to the GT-Line’s visual profile.

2024 EV9 GT-Line. Photo: Kia Length: 197.4 inches

197.4 inches Height: 70.1 inches

70.1 inches Width: 77.9 inches

77.9 inches Cargo Space (behind first row): up to 81.9 cubic feet

up to 81.9 cubic feet Cargo Space (all seats up): 20.2 cubic feet

20.2 cubic feet Cargo Space (both rows down): 81.9 cubic feet

The GT-Line’s assertive stance is further dialed up by its distinct front and rear bumpers, which are adorned in black with gunmetal trim. This combination of elements imbues the GT-Line with a sense of adventure and boldness.

The dark-colored beltline molding adds an extra touch of sophistication, creating a seamless flow between the vehicle’s lines and its dynamic features. The GT-Line’s exterior exudes confidence and style, appealing to drivers who appreciate a sportier aesthetic.

A light show front grill & dark 21-inch alloy GT-Line wheels

One of the GT-Line’s standout features is the Digital Pattern Lighting Grille. This advanced innovation, unavailable in matte paint colors, is exclusive to upper trim levels, highlighting Kia’s commitment to offering cutting-edge technology. Integrated into the body-coloured front grille, the hidden lighting system creates a clean and uncluttered look when the vehicle is off.

2024 EV9 GT-Line. Photo: Kia 2024 EV9 GT-Line. Photo: Kia

Turn the power on and the concealed lights illuminate, bringing the grille to life with captivating light formations. This feature is part of the available Dynamic Welcome Light, an enticing and engaging aspect of the GT-Line’s exterior presentation.

Additionally, the GT-Line boasts 21-inch exclusive dark-coloured alloy wheels, adding a finishing touch to its distinctive appearance. These wheels contribute not only to the visual appeal but also to the vehicle’s overall performance and handling, enhancing the driving experience on the road.

GT-Line interior blends comfort with style

Inside, Kia strived to make the GT-Line’s cabin a modern sanctuary for both driver and passengers. Frankly, for a new-age, all-electric 7-passenger SUV, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the Korean automaker.

The cabin features an elliptical-shaped dash with a floating effect, housing a wide panoramic display that integrates dual 12.3-inch screens and a 5.0-inch HVAC screen. This design maximizes digital usability while maintaining a sleek and contemporary aesthetic.

2024 EV9 GT-Line. Photo: Kia 2024 EV9 GT-Line. Photo: Kia

The GT-Line’s interior elevates the driving experience with available features such as a 12-inch full-color head-up display, projecting essential driving information onto the windshield for optimal visibility.

Massaging leg rests & tilting walk-in system 2nd-row

Aside from all the ‘sportiness,’ passenger comfort and convenience are paramount in the GT-Line. Available Relaxation Mode front seats with power-operated leg rests and a soothing massage function creates a luxurious atmosphere.

The cabin’s thoughtful design ensures that every seat is comfortable, with ample legroom and headroom for all passengers. The second-row bench’s tilting walk-in system offers easy access to the third row, even when a child seat is installed.

A 379-HP, Electric 3-row SUV with All-Wheel Drive

Under the hood, the GT-Line boasts impressive performance. It is equipped with a 99.8-kWh battery and a dual-motor, 283-kW (379-hp) torque vectoring all-wheel-drive configuration. This setup provides up to 516 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering exhilarating acceleration and dynamic handling.

The GT-Line’s powertrain ensures that the driving experience matches its striking appearance, making it a thrilling and engaging option for EV enthusiasts. But we’ll know for sure once we get behind the wheel.

2024 EV9 & EV9 GT-Line. Photo: Kia

Overall, the GT-Line trim of the 2024 Kia EV9 separates from the other grades with a fusion of style, performance, and innovation. Though this Korean EV SUV’s unconventional looks may not be for everybody, its distinct exterior enhancements, state-of-the-art technology, and decent powertrain target those drivers who seek a premium electric SUV experience that goes beyond convention.

As part of the EV9 lineup, the GT-Line stands out as a testament to Kia’s commitment to pushing boundaries and creating vehicles that captivate the imagination of the modern driver. The question now: Should you go for the EV9 or its corporate cousin Hyundai Ioniq 7?

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line Specs & Images

Standard powertrain 76.1-kWh battery with a 160-kW motor (215 horsepower) Optional powertrain (GT-Line) Single motor 99.8-kWh battery (379 horsepower) Maximum Power (GT-Line) 379 horsepower Max Torque (GT-Line) 516 lb.-ft. Range (single-motor configuration) Targeted 300 miles Towing Capacity 5000 lb. 0-60 mph (GT-Line) under 5 seconds Ground Clearance 7.8 inches Standard 800V Charger 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes Drive Modes Eco, Normal, Sport, and My Mode Wheel sizes 19 to 21 inches (GT-Line)