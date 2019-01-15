Detroit, MI – Toyota finally took the covers off the much anticipated Supra after a 21-year hiatus, alongside some official pricing which was a nice surprise.

Personally, by the looks of the new Supra we see here, we’re still fans of the original — particularly, the sweet 2nd-generation A60 and beefier 4th-gen A80. But’s that’s another topic for another day.

For what it’s worth, there is a strong connection to Toyota’s 1967 2000 GT and 1993-2002 Supra in both design and mechanical configuration.

Check out our Tuner Car features here if you have love for aftermarket performance.

New Toyota Supra Priced Right at $50,000

Sales of the 2020 Toyota GR Supra begin this Summer 2019, for a reasonable entry-price of US$49,990, before taxes/fees. Below are the prices and trims:

Supra 3.0 – $49,990

– $49,990 Supra 3.0 Premium – $53,990

– $53,990 Launch Edition – $55,250

Launch Edition Models Go First: Only 1500 Units Available

But if you can’t wait, they’re releasing a small quantity of the iconic sports car — only 1500 units, to be exact — dubbed the Supra Launch Edition, as of this Summer 2019 at US$55,250.

2020 Supra Launch Edition Photos:

These special edition variants will come shipped in exterior colours in Absolute Zero White, Nocturnal Black or Renaissance Red 2.0.

Each unit gets an individually numbered carbon-fiber badge on the passenger-side dashboard complete with a graphic of Toyota Motor Corporation President and Master Driver Akio Toyoda’s signature.

You better like red. The cabin gets a huge dose of red splashed across the racing-inspired seats, leather steering wheel grips, and centre console with carbon-fiber accents.

1 of 1500 Auctioned-off at Barrett-Jackson

And if you really, really, really can’t wait, the first 2020 Supra heads to the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, Saturday, January 19, where the 1 of 1500-numbered model with VIN number 20201 goes to the highest bidder, and proceeds going to both the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

2020 Toyota Supra Specs & Features

To get started, here are some preliminary specs:

Wheelbase: 97.2 in.

Overall Length: 172.5 in.

Overall Width: 73.0 in.

Overall Height: 50.9 in.

Track Width Front: 62.8 in.

Track Width Rear: 62.6 in.

Curb Weight: 3,397 lbs.

0-60 mph: 4.1 seconds

Under the hood: 3.0L turbocharged Engine

Powered by a 3.0L turbocharged I-6 engine, the next-gen Supra will put down a respectable 335-hp and 365 lb-ft of torque, while reaching 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.1 seconds.

Unfortunately, there’s no manual transmission, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Instead, Toyota serves up a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic tranny with paddle shifters. Plus, a couple drive modes for that modern touch (Normal and Sport).

2 Models: 3.0 and 3.0 Premium

Launch Edition aside, the new Supra will be offered in these two trims, both powered by the same 3.0L turbo powerplant. Each will have an active differential that uses an electric motor and multi-plate clutches to control lateral torque.

Footwork

The rear wheels and tires are wider than on the front (rear tires: 275/35R19; front tires: 255/35R19) to enhance grip, and performance Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires are fitted. Brakes are large at all four corners, highlighted by 13.7-in. front rotors held by 4-piston Brembo calipers.

New Supra Goes On Sale Summer 2019

Again, 2020 Toyota GR Supra models will hit dealerships this summer at the $49,990 marker for the 3.0; and $53,990 for the 3.0 Premium. And if you’re going for the Launch Edition, we salute you. Bidding on the Supra No. 1? Good luck!