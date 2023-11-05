Culture

Banged-Up 1989 Countach Coupé from ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Goes to Auction

Own a piece of 1980's debauchery - Jordan Belfort style.

It’s not often you see a crashed car up for auction, possibly selling for close to 2-million dollars. But this Countach isn’t your ordinary auction item. In a rare opportunity for film enthusiasts and collectors alike, the legendary hero car from Martin Scorsese’s modern masterpiece, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” is now up for auction — a flick that earned a whopping $406.9 million at the box office, by the way. This iconic piece of cinematic history comes complete with authenticity documentation, making it a rare collectable for fans of the film. 

This late 1980s Countach is a rare US-spec 25th Anniversary model, featuring a striking Bianco Polo exterior over a luxurious Bianco interior. What sets this particular car apart is its impeccable preservation in as-filmed condition. It serves as a remarkable time capsule, vividly capturing the extravagant debauchery of the era (Quaaludes, anyone?), as depicted in the film by Jordan Belfort, played brilliantly by Leonardo DiCaprio.

In addition to the properly busted up Lambo coupe, the auction package also includes a Jordan Belfort costume, a director’s chair, and a clapboard, all signed by the film’s renowned cast and crew, including Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie. Additionally, you’ll receive two crew hoodies and two DVDs of the film, completing the ultimate collector’s package.

Whether you’re a devoted fan of “The Wolf of Wall Street” or a collector of iconic memorabilia, this auction offers a unique opportunity to acquire a slice of Hollywood’s allure. The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ crashed Contach goes up for grabs on November 25, 2023, as part of Bonhams’ On the Grid auction.

