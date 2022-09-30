2023 Lamborghini Urus S Debuts With Updated Design, More Power

The most successful Lamborghini in the company’s history, the Urus welcomes its original successor for the 2023 model year. Called the Urus S, the Super SUV will sell alongside the new high-performance-oriented Urus Performante, which we first saw in August at Pebble Beach.

The refreshed 2023 Lamborghini Urus S is more powerful, more customizable, and more equipped than its predecessor. Basically, more of everything for what is already an insanely powerful family hauler as we quickly realized when we reviewed this distinctly stylish SUV in 2019.

Improved V8 engine with more power & faster on its toes

The power comes from the improved twin-turbo 4.0L V8 that churns out a whopping 666 horsepower and 850 Newton-meters (627 pound-feet) of torque. Although these power figures are the same as the Performante, the Urus S is 47 kilograms (104 pounds) heavier than its counterpart, so it is the slower of the two.

2023 Lamborghini Urus S 2023 Lamborghini Urus S

The 2023 Urus takes 3.5 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) – two-tenths of a second slower than its sibling. However, the top speed of both the trim levels is the same, rated at 190 mph (305 km/h).

Lamborghini claims a run from 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 12.5 seconds and braking from 100 km/h back to zero in only 33.7m.

For a vehicle with the ultimate lifestyle Super SUV tagline, it has to offer a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and comfort in mid-size SUV form. The superbly-tuned chassis with adaptive air suspension ensures that through seven drive modes (STRADA, SPORT, CORSA, and EGO), three of which (TERRA, NEVE, and SABBIA) deliver optimum performance on the beaten path.

Exterior styling adds sophisticated design enhancements

The mid-cycle update for the Urus brings additional choices for shades, wheels, style packages, and unique details.

2023 Lamborghini Urus S 2023 Lamborghini Urus S

The front and rear bumpers are more streamlined now. At the front, we find a new matt black-shaded stainless steel skid plate matched by the dark lines of the front grille. Customers can customize their Urus by choosing their preferred finish in shiny black or matt. A new carbon fiber painted bonnet with matt black air vents comes in different finishes, and there is an optional exposed carbon fiber roof to boost the vehicle’s sporty styling.

At the back, a matt black-shaded lower section has a new twin-pipe exhaust finished in brushed steel, while the matt, shiny black, or Ad Personam are optional finishes.

The automaker offers 21-inch standard wheels, whereas the 22-inch wheels with titanium matt and diamond polish finish and 23-inchers finished in bronze and diamond polish are optional.

New Lambo Urus S Interior Features

2023 Lamborghini Urus S 2023 Lamborghini Urus S

Lamborghini presents two completely-changed colors and trim options for the interior – the Bi-color Sportivo, and the Bi-color Sophisticated with the Performante stitching design. The two-tone leather upholsteries and bi-color trim do not only enhance the interior look but also give buyers more options to adorn their Urus according to their taste, over the stock Lamborghini Urus interior.

Other prominent features include connected navigation, a wide array of security facilities, and various in-vehicle control services like Remote Park. The owners can control such services through Lamborghini Unica App.

We still didn’t get any information regarding the Urus hybrid. However, the luxury automaker has plans to electrify its whole lineup by 2024. Rumours say the Urus might welcome a plug-in hybrid model first based on the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, but we cannot confirm it for sure.

The new 2023 Lamborghini Urus S starts at €195,538 (excluding taxes); that’s roughly $265,216 in the US – yes, the cost of a one-bedroom condo. We’d still take the Urus S.