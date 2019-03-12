Optional AWD in the US & standard in Canada

Honda’s redesigned, 3rd-generation mid-size SUV wants to climb mountains (and it has a roof rack)

Honda appears to be completely rebranding their 2019 Passport as a more “adventure-ready” family hauler when it arrives at dealerships February 4 in the U.S., and March 15 in Canada.

It’s a trend we’re seeing with almost all volume-selling crossovers these days. While some brands like Subaru can actually follow through, others are maybe trying a bit too hard.

US Passport Pricing

US buyers can expect to pay $31,990 MSRP for the entry-level Passport Sport 2WD. Tack on$ 1,045 destination and handling.

Jump up 6 trim levels, the highest model Passport Elite AWD will sell for $43,680, excluding fees. All trims get the same 9-speed automatic transmission.

Here’s full 2019 US Pricing and trims (excluding $1,045 Destination Charge)

Passport Sport (2WD) – $31,990

Passport Sport (AWD) – $33,890

Passport EX-L (2WD) – $36,410

Passport EX-L (AWD) – $38,310

Passport Touring (2WD) – $39,280

Passport Touring (AWD) – $41,180

Passport Elite (AWD) – $43,680

Canadian Passport Pricing

Up North, dealerships will receive the new SUV mid-March in three trims, as follows (Canadian dollars):

Passport Sport (AWD) – $41,990

Passport EX-L (AWD) – $45,590

Passport Touring (AWD) – $48,990

Does the new Passport have the specs to keep up?

Slotted between the smaller, best-selling CR-V and larger Pilot, the 3rd-generation 2019 Passport adds more off-road capabilities, ample interior cabin space (most in its class), a 280-hp 3.5L i-VTEC V6 as standard paired to AWD, and 5,000 pounds of towing capacity for those hauling their toys around.

Americans will get a 2WD option while Canadians are offered 3 trims levels all with all-wheel drive.

Sure, the Japanese mid-size SUV certainly looks more rugged and stylish than its predecessor, but Honda’s agenda that the new Passport is “Designed for adventure-seekers who want the exceptional on- and off-road capability” might be a stretch — even with the i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system.

But hey, it’s got a cool roof rack — is that all it takes these days?

2019 Passport compared to the competition: Value proposition

The 2-row SUV field is fierce…and growing, with newcomers like the 2019 Chevy Blazer we got a chance to review last year.

Popular models like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Murano, Ford Edge, and Hyundai Santa Fe will not make it easy for Honda’s redesigned Passport. From the numbers alone, the Passport does alright compared to the competition; with 280-hp it’s up there behind the 293-hp Grand Cherokee when compared to the vehicles listed above.

But with only one engine choice, when all the others have at least 2 powertrain options (Jeep actually offers three), buyers may want to look elsewhere.

While the Passport fairs better than the turbocharged Santa Fe and V6 Murano in terms of torque, we’d expect an ‘adventure machine’ to do a little better. Mind you, we haven’t tested the 2019 Passport yet, and not familiar with its driving dynamics. Hopefully, Honda will give us a chance.

Overall, the 2WD starts at US$31,990; to get the real adventure experience with AWD, the price modestly jumps to US$33,890. The hardcore weekend-warriors can opt for the much pricier Passport Elite (AWD) at almost $44k.

Learn more about the new Passport here: US Site | Canada Site