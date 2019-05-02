The 2020 RDX crossover hits dealerships today, starting at US$37,600 (excluding $995 destination and handling).

Acura’s small crossover got a redesign for 2019 — its biggest overhaul in 10 years — so this third-generation RDX doesn’t get any big changes for 2020 aside from a new Platinum White exterior colour.

Carrying over from the 2019 RDX which we reviewed here, the 2020 model still gets the popular A-Spec sport appearance package, a 272-hp turbocharged i-VTEC engine under the hood, and optional AWD in the US.

Along with all the tech and cabin features including the next-generation Acura sport seats, ultra-wide panoramic moonroof, and optional ceiling-mounted speakers paired to a ELS Studio 3D premium audio, a 16-channel, 710-watt audio system.

With luxury compact SUVs going strong, the 2020 RDX has solidified a position as the US’s best-selling model in the segment — a nice little cash cow for the Japanese automaker with a 10-month streak of record sales.

Here’s a shortlist of the best small crossovers and SUVs for 2019 and 2020.

How much is the 2020 RDX?

For US shoppers, below is the starting MSRP and trims (excluding any extra charges and fees).

The 2019 RDX started at $37,300, so it appears Acura increased the 2020 price by $300, though we’re not sure why considering there are no changes aside from a new optional paint.

RDX: FWD – $37,600

RDX w/ Technology Package: FWD – $40,800

RDX A-Spec: FWD – $43,800

RDX w/ Advance Package: FWD – $45,700

RDX: SH-AWD – $39,600

RDX w/ Technology Package: SH-AWD – $42,800

RDX A-Spec: SH-AWD – $45,800

RDX w/ Advance Package: SH-AWD – $47,700

2020 RDX interior is the same as the outgoing all-new 2019 model. Photo: Acura