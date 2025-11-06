Meet the EV That Feels Like the Future

There is a lot of revolutionary tech in the Polestar 4, the latest EV produced by a partnership of Sweden’s Volvo and its majority shareholder, China’s Geely Motors. And one of the biggest is a lane guidance system not found in any other vehicle.

Google Maps’ new live lane guidance detects which lane the car is in by using Google’s advanced AI to analyse elements on the road, like lane markings and road signs. The info is shown on the car’s 10.2-inch driver display that highlights all possible lanes for the chosen route including which lane the car is in.

A Cabin Designed Around Screens and Simplicity

Inside the new 2026 Polestar 4 (Doug Firby)

It’s just the latest in a rich offering of technology that makes this one of the smartest production cars on the road. Command central is a 15.4-inch infotainment display, so logically and intuitively organized that it has won two design awards.

Although the Polestar 4 has been available in some world markets for more than a year, it arrives in North America in December, coming from its new production facility in Busan, South Korea.

Functions as basic as exterior mirror adjustment, direction of cabin ventilation and even opening the glove box are all accessed through the display.

Scandinavian Calm Meets Space-Age Comfort

Doug Firby

The elegantly understated and quiet interior features solar system-inspired lighting and a full-length fixed moonroof. It can be rendered opaque with the optional electrochromic feature, controlled through the UI screen. The pet mode keeps the car cool with a screen message for passersby: “My owner will return soon.”

Cameras Replace Mirrors — and Even the Rear Window

Polestar

In all, 12 cameras provide every imaginable view of the front, back, rear and sky view of this luxury compact crossover. Even the “mirror” is a screen fed by a roof-mounted camera, which pivots slightly toward the lane you are entering. The rear-facing camera eliminates the need for a rear window, and Polestar used the space gained to create more head and leg room for rear passengers (and even optional reclining rear seats).

Doug Firby

The handsome exterior styling has unicorns like a hood logo with a lighted underlay and air channels in the corners of the front bumper. The dual-blade style headlamps add to the techno-sleek feel.

2026 Polestar 4 Power, Performance, and Pricing

Doug Firby

The four is available in three different trims: a single-motor, rear-drive that produces 200 kW (272 hp)/343 Nm (252 lb-ft) of torque; a dual-motor AWD that generates 400 kW (544 hp)/ 686 Nm (507 lb-ft) of torque, and an AWD performance version that stacks up a bunch of handling goodies.

Polestar

The Polestar 4 will be available at select Volvo dealers in Canada and the United States. Canadian prices range from $64,900 to $82,500, plus $2,800 in destination fees. In the U.S., the single-motor starts at US $56,500 and the dual-motor starts at $62,900.