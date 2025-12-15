The 2027 BMW That’s Meant to Change Everything

Electric cars might be seeing a dip in popularity, but that’s not stopping BMW from releasing a new product onslaught and an all-new generation of vehicles based on battery propulsion.

The Neue Klasse (New Class family of cars will usher in a new era for the company, beginning with the all-new iX3 compact SUV, an electric model available in other markets but not in Canada or the U.S. But that will change with the launch of this new version, which packs the very latest in BMW’s tech and propulsion systems.

BMW Built the iX3 to Lead a New Era

BMW iX3 Prototype we drove in late 2026 (Amee Reehal)

2027 BMW iX3 production ready (Kunal D’souza)

The 2027 BMW iX3 isn’t just a new design; it’s a complete rethink of how BMW builds cars, starting with an all-new factory in Debrecen, Hungary, that uses no fossil fuels in its operation. Plant Debrecen is also the cleanest new BMW facility and uses technologies that will be retrofitted to its existing plants in the near future.

An entire third of the iX3 is made from recycled materials, including the upholstery, front trunk, and aluminum suspension parts. According to the company, this was an enormous effort to accomplish.

Where BMW’s New Tech Actually Shows Its Teeth

2027 BMW iX3 (Kunal D’souza)

Motors: Dual electric motors (BMW Gen 6 architecture)

Dual electric motors (BMW Gen 6 architecture) Output: 463 horsepower

Torque: 476 lb-ft

Drivetrain: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Battery: 108-kWh Gen 6 battery pack (cylindrical cells)

(cylindrical cells) Estimated Range: Over 650 km (BMW estimate)

(BMW estimate) DC Fast Charging: Up to 400 kW

Up to Charge Speed: Up to 372 km of range in 10 minutes (ideal conditions)

Powering this new BMW will be generation 6 dual electric motors, making a combined 463 hp and 476 lb-ft of torque. All acceleration, braking, recuperation, and steering sub-functions are governed by one supercomputer BMW calls the “heart of joy”. There are three more supercomputers or brains for: automated driving, infotainment and a main core brain. This novel approach replaces dozens of ECUs found in most new cars. The iX3 supercomputers can process information up to 20 times faster than previous systems, and the heart of joy will preserve BMW’s dynamic reputation in this new era.

Kunal D’souza

Behind the Wheel: Driving the Neue Klasse

To prove the worth of all this computer power, we were able to flog the iX3 on Ascari, a track in the south of Spain, that I’ve driven around in Gran Turismo. The iX3 displays lightning-fast steering response and rock-solid chassis stability, even over the thick curbing. Power comes on quickly and feels nearly endless, with the signature Hans Zimmer acceleration score providing auditory feedback.

The iX3 was perfectly competent on Ascari, a place it doesn’t really belong but the company’s confidence in the car was obviously high, and it should be. It was as comfortable on Spanish backroads as it was on the track with a plush ride, and very little road or cabin noise. Considering it doesn’t even have adaptive dampers (on this version), it’s all the more impressive.

Powering the motors, a new 108-kWh Gen 6 battery pack that uses cylindrical cells will enable an impressive range of over 650 km with Level 3 charging speeds of up to 400 kW. That means 372 km in just 10 minutes, but it’s worth noting that there are no chargers that powerful anywhere in the U.S. and Canada. At least, not yet.

Kunal D’souza

Everything is new inside too, with BMW’s first iteration of Panoramic iDrive, a thin display that runs at the base of the windshield. It’s actually a high-definition light projection and displays a myriad of customizable widgets, and also acts as the gauge cluster. Unlike a similar display in the new Lincoln Navigator, which is actually a screen, the one in the iX3 doesn’t get blocked by the steering wheel and appears much further away and easier to see because it is a projection.

Kunal D’souza

The iDrive control knob has been binned, but the new cabin pushes a new design language and the latest version of iOS is much easier and less distracting to use.

The new BMW iX3 will usher in dozens of new models in the next few years that will use tech like the pano display and supercomputers, and the company’s future has never looked brighter. The yet-to-be-priced 2027 BMW iX3 will arrive in North America in the summer of 2026, with less powerful versions and a smaller battery pack to follow.