GMC dropped an all-new, redesigned, 5th-generation Sierra pickup for 2019 with some major features including a carbon fibre box, the segment-first MultiPro Tailgate, a multi-coloured HUD, rear camera mirror, and enhanced towing with an app.

For 2020, the light-duty truck ramps it up with more technology and convenience features for professional grade customers, including a bunch of new cameras.

Here’s what’s new for 2020:

Enhanced ProGrade Trailering gets improved

The 2020 Sierra 1500 will be available with the upgraded ProGrade Trailering System introduced earlier this year on the 2020 Sierra HD. The entire system looks to streamline and simplify the towing process with more camera views and enhancements to the in-vehicle Trailering app.

Updated Cruise control

Also available on siblings SLT, AT4 and Sierra Denali, the Sierra 1500 now receives Adaptive Cruise Control – Camera (optional), which gets a single high-mounted camera behind the rearview mirror, bringing the truck to a complete stop.

Carbon fiber bed for 2 more trim levels

Both the Sierra CarbonPro Editions and 277-hp 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel get the industry’s first carbon fiber pickup box, developed to increase durability, efficiency and functionality.

10-speed automatic transmission for all 5.3L V-8 models

2020 Sierra SLT, AT4 and Denali models with 4WD now receive the 10-speed automatic tranny to go with the burly 5.3L V8 under the hood. It comes standard on the Sierra Denali and Sierra AT4 and available on all four-wheel drive Sierras with the SLE trim level and above.

New trailer tow mirrors

All this new towing tech and apps are great, but when hitching a trailer sometimes good old tow mirrors are all you need when the standard variety won’t do. For 2020, the Sierra gets these tow mirrors as a free-flow option.

SiriusXM capable infotainment

In the cabin, the 8-inch-diagonal infotainment system is now capable of supporting SiriusXM with 360L when equipped, now offering more channels and choices than before.

Trucks on the rise

Each year, full-size trucks are getting better across the board — from styling and more premium interiors to significantly improved power efficiencies and latest technology once only found in sedans and crossovers. For truck owners hauling lumber or hauling children to soccer, this is all a step in the right direction.

