GMC’s 2024 Canyon AT4X Levels Up with AEV Off-Road Upgrades

The once puny, no-frills medium-size pickup has not only grown in size across the entire small truck segment, truck brands are blessing them with more opulent features and cabin comfort rivalling upscale compact sedans, redefining what a premium off-roading truck stands for, outside the larger full-size truck market.

That’s where the new 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition comes in, hitting that sweet spot of next-level capabilities, a more luxe interior, all backed by purposeful technology converting these small pickups into bonafide, factory-built overlanders and off-roaders.

Release Date: GMC tells us the 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition customer orders begin late 2023. Thus, expect it to arrive sometime early to mid 2024. All 2023 and 2024 Canyons are built out of GM’s Wentzville Assembly in Wentzville, Missouri.

Another good example is the 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter mid-sizer — a factory-built adventure truck co-developed with Australia’s ARB engineering team, allowing shoppers to hit the trails straight from the dealership floor. We expect this trend to continue.

Teaming up again with Montana-based AEV

2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition. Photo: GMC

GMC’s mid-size Canyon received a major, next-gen overhaul for 2023. The entire Canyon lineup gained a redesigned exterior with a standard factory lift and widened track. Plus, the addition of the Canyon AT4X — a brawny mid-size pickup inspired by the badass GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept we first saw in 2021.

For 2024, the AT4X gets the American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) treatment from a company that’s been in the high quality off-road parts and accessories game for over 25 years — essentially, responsible for bringing the OVRLANDX Concept to life in production form.

GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept. Photo: GMC GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept. Photo: GMC

The Missoula, Montana-based company and GM have a strong bond, working together on the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition, and Chevy Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept displayed at SEMA in 2017. Now, the two team up again with this do-anything, go-anywhere 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition.

Beefed-up Canyon AT4X 2024 model with an authoritative stance, enhanced hardware, and (a lot) more capabilities

Higher ground clearance and AEV beadlock-capable wheels

2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition. Photo: GMC

The new AT4X AEV Edition builds off the AT4X with a long list of off-road add-ons. This version rides on AEV beadlock-capable Salta wheels wrapped in burlier 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, with an AEV in-bed vertical spare tire mount in the mix.

Coupled with the AT4X AEV’s 4.5-inch factory-installed lift — a significant 1.5-inch increase over its AT4X sibling — GMC clearly believes overland enthusiasts seeking a healthy dose of upscale features do exist. And we’d have to agree with them.

As GMC puts it, “We took our signature approach to help elevate the Canyon AT4X’s inherent off-road capability to the next level. This truck checks a lot of boxes for any discerning overland enthusiast looking for luxury, technology and capability in a mid-size platform.”

Steel skid plates, heavy-duty bumpers, winch, and larger fender flares

Rock-bashing and mountain traversing isn’t an issue with the five ultra-high strength, hot-stamped boron steel skid plates. Installed along the radiator, steering gear, transmission and transfer case, fuel tank and rear differential, the truck’s underbody is well-protected.

2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition. Photo: GMC 2024 Canyon AT4X AEV Edition. Photo: GMC

Both front and rear find heavy-duty, AEV stamped-steel bumpers with AEV branding, including heavy duty recovery points and winch capable front bumper up front to get out of tough situations when necessary. The off-road bumpers and extra lift now allows for a 38.2-degree front approach angle, a 26.9-degree breakover angle and an optimized 26.0-degree departure angle.

Along with 12.2-inches of ground clearance and improved front fascia and larger fender flares to enable larger, wider tracks, this pumped-up Canyon is arguably one of the most capable, factory-built small trucks currently on the market when it arrives in 2024.

2024 Canyon AT4X models with improved tech and hardware

Baja drive mode with launch control and GM’s Ultifi Platform software

Aside from all the formidable, off-road features front-and-centre, behind the scenes there’s more going on. New for 2024, and available with both Canyon AT4X and AT4X AEV Edition, is the Baja drive mode with new launch control designed to provide improved acceleration on- and off-road.

GM’s Ultifi Platform also makes its way into 2024 GMC Canyons — a vehicle software platform including off-road aids AT4X AEV Edition customers can take advantage of.

Inside, the Canyon AT4X AEV Edition finds three standard auxiliary control switches for additional accessories, and embroidered head restraints and all-weather floor liners adorning the AEV logo.

Not able to get your hands on this AT4X AEV Edition? Take a look at our 2021 Canyon AT4 review instead.