The Redesigned 2024 GMC Acadia Denali & AT4: Changes to Know About

Detroit, MI – GMC has revealed the 2024 Acadia at the North American International Auto Show – the only all-new vehicle to make its public debut in Detroit.

Available in seven- or eight-passenger configurations, the third generation of the mid-size SUV is considerably longer, wider, and taller than before – longer even than the first-generation Acadia, which was sold as a full-size.

Interior gains cargo space, V6 replaced by more powerful 2.5L turbo

The new Acadia’s 27cm (10.6in) extra length is most noticeably felt in the cargo capacity, which is up 80 percent over the outgoing generation with third-row seating in place. There’s 36 percent more space for cargo behind the second row and greater front-passenger legroom, too.

2024 Acadia Denali. Photo: GMC 2024 Acadia AT4. Photo: GMC

A highlight of the more upscale cabin is a 15-inch portrait infotainment screen, which is standard across all trims and has Google built-in. There’s a further 11-inch digital display for the driver. Both are customizable.

Meanwhile, there’s no longer a V6 option under the hood. All trims are powered by a new 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder with 328 hp and 326 lb-ft of torque. Both numbers represent increases in the maximums previously available. Towing capacity is up, too, peaking at 5,000 lb (2,270kg), compared with only 4,000 lb (1,816kg) on the 2023 model. There’s no mention of an EV version.

Upscale Denali and Rugged AT4 add more features

2024 Acadia Denali. Photo: GMC 2024 Acadia AT4. Photo: GMC

Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC noted at the presentation that more than half of GMCs sold are high-end Denalis or off-road AT4s. The new Acadia Denali gets standard one-touch folding second-row seats and a power-folding third row; 22-inch alloy wheels; laser-etched wood décor with chrome accents; and a 16-speaker Bose premium sound system.

The more rugged Acadia AT4 gets an additional inch of ride height, wider track, and all-terrain tires. It rides on revised suspension with hydraulic rebound control and has trim-exclusive Active Torque Control AWD, whose twin-clutch rear differentials are said to maximize traction and control when the going gets tough.

Super Cruise driver assistance

Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology in the 2024 GMC Acadia Denali. Photo: GMC The AT4 will also be available with GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance system – the first time it’s been offered on a GMC trim other than Denali. It’ll be an option on the Elevation Premium grade, too. This latest iteration of the technology includes trailering assist and automatic lane-change. Aldred predicts that by 2025, over a third of GMC vehicles sold will be equipped with Super Cruise.

Other tech highlights include up to nine camera views and just about every advanced driver assistance (ADAS) system you can think of, including intersection automatic emergency braking and side bicyclist alert.

The 2024 GMC Acadia goes into production at GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant in Michigan in early 2024. Pricing will be announced nearer the time.