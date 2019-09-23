Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
  • Motorcycles
    • AllBMW MotorcyclesClassic Motorcycle FeaturesConcept Motorcycles & Future BikesDucati
      Honda Motorcycles

      Honda’s Legendary Dual-Sport Africa Twin is Bigger, Stronger & Lighter for 2020

      News Editor
      Honda’s popular off-road motorcycle returns March 2020 with larger displacement, advanced electronics & less weight. Here’s a closer look with full pricing.
      Motorcycles

      Best 2019 Motorcycles: The Bikes We Like

      Amee Reehal
      Here are some of the best & most badass motorcycles of 2019. Our ongoing list of custom bikes, insane concepts, and new models you can buy today.
      Motorcycles

      Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Edition

      News Editor
      Timeless styling at a decent price, Royal Enfield releases the Classic 500 in the Stealth Edition at under $6,000. Blacked-out scrambler with retro vibes.
      Kawasaki Motorcycles

      Droog Moto DM-15 Custom Kawasaki Ninja 250

      News Editor
      If the glossy look of a Kawasaki Ninja 250 crotch rocket isn’t your thing, Droog Moto has you covered with the sinister DM-15 urban fighter motorcycle.
  • Adventure Vehicles
    • AllCamper & TrailerOverlandRecreationalTactical
      Honda Motorcycles

      Honda’s Legendary Dual-Sport Africa Twin is Bigger, Stronger & Lighter for 2020

      News Editor
      Honda’s popular off-road motorcycle returns March 2020 with larger displacement, advanced electronics & less weight. Here’s a closer look with full pricing.
      Land Rover Defender

      SoCal D90: Refreshing Take on the Mudslinging Defender

      Amee Reehal
      No big front tow hooks, massive roof mounted light bars, or insanely burly tires here. The SoCal 1989 D90 by Arkonik is a clean take on the bold Defender.
      Adventure Vehicles

      The CFB Vail: Blacked-Out 1968 Bronco Packing 435-Hp

      News Editor
      Powered by a 435-hp V8, this 1968 Bronco by Ohio-based Classic Ford Broncos needs no intro. Restored to perfection this vintage SUV is sold out at $225,000.
      Tactical

      1,000-hp 2020 Rezvani TANK Built for the Streets

      Amee Reehal
      Is your full-size SUV not cutting it? Maybe it’s time for an XUV. The 2020 Rezvani TANK is a street-legal, 1,000-hp beast with thermal/night vision system.
  • Tire Guide
MotorcyclesHonda MotorcyclesAdventure VehiclesOverland

Honda’s Legendary Dual-Sport Africa Twin is Bigger, Stronger & Lighter for 2020

Motorcycles Honda Motorcycles Honda's Legendary Dual-Sport Africa Twin is Bigger, Stronger & Lighter for 2020

Honda’s modern-day all-rounder returns for 2020 with larger displacement and advanced electronics

by News Editor

Designed for true adventurers, Honda’s practical yet off-road built Africa Twin reemerged all-new in 2016 based on the Honda XRV650 first introduced in Europe over 30 years ago. For 2020, the popular bike gets larger displacement and advanced electronics to keep the good times rolling. 

According to Honda Motorcycles, 2020 will be a landmark year for this new model, having sold nearly 90,000 since 2016. 

As the company puts it, “For 2020, Honda has amplified what customers appreciate most about the Africa Twin platform—its ability to go anywhere, whether that means safety and comfort on the road, or performance and maneuverability in the dirt. With a long list of important updates to both model types, riders will find even more ways to pursue ‘True Adventure.’”

Price & Release Date

Dealers will receive the new 2020 Africa Twin in March 2020. In the US, starting price will be $14,399; in Canada, MSRP is $16,499. Full pricing below:

US Pricing:

  • Africa Twin: $14,399
  • Africa Twin DCT: $15,199
  • Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE: $17,199
  • Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE DCT: $17,999

Canada pricing:

  • Africa Twin – $16,499 (Mat Ballistic Black Metallic)
  • Africa Twin DCT – $17,499 (Grand Prix Red/White/Black)

Closer Look: Sharper off-road agenda in a compact rally style

Two trims will be available when the bike goes on sale next spring, including the standard grade built more for sporting and improved off-road performance, while the top-trim Adventure Sports ES caters to the long-distance travellers with added technology to ramp up comfort and confidence on the road. 

2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE
2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE: The handlebars now site 22.5 mm higher and a more narrow seat by 20 mm both look to improve ride position. Photo: Honda

Overall, expect the new Africa Twin to offer its renowned balance between power and weight paired to a comfortable chassis and bold, athletic styling. The redesigned frame sports a bolt-on aluminium subframe along with an aluminum swingarm borrowed from the CRF450R moto-crosser. 

You might also like: 2002 Suzuki SV650 Feature – Some Folks Collect Stamps, Others Collect Coins

Added controls for 2020 include a 3-level Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS (with off-road setting), Rear Lift Control and DCT cornering detection — all managed by the addition of a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

The handlebars now site 22.5 mm higher and a more narrow seat by 20 mm both look to improve ride position. Hand guards will remain standard with new dual LED headlights placed higher compared to the outgoing Africa Twin, now offering improved safety on the road. 

The 2019 Africa Twin came with timer-based turn signals. Fortunately, Honda updated this for 2020 to front and rear indicators which are now auto-cancelling — and they threw in cruise control as a standard, too. Nice.  

2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE touch screen display
2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE: new 6.5-inch touch screen. Photo: Honda

A full colour Multi Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen keeps the rider connected to both Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth; iPhone users can plug their device into a USB charging port located on the right side of the MID screen.

More power

Africa Twin riders doing serious work will appreciate the 7% bump in peak power and 6% improvement in peak torque for 2020. The engine capacity now sits at 1,084CC alongside some new features including cylinder head, valve timing and lift, throttle body and exhaust.

Shedding weight, the manual transmission ratios and gear material greatly improved and the muffler gets higher-RPM performance and better low-RPM sound by way of a new variable Exhaust Control Valve (ECV).

The updated Africa Twin for 2020 is much improved, and we just scratched the surface here.

For full details, visit Africa Twin (US) | Africa Twin (Canada)

2020 Honda Africa Twin Key Specs:

  • Engine type – SOHC liquid-cooled 4-stoke 8-valve parallel twin with 270-degree phased crankshaft and Uni-cam valve train
  • Displacement – 1084CC
  • Bore & Strok – 92 mm x 81.5 mm
  • Fuel Tank Capacity – 18.8L
  • Clutch – DCT (2 wet multiplate clutches with coil springs)
  • Frame type – semi double cradle
  • Dimensions (LxWxH) – 2330 mm x 960 mm x 1395 mm
  • Wheelbase – 1575 mm, 62-inches
  • Ground clearance – 250 mm
  • Curb weight – 226 kg (DCT 236 kg)


Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
FILED UNDER:
MotorcyclesHonda MotorcyclesAdventure VehiclesOverland

UP NEXT

Tire Reviews

All-Weather Tires: A Good Option for Year-Round Drivers Resisting Winter Rubber

Chris Chase -
toyo celsius tire review in the snow
All-weather tires offer a good compromise to winter-specific rubber for those who cannot afford nor wish to buy, store, install another set.
Read more
Lamborghini Aventador

Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat: Only $2,199,000 US

News Editor -
Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat topview
An unexpected family incident “regrettably” forces sale of this incredible Lamborghini Aventador SV Speedboat at $2,199,000 US.
Read more
Motorcycle Gear

Review: Dainese Torque D1 Out Air Motorcycle Boot

Dustin Woods -
dainese d1 motorcycle boot review
The best pair of boots are the ones that you don’t have to think about. Are the Dainese Torque D1 Out Air premium boots worth it? Here's our full review.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
1996-Honda-Magna-Custom-Bike-front

Twisted : A 1996 Honda Magna Only An Owner Can Love

A Great Collection of Honda CB750 Motorcycles Each With Character

Honda Gymkhana Rocking the Red

Rocking the Red: Attacking a Gymkhana on a Honda Grommet