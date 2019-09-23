Designed for true adventurers, Honda’s practical yet off-road built Africa Twin reemerged all-new in 2016 based on the Honda XRV650 first introduced in Europe over 30 years ago. For 2020, the popular bike gets larger displacement and advanced electronics to keep the good times rolling.

According to Honda Motorcycles, 2020 will be a landmark year for this new model, having sold nearly 90,000 since 2016.

As the company puts it, “For 2020, Honda has amplified what customers appreciate most about the Africa Twin platform—its ability to go anywhere, whether that means safety and comfort on the road, or performance and maneuverability in the dirt. With a long list of important updates to both model types, riders will find even more ways to pursue ‘True Adventure.’”

Price & Release Date

Dealers will receive the new 2020 Africa Twin in March 2020. In the US, starting price will be $14,399; in Canada, MSRP is $16,499. Full pricing below:

US Pricing:

Africa Twin: $14,399

Africa Twin DCT: $15,199

Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE: $17,199

Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE DCT: $17,999

Canada pricing:

Africa Twin – $16,499 (Mat Ballistic Black Metallic)

(Mat Ballistic Black Metallic) Africa Twin DCT – $17,499 (Grand Prix Red/White/Black)

Closer Look: Sharper off-road agenda in a compact rally style

Two trims will be available when the bike goes on sale next spring, including the standard grade built more for sporting and improved off-road performance, while the top-trim Adventure Sports ES caters to the long-distance travellers with added technology to ramp up comfort and confidence on the road.

2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE: The handlebars now site 22.5 mm higher and a more narrow seat by 20 mm both look to improve ride position. Photo: Honda

Overall, expect the new Africa Twin to offer its renowned balance between power and weight paired to a comfortable chassis and bold, athletic styling. The redesigned frame sports a bolt-on aluminium subframe along with an aluminum swingarm borrowed from the CRF450R moto-crosser.

Added controls for 2020 include a 3-level Wheelie Control, Cornering ABS (with off-road setting), Rear Lift Control and DCT cornering detection — all managed by the addition of a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

The handlebars now site 22.5 mm higher and a more narrow seat by 20 mm both look to improve ride position. Hand guards will remain standard with new dual LED headlights placed higher compared to the outgoing Africa Twin, now offering improved safety on the road.

The 2019 Africa Twin came with timer-based turn signals. Fortunately, Honda updated this for 2020 to front and rear indicators which are now auto-cancelling — and they threw in cruise control as a standard, too. Nice.

2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports SE: new 6.5-inch touch screen. Photo: Honda

A full colour Multi Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen keeps the rider connected to both Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth; iPhone users can plug their device into a USB charging port located on the right side of the MID screen.

More power

Africa Twin riders doing serious work will appreciate the 7% bump in peak power and 6% improvement in peak torque for 2020. The engine capacity now sits at 1,084CC alongside some new features including cylinder head, valve timing and lift, throttle body and exhaust.

Shedding weight, the manual transmission ratios and gear material greatly improved and the muffler gets higher-RPM performance and better low-RPM sound by way of a new variable Exhaust Control Valve (ECV).

The updated Africa Twin for 2020 is much improved, and we just scratched the surface here.

For full details, visit Africa Twin (US) | Africa Twin (Canada)

2020 Honda Africa Twin Key Specs:

Engine type – SOHC liquid-cooled 4-stoke 8-valve parallel twin with 270-degree phased crankshaft and Uni-cam valve train

Displacement – 1084CC

Bore & Strok – 92 mm x 81.5 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity – 18.8L

Clutch – DCT (2 wet multiplate clutches with coil springs)

Frame type – semi double cradle

Dimensions (LxWxH) – 2330 mm x 960 mm x 1395 mm

Wheelbase – 1575 mm, 62-inches

Ground clearance – 250 mm

Curb weight – 226 kg (DCT 236 kg)