The new electrified CR-V is Honda’s first hybrid-powered SUV in North America, joining its refreshed 2020 gas-engine sibling while beating it down at the pump offering a 50-percent higher city fuel economy rating, according to Honda. Making its official debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show and being produced out of company’s Greensburg, Indiana plant, expect the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid to hit dealerships sometime in spring 2020; stay tuned for official pricing closer to the release date (here’s full pricing on the non-hybrid 2020 CR-V). The popular little family hauler has been going strong in North America since 1995 — one of the original compact sport utilities currently in its fourth-generation since 2017. This PHEV version benefits from new CR-V updates including a spruced up exterior design, new cabin features, and standard Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technology previously only found standard on CR-V EX and above trims. Aside from better fuel economy, expect the hybrid model to offer more torque and quicker off-the-line performance with a 1.5L turbocharged engine paired to the two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain when it arrives early 2020.

Photos: