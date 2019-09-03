With a more rugged look and added capabilities, Jeep ramps up the Wrangler lineup for 2020 with the return of the Willys edition inspired by the old-school Willys MB used by the US Army back in the 1940s. Riding on black 17-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in massive 32-inch mud-terrain tires by Firestone paired to a limited-slip rear differential, heavy-duty brakes, and rocks and shocks borrowed from the range-topping Rubicon, this special edition Wrangler is built for serious overloading — straight from the factory floor. Add Jeep’s Command-Trac 4×4 part-time and two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, the Willys edition might just be the ultimate model in the Wrangler lineup. Styling is updated with a Willys hood decal and a glossy black sport grille up front with a set of LED headlights and fog lights; available in 10 colours (Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Ocean Blue, Firecracker Red, Punk’n, Hellayella, Mojito! and White). Inside, a set of all-weather slush mats round things out. US pricing for the 2020 Wrangler Willys starts at $33,740 for the two-door model and $37,240 for the four-door version — not bad considering the Wrangler Rubicon sells for a bit more at $35,940.