Refreshed 2024 Jeep Gladiator: The Changes to Know About

Detroit, MI – Jeep took the wraps off the 2024 Jeep Gladiator on the press day at the North American International Auto Show. Dwarfed by the huge Camp Jeep test track, the updated pickup was shown in Detroit with a new grille, a revised interior, and two new luxury models, Mojave X and Rubicon X. It’ll reach dealerships by the end of 2023.

Here’s a closer look at what’s new to the rugged, mid-size pickup for 2024.

Revised seven-slot grille, and seven new wheel designs

On the outside, the 2024 Gladiator is distinguished by a revised seven-slot grille similar to the one already seen on the updated 2024 Wrangler we previewed in New York. There are seven new wheel designs, a standard new “premium” soft-top and a new “stealth antenna” integrated into the front windshield.

2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon X. Photo: Jeep 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave X. Photo: Jeep

This replaces the previous steel mast, streamlining the Jeep’s appearance and removing the risk of snagging it on the trail.

2024 Gladiator interior and safety upgrades

Inside, all trims get a new instrument panel and a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen with Stellantis’ updateable, Android-based Uconnect 5 infotainment system. Some 62 Jeep “Badge of Honor” trail guides are pre-loaded into the system, while a subscription unlocks 3,000 more across the US and Canada. New AMPS bracket provisions sit atop the dashboard for mounting accessory electronics.

Wireless CarPlay and Auto are now standard

There’s standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too, with improved speech recognition thanks to a seven-microphone array. It’s now possible to Bluetooth-connect two phones at once and dual USB Type-C ports have been added in the front, part of a total of up to seven USB ports in the Gladiator.

2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave X. Photo: Jeep 2024 Jeep Gladiator Willys with upfit package by AEV. Photo: Jeep

For the 2024 model year, Jeep has addressed safety concerns raised in IIHS testing. Gladiator features second-row outboard seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load limiters, as well as structural improvements to raise its side-impact performance.

Other improvements include standard side-curtain airbags front and rear, a forward collision warning system, and advanced cruise control that functions down to a stop.

Off-road ready features across the Gladiator lineup

Signature Gladiator features like a folding windshield, three roof choices, and removable doors remain points of differentiation from other mid-size pickups. Jeep claims best-in-class 4×4 towing (up to 7,700 lb / 3,492kg) and payload (up to 1,725 lb / 782kg).

Mojave X and Rubicon X new for 2024; Gladiator Willys adds more off-road standards

2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave X (left) and 2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon X. Photo: Jeep

The core trim levels offered are Sport S, Willys, Mojave and Rubicon. The new Mojave X and Rubicon X up the luxury with Nappa leather-trimmed, water-ford-tested, 12-way power front seats. These high-end Gladiators also feature an integrated off-road camera, steel bumpers, and a full-time transfer case.

Meanwhile, the Gladiator Willys trim now has extra off-roading features as standard, namely a Tru-Lok rear-axle locker and an Off-road+ mode that adjusts throttle, transmission shift points, and traction control for best performance on speed at sand or during low-speed rock crawling. It also enables the rear axle to be locked in 4HI.

3.6-litre Pentastar V6 under the hood

The sole confirmed powertrain option across all grades is the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6, which makes 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and an eight-speed auto optional. The EcoDiesel engine has been discontinued but it’s thought that a 4xe plug-in hybrid could arrive by 2025.

Orders for the 2024 Jeep Gladiator are open now and vehicles will start to arrive in Jeep dealerships at the end of this year. Here are our past Gladiator reviews and news stories.

2024 Jeep Gladiator photos: