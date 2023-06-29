2024 Jeep Wrangler Release Date, Price & First Drive Review [Video]

St. George, Utah — When you have a vehicle with as loyal a group of owners as this, you make changes very cautiously. Jeep has kept the best of what makes the Wrangler a perennial favourite for off-roaders, but added enhancements that make it even better.

All trim levels now offer a front bumper shaped to accommodate an optional factory-installed 3,628 kg (8,000 lb.)-capacity Warn winch (pretty much an off-roading essential). To accommodate the front-mounted winch, Jeep created a shallower seven-slot grill.

Release Date: Jeep says the 2024 Wrangler will arrive at dealers late Spring 2023; orders are now open. Prices range from the low $30,000s US ($40,000s CAD) to $87,595 US ($114,270 CAD) for the range-topping Rubicon 392. Full pricing at end of this article.

Here’s a look at 14 major 2024 Wrangler updates and changes to know about.

Inside, Jeep has added a modernized instrument and screen cluster, with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen that is visible even in full sunlight, and side curtain airbags. Outside, the antenna has finally been integrated into the windshield.

Jeep has partnered with U.S.-based Adventure Guides to provide 200 detailed offroad maps free for 24 months, and up to 3,000 maps on subscription. Only two Canadian trails are offered, both in Labrador, although Jeep officials say more trails will be added as trail riders submit data.

New Wrangler’s Electric to Hemi Powertrain Options

2024 Jeep Wrangler. Photo: Doug Firby

The 2024 Wrangler comes with four powertrain options, ranging from a spirited 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, with a rated 270 horsepower, 295 lb.-ft. of torque, right up to the very beefy 6.4-litre V-8, which delivers 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque.

In between those extremes is the ubiquitous and time-tested Pentastar 3.6-litre V-6, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque. Below, a look at them all:

Engine specs: horsepower and torque

Engine Horsepower Torque 2.0L turbocharged PHEV 4xe 375-hp 470 lb.-ft. 2.0L turbocharged I4 270-hp 295 lb.-ft. 3.6L V6 285-hp 260 lb.-ft. 6.4L V8 470-hp 470 lb.-ft.

Wrangler 4xe Hybrid is efficient – but an off-roader?

2024 Wrangler High Altitude 4xe. Photo: Jeep

The fuel-efficient 4xe, a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) combines the 2.0-litre turbo engine with a 400-volt, 17-kWh battery pack that drives two electric motors. The 4xe’s powertrain delivers a combined 375 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque, more than enough for highway driving and for crawling through the boondocks.

It is efficient and powerful on the highway but, on the trail, there was an annoying surge as the vehicle transitioned from electric to ICE power in tricky rock-crawling manoeuvres. Jeep has also improved the Wrangler’s agility, with room for bigger tires, more ground clearance and a floating rear axle on the Rubicon.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Interior choices are fit to purpose: from spartan to plush

2024 Jeep Wrangler. Photo: Doug Firby

The entry-level Sport trim level is no frills, although even the cheapest Wrangler now comes with a modern 12.3” infotainment touchscreen. At the other extreme is top-end Rubicon 392, which features deep red leather seats with stitched trim and extra sound deadening. Even so, be prepared for road noise at all trim levels compared to more multi-purpose SUVs.

The Wrangler comes with Stellantis’s latest Uconnect 5 interface and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The onboard navigation system includes mapping for more than 300 trails, although all but two are for U.S. trails. A front-facing camera is a welcome addition. Interior space is still pretty limited, with a maximum of 784 litres of volume behind the back seat in the four-door model.

Tested: a confident rock crawler

2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Photo: Doug Firby

The enhanced driver tech, improved clearances and options for up to 35-inch wheels are clear responses to features in Ford’s Bronco. But these changes, combined with enhanced driver tech (like a new front-facing camera) make the new Wrangler both more capable and easier to take off road.

A gnarly journey through deep sand and over seemingly impossible rock formations in southwestern Utah drove the point home. The deep drop-offs and steep angles punctuated what makes this rugged body-on-frame SUV a perennial off-roader’s favourite.

The new Wrangler is a little more comfortable than its predecessors, but it still puts the accent on off-road performance rather than on-road cushiness. Other competitors are quieter and highway-frliendly. But they invariably compromise off-road capability in the name of creature comfort. The Wrangler remains one of the best vehicles for beating through the backwoods.

2024 Jeep Wrangler. Photo: Doug Firby

Shopping for a new SUV? Check out these other new and redesigned 2024 SUVs worthy of your shortlist.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Price & Images

US Wrangler 2024 Pricing

All US prices exclude $1,795 destination charge.

Model 2-Door 4-Door 4xe Sport $31,895 $35,895 — Sport S $35,395 $39,395 $49,995 Willys $39,395 $43,395 $54,735 Sahara — $47,825 $56,845 High Altitude — — $66,995 Rubicon $45,395 $49,395 $60,585 Rubicon X $54,895 $58,895 $69,085 Rubicon 392 — $87,595 —

Canada Wrangler 2024 Pricing

Canadian pricing includes destination charge of $2,095.

2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport (two-door) $43,770 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport S (two-door) $46,770 2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys (two-door) $50,770 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport (four-door)* $48,770 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport S (four-door) $51,770 2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys (four-door) $55,770 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara (four-door) $59,270 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (two-door) $59,970 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X (two-door)* $70,965 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (four-door) $62,270 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X (four-door)* $73,265 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4xe* $59,995 2024 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe $64,995 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe $67,770 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe $73,270 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe* $82,765 2024 Jeep Wrangler High Altitude 4xe** $82,270 2024 Jeep Wrangler 392 $114,270 * new to Canada for 2024

**available exclusively as 4xe in Canada for 2024

Wrangler 2024 photos