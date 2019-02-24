2020 Volvo XC90 SUV Preview

Volvo’s big SUV receives a healthy update for 2020 with refreshed exterior styling, more cabin tech, different seating configuration options including a new 6-seat setup, and an advanced kinetic energy recovery braking system.

The Swede will be all-electric soon enough, but until then, Volvo continues to tweak their gas-powered vehicles for better efficiencies as they work towards their ambitious electrification strategy.

Volvo’s new ‘B’-badged series

Powered by advanced diesel and petrol engines and the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid, the new XC90 for the first time offers customers Volvo’s advanced kinetic energy recovery braking system; paired to this electrified powertrain, expect 15-percent fuel savings and emission reductions on the road. This is all part of Volvo’s new ‘B’-badged cars.

Volvo’s exterior styling is on point — sleek, sporty, and retaining a distinguished look setting it apart in a sea of 7-passenger SUVs beginning to look the same.

2020 XC90 Changes & Updates Inside and Out

For 2020, the XC90 exterior finds new wheels, new exterior colours, a refreshed front grille, and other subtle styling updates.

Inside, aside from new materials including a wool blend, the major change is the ability to order the 2020 XC90 with a range of different seating configurations. This includes the 4-seat Excellence variant, the popular 7-seat setup, and now a new 6-seat configuration.

See the gallery below for all the seating configurations.

Android Auto is also included now, joining Apple CarPlay; and where available, the Spotify music streaming service is integrated in the XC90.

Release Date

The XC90 goes into production May 2019 and orders are being accepted now. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

