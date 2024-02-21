CultureTuner Cars

Volvo P1800 Cyan Restomod: 1960s Nostalgia Meets Modern Tech

Sweden's Cyan Racing will create the Volvo P1800 of your dreams in GT form - from a delightful grand tourer to a 420 hp high-performance cafe racer.

In 1961, when the Volvo P1800 first hit the scene, it stood out for its stunning design and reliability. It quickly became a symbol of stylish, durable Scandinavian engineering and a pop culture icon associated with The Saint TV series. It’s a car that’s aged well all these decades later and is now brought back to life with a reimagined twist by Sweden’s Cyan Racing – a company with deep racing pedigree since forming in the late 1990s.

Each Volvo P1800 Cyan is made-to-order, from a track-ready cafe racer to a lightweight weekend road warrior. A modern turbocharged twin-cam four-cylinder Volvo engine propels this 1960s beauty with an optionally tuned 420 horsepower at 7,000 rpm for those looking to level it up.

While customers can choose their differential and gear ratio, each bespoke machine gets fitted with Cyan’s in-house developed independent rear suspension replacing the stock rear axle, and a five-speed gearbox paired to a carbon fibre prop shaft. What makes these old-school customs distinct is all the racing engineering and experience put into each vehicle; while not proper race cars, as the company puts it, every P1800 Cyan is designed to be predictable on the road while retaining the unfiltered analogue handling customers can truly appreciate.

The wheel size and rim colours are up to the customer, as are the exterior colours, including the classic California White we saw Roger Moore flossing on BBC’s The Saint TV show. Inside, it’s all about the Sixties vibe while upgrading comfort to include more modern seats and door details in conjunction with the Cyan design team. Learn more at Cyan Racing.

