Should You Buy a Used 2022 Volvo XC90 Recharge?

Volvo was among the first premium car brands in 2016 to reduce cylinder count and use electrification to reduce a thermal engine’s fuel consumption. Since then, all its rivals are attempting something similar. Yet, Volvo is still hanging in there with its highly efficient Drive-E drivetrain family. At the top of Volvo’s clean engine hierarchy lies the T8 plug-in hybrid version. It’s now called Recharge and was updated for the 2022 model year. But can six-year-old technology still convince premium SUV buyers looking to reduce their carbon footprint? We took the XC90 Recharge out for a spin to find out.

Top Features:

Sexy Scandinavian styling

Great fuel economy

Comfortable and luxurious

Pricing: Where the XC90 Recharge Stands Among Luxury Midsize SUV Rivals

XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid Inscription, in Birch Light metallic

Top Rivals:

BMW X5 xDrive 45e Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

The Volvo XC90 sat in the competitive luxury midsize SUV segment in 2022. It faced strong rivals like the Acura MDX, Audi Q7, Cadillac XT6, BMW X5, Infiniti QX60, Lexus RX-L, Lincoln Aviator, and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

The XC90 Recharge could approach $80,000

However, in the plug-in hybrid market, only the BMW X5 xDrive 45e and Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring directly competed with the XC90 Recharge. Pricing started at $64,800 before freight for a base Inscription Expression model, while the sportier R-Design trim sold for $69,500. The Inscription started at $70,100. Fully equipped, the XC90 Recharge could approach $80,000 USD, offering a comprehensive suite of safety, convenience, and performance options.

Different gradewalk in Canada

In Canada, the 2022 Volvo XC90 Recharge was available in three trims: the Inscription Expression, starting at $78,150 CAD with a balanced mix of luxury and technology; the sporty R-Design, priced from $86,900 CAD; and the top-tier Inscription, offering premium upholstery and advanced comfort features, starting at $88,700 CAD.

Interior: Warm Woods and Clean Lines

XC90 Inscription, Tailored Wool Blend Midnight Zinc with Charcoal interior

First, what’s new to the 2024 XC90 Recharge since 2022

Trim Levels: The 2024 model introduces new trim names—Core, Plus, and Ultimate—replacing the previous Inscription and R-Design designations.

Infotainment System: An updated Android-based infotainment system is now standard, integrating Google services such as Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play for enhanced connectivity and user experience.

Interior Features: The refreshed XC90 features interior enhancements aligning it more closely with the all-electric EX90, offering a similar interior and features.

“Accessing the XC90’s third row isn’t as easy as with some of its rivals, and overall leg and headroom back there is a little tight.”

Volvo prides itself for having clean, uncluttered dashboard designs, and the XC90 is no exception. While the German luxury carmakers tend to focus on sportiness and technology, Volvo concentrates its efforts on being as laid back and stress-free as possible. Build quality and overall fit and finish is class-leading in the XC90, with warm materials, like real wood, that cover the dashboard, door inserts and center console. The XC90’s thick leather seats are both attractive and comfortable for long drives.

Volvo’s Sensus infotainment system is essentially a large portrait-style tablet where the main menu displays vital information in a cascading theme. The system itself operates rather fluidly but having heated seats and climate control controls locked inside a touch-screen setup can prove frustrating when wearing a pair of gloves during cold morning starts.

Accessing the XC90’s third row isn’t as easy as with some of its rivals, and overall leg and headroom back there is a little tight. Total cargo space (when all seatbacks are folded flat) is rated at 1,840 liters, which puts the XC90 behind an Acura MDX (2,690 liters) and an Infiniti QX60 (2,135 liters).

Performance: How the XC90 Recharge Hybrid Delivers on the Road

XC90 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid Inscription, in Birch Light metallic

Powertrain : 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with both turbocharging and supercharging, paired with an electric motor

: 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with both turbocharging and supercharging, paired with an electric motor Total System Output : 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque

: 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque Transmission : 8-speed automatic

: 8-speed automatic Drivetrain : All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Battery Capacity : 11.6 kWh lithium-ion

: 11.6 kWh lithium-ion Electric-Only Range: Up to 18 miles

The XC90 Recharge is a plug-in hybrid, meaning it can run on gasoline, electricity, or both. Its main engine is a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The 2022 model year brings a larger capacity battery. It goes from 11.6 to 18.8 kWh and powers an electric motor installed on the rear axle (for all-wheel drive) good for 142 horsepower instead of 87.

Volvo Cars XC90 Recharged

Combined, this drivetrain, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, is rated at 455 horsepower (up 55) and 472 lb-ft of torque (up 72). When it’s running on pure electricity, the XC90 Recharge can drive up to 51 km on a single charge, compared to 29 km in the old setup. This puts the Volvo neck to neck with the X5 xDrive 45e in terms of range, and beats the Aviator’s 34-km claims.

“While its suspension could be a tad softer for our roads, there’s no denying this vehicle’s impressive chassis rigidity and nimble feel.”

The XC90 is fast, but it never feels it. It rather glides forward with utmost finesse. The instant torque obtained from the electric motor never gets old though but once the gasoline engine kicks in, it’s loud and thrashy, especially when running full boil. The XC90 does however exhibit fabulous road manners. While its suspension could be a tad softer for our roads, there’s no denying this vehicle’s impressive chassis rigidity and nimble feel. While large, the XC90 never feels big per se, making it easy to drive and at times, even fun.

Takeaway: A Smart Plug-In Hybrid Choice

XC90 Inscription, Tailored Wool Blend Midnight Zinc with Charcoal interior

Fuel economy was where the XC90 Recharge shone brightest. With both propulsion systems working together, it easily achieved below 6L/100 km, a remarkable figure for a seven-passenger luxury SUV of its size.

For buyers in 2025 and beyond considering a used luxury SUV, the 2022 Volvo XC90 Recharge remains an excellent option. It blends mechanical efficiency with Volvo’s signature upscale feel, offering a solid mix of practicality, luxury, and eco-friendliness. However, prospective buyers should keep in mind the higher maintenance costs typically associated with luxury vehicles.