Dodge

The Durango SRT Hellcat is a 710-HP, 3-row SUV families didn’t realize they needed

Say Hi to the most powerful SUV on the market - the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat

News Editor
2021 Dodge Durango SRT
- Advertisement -

The 3-row SUV market was missing one thing: a truly diabolical, muscle-car inspired family hauler capable of producing well over 700 horsepower. Well, Dodge made it happen with the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat — the world’s most powerful SUV, at the moment anyways. 

Propelled by a burly supercharged 6.2L HEMI Hellcat V8 engine, Soccer Moms can expect this fairly unassuming looking sport utility to reach 0-60 mph in 3.5-seconds, run the quarter-mile in a NHRA-certified time of 11.5-seconds, and reach a 180 mph / 290 km/h to ensure Jonny makes it to practice on time.

Insane Durango SRT Hellcat horsepower, 0-60, and top speed exceeds what families need (and that’s ok)

Matted to an 8-speed automatic transmission, this beast will make 710-hp and 645 lb.-ft. of torque. Really, is this much power really necessary in a family sport utility that seems better suited for the track and not the local Walmart? Probably not, and we’re certainly not complaining. 

Managing all this power, Dodge is throwing in Launch Control and Launch Assist as standards, providing the Hellcat SUV more consistent straight-line acceleration and better grip by modifying torque attributes. And all this performance and handling means nothing without a proper brake assembly, particularly in a larger vehicle like the Durango which finds massive Brembo brakes and vented rotors requiring only 35 metres (116 feet) to come to a full stop from 97 km/h (60 mph).

For the more technically-inclined, here are some key details on the Hellcat engine:

  • Cast-iron engine block with water jackets between the cylinders for optimal cooling
  • Forged-steel crankshaft with induction-hardened bearing surfaces
  • Specially tuned crankshaft damper, burst tested to 13,000 rpm
  • High-strength, forged-alloy pistons
  • Powder-forged connecting rods with high-load-capacity bushings and diamond-like, carbon-coated piston pins
  • Piston-cooling oil jets
  • Heat-treated aluminum-alloy cylinder heads
  • Sodium-cooled exhaust valves, hollow-stem intake valves and steel-alloy heads that stand up to temperatures as high as 900 degrees Celsius (1,652 degrees Fahrenheit)

New Durango R/T Tow N Go Package: lots of power but can it tow?

2021 Dodge Durango SRT towing
The SRT Hellcat, SRT 392 and R/T Tow N Go promises to offer a towing capability of 8,700 pounds – impressive for a 3-row SUV and the most in the segment. Photo: Dodge

Even without the mind-boggling V8, the Durango is a leader in the 3-row SUV segment when it comes to towing capacity. Now, the optional Tow N Go Package new for 2021 will deliver 3,946 kg (8,700 lb.) towing capacity from a 5.7L HEMI V8, while increasing the SUV’s top speed to 145 mph or 233 km/h — all riding on 20-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season tires, exclusive to this package.

A nice bonus, the towing package also includes 4 modes (Track, Sport, Snow, Tow) for more fine-tuned performance, re-tuned SRT Active Noise Cancellation, new Electronic Limited Slip Differential and SRT Active Damping Suspension, and Performance Pages which come standard on all Dodge R/T models.

Availability and pricing

Dodge hasn’t released pricing or an official release date at time of writing, but have made it clear the Durango SRT Hellcat is built for the 2021 model year only. Stay tuned.

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
FILED UNDER:
DodgeAuto NewsDodge NewsFeatured

UP NEXT

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mustang SUV will now put down more power than originally planned

News Editor -
2021 Mustang Mach-E buyers can expect a nice bump in both horsepower and electric power before the all-electric SUV officially hits the market late 2020.
Read more
Ford Mustang Mach-E

Quarantine life: Mach-E breaks ground as first modern Ford designed in driveways

Doug Firby -
COVID-19 pandemic may be halting progress but research & development on the Mustang Mach-E must go on. Here's how 3 Ford engineers are doing it - from home.
Read more
Ford F-150

First Look: Everything We Know About Ford’s Redesigned 2021 F-150

William Clavey -
Expect a 2021 Ford F-150 redesign to look not much different than its predecessor, but offers precisely what truck buyers need from a tech viewpoint.
Read more
Cadillac

Torque Monster: Cadillac brilliantly plants a truck engine inside its CT4-V 4-door luxury rocket

Amee Reehal -
The 2020 Cadillac CT4-V is already a capable high-performance 4-door luxury rocket. But a new 2.7L turbo engine promises to increase torque to new levels.
Read more
BMW M5

How fast is BMW’s spruced up M5 Sedan & tuned M5 Competition?

News Editor -
The 2021 BMW M5 horsepower figures remain unchanged. But expect other improvements while the M5 Competition receives more track-focused features & updates.
Read more
Featured

World’s first 2G production supercar is this insane Audi-powered Donkervoort DB GTO-JD70

News Editor -
Celebrating the founder's 70th birthday, Donkervoort is producing 70 units of the Audi-powered DB GTO-JD70 - the world’s first 2G production supercar.
Read more
Land Rover Defender

New Defender 110 now gains a tough, premium roof tent courtesy of Autohome

Gear Editor -
Land Rover and Autohome team up on the new Defender 110's first, official roof tent for the serious overlanders. A premium Defender tent at close to $3,500.
Read more
Toyota

Toyota jacks up the GR Supra’s horsepower without jacking up the price

Amee Reehal -
The 2021 GR Supra adds more power, a revised chassis, a new 4-cylinder 2.0 model, and a limited GR Supra A91 edition. The price goes up but not by much.
Read more
Lexus

20 reasons to step up to the Lexus IS F Sport over the base lineup

News Editor -
As far as proper, RWD sport sedans go, the Lexus IS has been a front-runner for two decades now. But it's the 2021 IS 350 F Sport you should care about.
Read more
Nissan

Nissan’s redesigned Rogue gets beefed up look & creature comforts

Chris Chase -
Nissan's compact Rogue heads into 2021 with a muscular redesign, more tech, comfier interior, increased power, and lower stance. Is it enough to compete?
Read more
Toyota

First Drive: 2020 Toyota Camry TRD Review

Amee Reehal -
First-ever TRD performance model Camry hits the market. But is this sport-tuned, V6-powered 301-hp sedan a glorified XSE or the real deal? Our full review.
Read more
Subaru Crosstrek

New Crosstrek gets big updates, adds new Sport trim for adventurers

Chris Chase -
The 2021 Crosstrek isn't a full redesign but Subaru gave the compact SUV major updates including a new Sport model, the Forester's engine & design changes.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2020 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2016-Dodge-Viper-ACR

This V10-Powered ACR Viper Out-Torques the Competition

2011 Dodge Durango Citadel Review

2011 Dodge Durango Citadel Review

2018 dodge charger srt hellcat review

2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Review | The 707-hp Family Sedan