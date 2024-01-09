Dodge’s Limited Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Bids Farewell to the V8 Era



The time has come: Dodge is slowly phasing out its legendary V8 HEMI engine production for the Dodge Durango, with 2024 marking the final calendar year. So what better way to go out than with a badass special edition? Enter the 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI, a standout among the “Last Call” series commemorating the final year. Limited to just 1,000 units, this special edition features honeycomb-textured dual stripes, 20-by-10-inch Satin Black forged wheels, and distinctive yellow accents.

The unique SRT interior boasts yellow and silver stitching, an embroidered “392” logo on seatbacks, and a leather/suede steering wheel with a white LED SRT logo. Watch for additional “Last Call” models, including those based on the Durango SRT Hellcat, to be revealed throughout 2024. Keep an eye on DodgeGarage.com starting in late February to explore dealer allocations and secure your piece of this exclusive farewell to the iconic V8 HEMI era for the Durango.

Release date and price:

Production kicks off in April, with these special editions arriving at select dealerships in May; production takes place at the Detroit Assembly Complex — Jefferson, in Detroit, Michigan, and comes with an additional US MSRP of $3,595 on top of the base MSRP of the Dodge Durango SRT 392 premium model.