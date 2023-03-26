2023 Dodge Hornet GT & R/T First Drive Review

Asheville, North Carolina – Except for the midsize Journey, Dodge never really had a compact crossover in its lineup. Its most recent stab at the segment came in the form of the Dart back in 2013, a compact car that didn’t exactly allow Dodge to gain much ground in that category. The Dart was such a commercial failure, that it was taken off the market only three years after its launch, forcing Dodge to literally abandon the segment.

But none of this seems to bother Stellantis as it’s back for more, trying this time to convince consumers to sign for a Dodge instead of an import. Except this time, it’s going at it through the lens of a small SUV. It’s called the Hornet, and we drove it during its North American launch, which took place in Asheville North Carolina, to see if it’s worth your hard earned money.

2023 Dodge Hornet R/T. Photo: William Clavey

Key Features: Muscle car good looks

Quick and agile

Convincing plug-in hybrid drivetrain Direct Competitors: Hyundai Kona

Toyota Corolla Cross

Mazda CX-30

Volkswagen Taos

2023 Dodge Hornet Price & Available Trims

Dodge qualifies the Hornet as a compact crossover, but while it’s true that its exterior dimensions are on par with a Mazda CX-5, we feel it would fit better in the subcompact class where it would face recent entries such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, the Volkswagen Taos and the upcoming 2024 Hyundai Kona.

Hornet GT Plus right in the middle

The Hornet therefore competes against different types of vehicles depending how it’s equipped. For instance, Dodge claims the entry level GT starting at $31,590 ($37,995 CAD) and GT Plus at $36,490 ($43,995 CAD) models were packaged to take on the Mazda CX-5 Turbo. The GT Plus is a $4,900 package.

The plug-in hybrid R/T starting at $41,590 ($50,495 CAD) and R/T Plus at $46,590 ($55,995 CAD) Hornets on the other hand were designed to take on vehicles like the Toyota RAV4 Prime, the Ford Escape PHEV, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the Kia Sportage PHEV and the Hyundai Tucson PHEV.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT. Photo: William Clavey

Eligible for EV rebates

In the US, you may qualify for a credit up to $7,500 under Internal Revenue Code Section 30D if you buy a new, qualified plug-in EV or fuel cell electric vehicle (FCV).

The Hornet R/T is eligible for the $5,000 rebate for plug-in hybrid vehicles in Canada. In a heavily subsidized province like Quebec, you’ll get a full $10,000 off the final price.

The Hornet’s Interior: Size Matters

We say the Hornet belongs in the subcompact crossover space due to its small cabin dimensions. Inside, the Hornet reminds us of a first-generation Hyundai Kona in the sense that it’s narrow and not all that spacious if you’re tall. Door openings are not very wide and getting inside the vehicle requires lowering your head due to an aggressively raked A pillar.

2023 Dodge Hornet. Photo: William Clavey 2023 Dodge Hornet. Photo: William Clavey

The Hornet’s lilliputian dimensions are replicated out the rear where leg clearance remains short. We did however find the roof line to be high enough for taller people. However total cargo space, with all seatbacks folded flat, not only trails behind all compact SUVs currently on sale (1,550L), the tiny Hornet is even less practical than some subcompact models like the Corolla Cross (1,891L) or the Volkswagen Taos (1,705L).

Dodge does at least present the Hornet’s cabin in a classy, European-inspired design theme, with good quality materials and rather impressive build quality. The entire gauge cluster is both digital and fully customizable, while Stellantis’ Uconnect5 infotainment interface has already cleared must of the first iteration’s early glitches.

The system looks good, is quick to react and incorporates a wide selection of neat menus that allow the driver to monitor the Hornet’s performance, fuel economy and EV range.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT. Photo: William Clavey

Engine Specs,Performance & Driving Impressions

Hornet GT and R/T performance specs:

Hornet GT specs Hornet R/T specs Engine Hurricane4 2.0L,

4-cylinder Turbo 1.3L,

4-cylinder Turbo PHEV Fuel type Gasoline Gasoline Plug-in Hybrid Gasoline Plug-in Hybrid Drive type AWD eAWD Horsepower 268-hp (premium fuel) 288-hp Net Combined Torque 295 lb.-ft. (400 Nm) 383 lb.-ft. Total Installed

Front 199 lb.-ft. (ICE)

Rear 184 lb.-ft. (e-Motor) Transmission 9-speed auto 6-speed auto Towing Capacity 2,000 lbs. 2,000 lbs.

Dodge wanted the Hornet to reflect the performance legacy it has shoehorned over time with V8 muscle cars like the Charger and Challenger Hellcat. That’s why it equipped its baby crossover with a lot of muscle out of the box.

Hornet GT feels light on its feet, agile, but also stiff like a small European car

For instance, the Hornet GT gets the same turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine as in the Alfa Romeo Giulia. It’s good here for a stout 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive comes standard throughout the lineup. Dodge claims a 6.5-second 0-100 km/h acceleration time.

2023 Dodge Hornet GT. Photo: William Clavey

But while the true performance model is supposed to be the R/T, we preferred flogging the GT around winding North Carolina roads. The Hornet GT feels light on its feet, agile, but also stiff like a small European car.

The 2.0T engine was always up for the task, delivering ample power and torque throughout the rev range, while emitting some satisfying (pumped in) sounds during the process. However we did sense some lag in the transmission’s behaviour and at times jagged performance.

Hornet R/T comes solely with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain

The Hornet R/T, on the other hand, comes solely with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. At its core lies a turbocharged 1.3L four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. It’s then attached to a belt-driven electric starter motor that acts as a generator to power accessories and assist the engine to lower its emissions and fuel consumption.

2023 Dodge Hornet R/T. Photo: William Clavey

A 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery then takes care of propelling a second electric motor installed on the Hornet’s rear axle. This gives it all-wheel drive without the need of an actual driveshaft. When everything is operating in sync, the Hornet R/T pumps out 288 combined horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, dropping the 0-100 km time down to 5.5 seconds.

A PowerShot feature gives the Hornet a 30 horsepower boost 20 seconds when the battery is at least 60% charged. Dodge says the R/T’s electric range is rated at 50 km, while level 2 charging operates at a rate of 7.7 kW.

The Hornet R/T felt heavy and clumsy on winding roads.

While it did feel considerably quicker than the GT, the Hornet R/T never really felt sporty from behind the wheel. Instead, there was a lot of buzz coming from the tiny 1.3L engine. Transitions between electric and gasoline propulsion were also rough around the edges. The Hornet R/T felt heavy and clumsy on winding roads.

We were however impressed by its 4.8 L/100 km fuel consumption average when we ran the car in hybrid mode, and we experienced no problems trying to cover the advertised 50 km in fully electric mode.

Takeaway: is the 2023 Dodge Hornet worth it?

The Hornet’s steep pricing ladder its questionable positioning in the market has us scratching our heads. This puts Dodge’s little rascal in a difficult position. We say the Hornet GT is worth it when considered as a subcompact crossover as its quicker and more fun to drive than most models in this class.

But while we do find the R/T’s plug-in hybrid drivetrain to be a compelling argument, the Hornet is sadly way too small to be truly taken seriously as a compact SUV. In this price bracket, we’d recommend considering larger models, things like the Toyota RAV4 Prime or the Kia Sportage PHEV.

