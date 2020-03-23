Honda’s compact hybrid sedan adds new colour & couple safety features for 2021

2021 Honda Insight price
Home Honda

Expect EX and Touring trims to get more features

News Editor

Hitting Honda dealerships late March 2020, the updated 2021 Insight will start at $23,885 (including $995 destination & handling charge) out the gate for the entry-level LX trim; followed by the EX at $25,765, and topping out at $29,795 for the Insight Touring. 

Insight changes for 2021: here is what’s new

Expect all trim levels to include multi-element LED headlights, a push-button start, and the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies.

New for 2021 is the Radiant Red Metallic exterior paint colour for those looking to spice up their fuel-efficient 4-door. More importantly, perhaps, is the addition of a couple new safety features with the blind spot information (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor — optional, not a standard feature. 

Also read: Honda CR-V Finally Goes Green with Hybrid Model Arriving in 2020

Honda is pinning their Insight as a ‘premium compact sedan’ — adding these new features just solidifies the claim to go along with a cabin currently offering the most space in its class, along more upscale interior appointments some buyers may not expect from a small hybrid family car. 

MPG and better driving dynamics?

Also expect a “refined driving experience” though Honda didn’t provide any details as to what had changed. The 2021 Insight still finds the 1.5L Atkinson-cycle, two-motor system and intelligent power unit (IPU) containing the hybrid battery pack.

As far as fuel efficiency, the EPA city fuel economy rating is up to 55 mpg.

2021 Honda Insight EX and Touring ramp it up

2021 Honda Insight price
The LX doesn’t see much change for 2021, but volume-selling Insight EX and Touring add some new features. Photo: Honda

The mid-range Insight EX gets the 8-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as standard, while adding an available blind spot information and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor.

The range-topping 2021 Insight Touring now includes leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver’s seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, and dual-zone automatic climate control as the key updates. 

For more hybrid and EV reviews, check out our page here.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
Email
Pocket
FILED UNDER:
HondaAuto NewsHonda News

TRENDING NOW

News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.

UP NEXT

Honda

How Major Are the 2020 Honda Civic Type R Updates?

News Editor -
The refreshed 2020 Honda Civic Type R release date is set but does the 306 horsepower engine improve? Any major interior & spec updates? We break it down.
Read more
Honda

First Look: Honda CR-V Finally Goes Green with Hybrid Model Arriving in 2020

Amee Reehal -
Joining its updated gas-engine sibling, the 2020 Honda CR-V hybrid is the company's first electried SUV in America with 50-percent better fuel economy.
Read more
Honda

Honda releases 2020 CR-V pricing and adds big updates to model refresh

News Editor -
Honda's popular compact crossover gets updated in 2020, arriving at dealerships November 2019. Here's the full CR-V US & Canadian pricing and major changes.
Read more
Honda

2020 Civic Si gets “more aggressive looks” & increased acceleration come early September

Amee Reehal -
Overview of the 2020 Civic Si including changes vs 2019, pricing, and release date set for September 6. Si gets styling updates & increased acceleration.
Read more
Honda

2019 Honda Insight Hybrid Touring Review

Graham Heeps -
Pros Familiar styling, inside and outSeamless powertrain integrationFuel economy
Read more
Honda

2019 Honda Passport Review

Graham Heeps -
The 2019 Passport is basically a 5-seat Pilot, sharing similar underpinnings & wheelbase. Is Honda's "adventure-ready" mid-size SUV worth it?
Read more

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday. Let's Go.

TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2018 Honda Odyssey review

2018 Honda Odyssey Review: Family Dad Vs. Dude Without Kids

2016 Honda Pilot review

2016 Honda Pilot Review: Adapting to Today’s Families

1974 honda cb360

Hooked on Hondas: A 1974 Honda CB360 Cafe Racer Feature