Hitting Honda dealerships late March 2020, the updated 2021 Insight will start at $23,885 (including $995 destination & handling charge) out the gate for the entry-level LX trim; followed by the EX at $25,765, and topping out at $29,795 for the Insight Touring.

Insight changes for 2021: here is what’s new

Expect all trim levels to include multi-element LED headlights, a push-button start, and the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies.

New for 2021 is the Radiant Red Metallic exterior paint colour for those looking to spice up their fuel-efficient 4-door. More importantly, perhaps, is the addition of a couple new safety features with the blind spot information (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor — optional, not a standard feature.

Honda is pinning their Insight as a ‘premium compact sedan’ — adding these new features just solidifies the claim to go along with a cabin currently offering the most space in its class, along more upscale interior appointments some buyers may not expect from a small hybrid family car.

MPG and better driving dynamics?

Also expect a “refined driving experience” though Honda didn’t provide any details as to what had changed. The 2021 Insight still finds the 1.5L Atkinson-cycle, two-motor system and intelligent power unit (IPU) containing the hybrid battery pack.

As far as fuel efficiency, the EPA city fuel economy rating is up to 55 mpg.

2021 Honda Insight EX and Touring ramp it up

The LX doesn’t see much change for 2021, but volume-selling Insight EX and Touring add some new features. Photo: Honda

The mid-range Insight EX gets the 8-inch Display Audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as standard, while adding an available blind spot information and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor.

The range-topping 2021 Insight Touring now includes leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver’s seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, and dual-zone automatic climate control as the key updates.

