Lincoln Lincoln Nautilus

New Nautilus SUV gains a refined grill & updated interior with 13.2-inch touchscreen

The mid-size 2021 Nautilus SUV may only be a couple years old, but these 3 to 5 new updates are worthy - from the more refined new front grille to the Calm app integration, upgraded cabin, and the biggest touchscreen amongst Lincoln SUV family.

Amee Reehal
UPDATED:
2021 Lincoln Nautilus SUV
2021 Lincoln Nautilus. Photo: Lincoln
- Advertisement -

Two short years since Lincoln’s new mid-size luxury SUV was first introduced, replacing the MKX nameplate, the 2021 Nautilus gains new updates to further separate it from the pack. As Lincoln says, they’ve taken the best features from the flagship Navigator, best-selling compact Corsair, and new Aviator to improve what is already a well-designed premium hauler with arguably the best-handling characteristics in its class (based on this writer’s SUV comparison) courtesy of its optional 2.7L twin-turbocharged V6 making 335-hp and 380 lb.-ft. of torque (a 250-hp 2.0L turbo comes standard).

Bolder yet elegant new front grill

The Nautilus updates for 2021 aren’t extensive but they’re worthy. The exterior gains a tweaked front grille redesign that appears more bold but without looking too aggressive; it looks more elegant now, flanked by LED lights. The new model finds more chrome coast-to-coast, and available in three clean colours — including the signature, aviation-influenced Flight Blue. Lincoln says these updates ensure the Nautilus is now more consistent with the other SUVs in the lineup.

Interior updates include more premium wood, updated shifter, and largest touchscreen in the Lincoln SUV lineup

2021 Lincoln Nautilus SUV interior
2021 Lincoln Nautilus. Photo: Lincoln

Inside, expect more premium wood throughout, an updated Piano-key shifter, updated doors, and a 2-tone high-grade steering wheel. Overall, the horizontal design cues remains for 2021 throughout — a theme the luxury brand says creates a sense of calm, serenity, mimicking the constellations.

This is all backed by a new partnership with the app Calm, part of Lincoln’s commitment to wellness. This collaboration with an app is new frontier for the company; an industry-first, Ford says. Paired to Matthew McConaughey’s chilled-out, relaxing commentary, we’d say they’re on the right path.

Three other big interior updates include the introduction of a 13.2-inch centre-stack screen — the largest screen of any Lincoln SUV, thus far — a more intuitive SYNC4 system featuring cloud-based updates, and a new searchable digital user’s manual replacing the thick manual collecting dust in the glovebox; the Nautilus’ digital manual is also a Lincoln SUV first. The new 2021 Lincoln Nautilus will arrive at dealerships early 2021.

Exterior and interior 2021 Lincoln Nautilus SUV photos:

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
Amee Reehalhttp://www.ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has appeared in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. Today, he's a full-time digital & content marketing consultant helping brands grow online, the managing editor at TractionLife.com, and always a photographer. Find him travelling, spending time with his kids & family. Or golfing, poorly.
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedLincolnLincoln NautilusAuto NewsLincoln News

UP NEXT

Chevrolet Silverado

2020 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Midnight Edition Review

Graham Heeps -
Life in the city with the all-black monster that is the 2020 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss with the Midnight Edition package. Our full review.
Read more
Subaru BRZ

Subaru boosts the new BRZ’s power & performance on updated 2022 model

Amee Reehal -
More horsepower & torque, the 2nd-generation Subaru BRZ is lower, wider & lighter for 2022, easily competing with track cars twice its price.
Read more
Infiniti

Infiniti reveals the new 268-hp QX55 coupe SUV sporting progressive looks & performance

Amee Reehal -
The 2022 Infiniti QX55 is the luxury brand's all-new, coupe SUV. Here's a look at specs, horsepower, the QX55 SENSORY top model & more.
Read more
Tactical

Rezvani’s military grade Hercules 6×6 truck is apocalypse-ready

Amee Reehal -
If you can afford the Rezvani truck's $225,000 price you can buy a new garage pad. Night vision, 1,300-hp, 6-wheel drive gets things started.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: Pirelli Scorpion Winter Tire

Amee Reehal -
So, are the Pirelli Scorpion Winter tires built for SUVs & crossovers any good? We put the high-end winter-rated snow tire to the test.
Read more
Ram

Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition

News Editor -
Ram reveals the 2021 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition heavy-duty pickup with special badging, upscale interior, a distinct grill & more.
Read more
Man Cave Ideas

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR

Gear Editor -
The famous brick builder enters the world of GT endurance racing with the new 1,580-piece Porsche 911 RSR, part of the Technic lineup.
Read more
Volkswagen

2022 VW Golf R specs reveal a 315-hp track weapon with unassuming looks

Amee Reehal -
The most powerful Golf in VW's history is here. The 2022 Golf R boasts specs like 315-hp, torque vectoring, new 4MOTION, a Drift mode & more.
Read more
2020 SUV and Crossover Reviews

Best 2020 Compact SUV: These 5 Models Top Our List

Amee Reehal -
Shopping for a smaller 2020 model SUV? These 5 compact utility vehicles are the best, according to our motor writers.
Read more
Subaru Impreza

Subaru Canada keeps 2021 Impreza pricing unchanged, adds more features

News Editor -
The 2021 Impreza remains Canada's most affordable AWD sedan, but Subaru sweetens the pot with more standard features like EyeSight & more.
Read more
Toyota

Toyota’s Small SUV & Crossover Lineup: Up Close with Each Model

Travis Persaud -
Toyota touts an impressive roster of SUVs & crossovers, but let's look at the small & compact models including RAV4, new Venza, and CH-R.
Read more
Acura

2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD Review

Graham Heeps -
Does the 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD offer the engagement at everyday speeds that you'd expect from a 'sports sedan?'
Read more

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Ford F-150

Inside Ford’s redesigned F-150 pickup: Here’s a closer look

News Editor -
The 2021 Ford F-150 interior is completely new, part of the next-generation redesign. But how different is it, really? Here's a closer look.
Read more
Tire Reviews

The Best Winter/Snow Tires [2020], from Budget to Premium: Our Top Picks

Graham Heeps -
Shopping for new winter/snow tires? Here are some of the best budget-friendly, ultra performance, midrange & premium winter-rated tires for cars, SUVs & light trucks.
Read more
Kia

Kia’s SUV & crossover lineup: all 5 models from compact to full-size

Travis Persaud -
If you're in the market for a Kia SUV or crossover, here are all 5 models you need to know about. Including Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento & Telluride.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: Continental IceContact XTRM Winter Tire

Graham Heeps -
Studded or non-studded: the choice is yours. We put the new Continental IceContact XTRM winter tire to the test. Here's our full review.
Read more

Categories

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2020 Traction Media

MORE STORIES
2019 lincoln nautilus suv amee reehal (7 of 14)

Island Vibes: Exploring Tofino in Lincoln’s New Nautilus SUV