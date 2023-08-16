Lincoln SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

In recent years, Lincoln set out to drastically change up its SUV model lineup, doing away with the lettering nameplates like MKX and MKC in lieu of more refined, distinct names. Plus, every Lincoln vehicle today is a premium utility (RIP Continental and MKZ). The result is a lineup of highly-sophisticated, well-designed luxury SUVs with robust powertrains including new hybrid variants. The Navigator is certainly an OG SUV going strong over 20 years. Now, it’s joined by three sleek and smaller options, including: Lincoln Corsair

Small Premium Utility





























































Key features: Larger 13.2-inch screen & improved BlueCruise hands-free driving system Grand Touring trim offers PHEV power with 266-hp Corsair is Lincoln’s best-selling product

For 2023, the entry-level Lincoln gets a mid-cycle update for 2023—nothing major but enough to keep potential customers intrigued. Those familiar with the Corsair will recognize the silhouette that’s been part of the lineup since 2020. At the front, a refreshed and larger front grille is the biggest change. The plug-in hybrid, also called Grand Touring, variant features a sundown satin metallic foil with blue accents.

Inside, the Lincoln Corsair retains a very linear dashboard, but the centre touchscreen grows to an impressive 13.2 inches and features SYNC 4 infotainment and Lincoln Enhance software updates. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster also comes standard for 2023.

Two powertrains motivate the small Lincoln SUV, including the 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 gas version good for 250 horsepower, and the hybrid-powered Corsair Grand Touring with the 2.5L i-VCT Atkinson I-4 Plug-in Hybrid making 266 horsepower total.

Lincoln Nautilus

Mid-size Premium Utility























































Key features: The largest touch screen in the segment Improved turbo engine & optional hybrid powertrain with 310-hp Updated BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free driving system

For 2024, the Nautilus enters its next generation with digital cabin scents, the largest screen in the segment, redesigned looks with slick LED DRLs, an optional hybrid powertrain, and latest version of the BlueCruise hands-free system.

The long, skinny, stretched-out light feature is what really stands out for 2024, spanning the entire grill from east to west, linking up to the illuminated Lincoln logo in centre. This all rests on a more flat grill, rendering a cleaner look, in our opinion.

Inside the next-generation Nautilus, Lincoln made vast improvements with a long list of new features. The massive screen inside this 5-seater isn’t just the largest Lincoln has ever put out, but it’s the largest in the medium SUV segment. Like the front LED DRL, this thing spans the cockpit east to west.

Lincoln Aviator

Large Crossover Premium Utility































































































































Key features: Aviator Grand Touring hybrid offers 494-hp & 630 lb.-ft. or torque Phone As A Key, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus and Lincoln Drive Modes Good combination of performance, capability and choice

The wraps first came off Lincoln’s new three-row, mid-size luxury SUV in 2019 as a 2020 model. Today, the sleek Aviator continues to offer twin-turbo V6 power and a plug-in hybrid option.

Aviator is built on an all-new, RWD architecture, although all Canadian models come with AWD. There are three grades, each with its own grille pattern – Aviator, Aviator Reserve and the Grand Touring hybrid. US buyers additionally have the option of a top-of-the-line Black Label model with either gas or hybrid power.

The inspiration of luxury leather goods and aircraft-style, machine-turned metals features in the cabin. Highlights include a redesigned steering wheel that has an ergonomically located voice command button at the 10 o’clock position and streamlined, four-way switches to control music, phone and navigation functions.

Lincoln Navigator

Large Traditional Premium Utility Preproduction model shown with available features. Available early 2022.

2022 Navigator interior Photo: Lincoln

2022 Navigator interior. Photo: Lincoln



2022 Navigator. Photo: Lincoln Key features: First Lincoln to offer ActiveGlide hands-free ADAS technology New Lincoln Black Label themes: Central Park and Invitation Updated in 2022 with two new interior themes

The Lincoln Navigator has always had a commanding presence and been a long-running favourite full-size luxury SUV for families, and its last major refresh was in 2022.

The front-end of the updated Navigator has been redesigned with a new-look signature grille and more dynamic overall feel. Among the other noticeable new features are the standard adaptive pixel projector headlamps give the fascia a new energy and life, making them among the most contemporary and cutting edge anywhere in the SUV segment.

Inside, the 30-way Perfect Position seats take pride of place up front and offer a segment-first massage function with Active Motion. It’s a comfortable ride in the rear compartment, too, where passengers enjoy individual climate and audio settings using their 5.8” digital module.

