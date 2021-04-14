Honda reveals redesigned 2022 Civic Sedan ahead of official Twitch debut

The good old Civic sedan is still going strong nearly half a century later. The subcompact 4-door receives a complete redesign and overhaul for 2022 and will be be produced out of Honda’s Alliston, Canada plant. Sporting a low, wide stance and low beltline, Honda teased the new model with the Civic Prototype on Twitch late last year.

The 2022 production model looks pretty much the same based on the single exterior photo released, with the official reveal again taking place on Twitch on April 28th, backed by the Honda Civic Tour – a special two-stop virtual concert series led by some big music powerhouses including the four-time Grammy Award winner and all-round talent H.E.R.

A big part of the Civic sedan’s success, aside from good value and affordability, is the clean, uncomplicated design both inside and out. The 2022 model is no different: it looks sporty with an equally sporty interior, according to Honda, receiving a uncluttered layout, unfussy ergonomics and improved visibility.

The Japanese automaker paid special attention to creating a cabin space that’s “human-centered” by focusing on opening up the interior space while minimizing the real estate for mechanical components. More info including the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan’s specs and photos will be released later this month on April 28th.