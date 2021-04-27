Hyundai plans to expand its hydrogen fuel cell-powered, high-performance N and N Line lineup through 2022 with 18 offerings on deck — the latest model to join the family is the 286-hp, hatchback-inspired 2022 Hyundai Kona N the Korean is billing as a ‘true hot SUV’ sporting racetrack-worthy performance fused with everyday capabilities most buyers value.

The first N model with an SUV body style, the new Kona N sets itself apart from the sea of competitors by taking on more of a hot hatchback personality and performance while retaining the cargo and convenience of the good old sport utility.

As Hyundai puts it, “KONA N is a true hot SUV with the performance level of a hot hatch. It breaks the rule that SUVs are less fun to drive. As an N model, it goes beyond the limits of an ordinary SUV.”

Based on the specs of this speedy subcompact SUV, we’d have to agree. Power comes from a 2.0L turbocharged GDI engine paired to a high-performance 8-speed wet dual clutch transmission developed in-house by Hyundai. All good for 276-hp out the box; and 286-hp with N Grin Shift.

Here’s a quick look at the main performance specs:

Engine 2.0-litre T-GDI w/ flat power Power 286-hp with N Grin Shift (276-hp standard) Transmission 8-speed wet-type DCT (N DCT) Top speed 149 mph or 240 km/h 0-62 mph 5.5-seconds with Launch Control

- Advertisement -

Quicker shifting and a calibrated transmission control unit comes courtesy of the distinct transmission gear ratios exclusive to the N. Add some extra drive modes including N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS), and this sporty subcompact SUV looks like a fun one to throw into the corners.

2022 Kona N. Photo: Hyundai

Expect the SUV-hatch to propel 0-62 mph / 0-100 km/h in a respectable 5.5-seconds with Launch Control is engaged, hitting a top speed of 149 mph or 240 km/h. While key features like Launch Control, Variable Exhaust System, and the N Grin Control System to be included on all models, include the Kona N base.

Riding on 19-inch N-specific race wheels, the new Kona N looks the part including:

front lip spoiler

double-wing roof spoiler with an N-specific triangular brake light

side skirts

wide lower air intake

Inside, the seats, steering wheel, shift knob and metal pedals all receive the Performance Blue colour accent treatment.

The 2022 Kona N joins its siblings including the Hyundai i30 N, i30 Fastback N, Veloster N, i20 N, and all-electric Veloster N ETCR.

Interior and exterior 2022 Hyundai Kona N pictures

- Advertisement -