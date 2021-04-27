Hyundai plans to expand its hydrogen fuel cell-powered, high-performance N and N Line lineup through 2022 with 18 offerings on deck — the latest model to join the family is the 286-hp, hatchback-inspired 2022 Hyundai Kona N the Korean is billing as a ‘true hot SUV’ sporting racetrack-worthy performance fused with everyday capabilities most buyers value.
The first N model with an SUV body style, the new Kona N sets itself apart from the sea of competitors by taking on more of a hot hatchback personality and performance while retaining the cargo and convenience of the good old sport utility.
As Hyundai puts it, “KONA N is a true hot SUV with the performance level of a hot hatch. It breaks the rule that SUVs are less fun to drive. As an N model, it goes beyond the limits of an ordinary SUV.”
Based on the specs of this speedy subcompact SUV, we’d have to agree. Power comes from a 2.0L turbocharged GDI engine paired to a high-performance 8-speed wet dual clutch transmission developed in-house by Hyundai. All good for 276-hp out the box; and 286-hp with N Grin Shift.
Here’s a quick look at the main performance specs:
|Engine
|2.0-litre T-GDI w/ flat power
|Power
|286-hp with N Grin Shift (276-hp standard)
|Transmission
|8-speed wet-type DCT (N DCT)
|Top speed
|149 mph or 240 km/h
|0-62 mph
|5.5-seconds with Launch Control
Quicker shifting and a calibrated transmission control unit comes courtesy of the distinct transmission gear ratios exclusive to the N. Add some extra drive modes including N Grin Shift (NGS), N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS), and this sporty subcompact SUV looks like a fun one to throw into the corners.
Expect the SUV-hatch to propel 0-62 mph / 0-100 km/h in a respectable 5.5-seconds with Launch Control is engaged, hitting a top speed of 149 mph or 240 km/h. While key features like Launch Control, Variable Exhaust System, and the N Grin Control System to be included on all models, include the Kona N base.
Riding on 19-inch N-specific race wheels, the new Kona N looks the part including:
- front lip spoiler
- double-wing roof spoiler with an N-specific triangular brake light
- side skirts
- wide lower air intake
Inside, the seats, steering wheel, shift knob and metal pedals all receive the Performance Blue colour accent treatment.
The 2022 Kona N joins its siblings including the Hyundai i30 N, i30 Fastback N, Veloster N, i20 N, and all-electric Veloster N ETCR.
Interior and exterior 2022 Hyundai Kona N pictures