The latest to jump on the off-road bandwagon is Hyundai but it’s not with a vehicle you might expect. Instead of toughening up one of its SUVs, the all-electric IONIQ 5 is the latest to get decked out to play in the mud.
The new IONIQ 5 XRT is the latest addition to the IONIQ 5 lineup and it comes as part of a mid-cycle update for the 2025 model year, joining the growing Hyundai SUV roster.
The IONIQ 5 has been stealing headlines with its 80s-inspired design and powerful electric drivetrains. The 641-hp IONIQ 5 N is one of the first EVs to simulate all sorts of legacy gas car noises and sensations but it can also rip it down a racetrack in complete silence. It shows that EVs can also be fun to drive.
The 2025 models will be manufactured at the brand-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) facility in Georgia, and it will be the first Hyundai to come with a NACS port allowing it to access over 17,000+ Tesla Superchargers across the nation without requiring the use of an adaptor. It will also be sold with a CCS adaptor to access other charging networks.
Bigger Batteries, Better Range for 2025
All new IONIQ 5s will get larger batteries. The standard range models get a bump from 58 kWh to 63 and Long Range models go from 77.4 to 84 kWh. The bigger batteries facilitate a range increase of 10-20 miles (16-32 km) depending on the selected model and trim.
Styling updates include restyled bumpers, a new rear spoiler, and new colours. There are also new wheels that Hyundai claims are more aerodynamic.
Inside Hyundai has added physical buttons to the centre console for improved usability and ergonomics. It’s a reversal of the capacitive touch button trend and we can only hope other automakers are as enlightened. There’s also a next-generation infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay/Android Auto and over-the-air updates.
IONIQ 5 XRT with a Lift, Burly Tires, and 18-inch Wheels
- Powertrain: Dual motor, AWD only
- Battery: 84 kWh
- Suspension Lift: +23 mm with unique tuning
- Wheels: 18-inch black wheels with pixel theme
- Tires: 235/60 R18 all-terrain tires
- Approach/Departure Angles: 19.8 degrees / 30.0 degrees
- Exclusive Styling: Digital camouflage cladding, black trim and badges, unique XRT front and rear fascias
- Interior: H-Tex seating surfaces with unique XRT patterns, black headliner
- Unique Colors: Ultimate Red, Cosmic Blue Pearl
The new ruggedized XRT is the big news here and it’s aimed at those who are looking for a bit more adventure in their everyday EV. Positioned between the standard model and the high-po N, the XRT gets a not-insignificant 23 mm suspension lift, all-terrain tires and a set of 18-inch wheels that scream rally car. A nice addition next to its larger Santa Fe XRT sibling.
The XRT is only available as a dual-motor model and can be distinguished by its black front and rear fascias and black side skirts. The designers have also given it a cool digitized camo pattern on the bumpers.
Hyundai continues to demonstrate the versatility of the IONIQ 5 which can be anything from an efficient commuter to a track-ready hot hatchback and everything in between. The addition of a new off-road capable trim will only broaden its appeal.
The refreshed IONIQ 5 and the new XRT will arrive at dealers in the fall.