Not long ago, you’d seldom hear ‘electric car’ and ‘exciting’ in the same breath. Almost always unattractive and soulless, these eco-friendly machines were less about style and power and more geared toward responsibility. No hooning, no crazy stuff. Just saving the planet, one all-electric car at a time. Well, most of those stigmas have vanished with high-powered, badass EVs finally arriving. This WRC-inspired little rocket is one of them.

Hyundai’s Mission with the RN24 Concept EV

Hyundai

The RN24 Concept EV showcases Hyundai’s goal to make electric vehicles both sustainable and thrilling. Designed to appeal to performance enthusiasts, it balances eco-friendly tech with engaging features, showing that EVs can be both green and exciting. This concept car is Hyundai’s answer to merging clean energy with high-performance engineering.

Hyundai emphasizes innovation with the RN24, integrating advanced features like the electronic e-Handbrake and external sound systems. The RN24 serves as a step toward Hyundai’s vision of a future where EVs meet the demands of both environmentally-conscious and thrill-seeking drivers.

Not Your Neighbor’s IONIQ 5 N













Built on the IONIQ 5 N platform, the RN24 features a dual-motor EV drivetrain and an exposed roll-cage chassis inspired by rally racing. Steering wheel controls let drivers adjust acceleration, braking, and power distribution for a customized experience.

Spec Hyundai RN24etric Performance Targets Weight 1,880 kg (estimated) Max Speed 240 km/h (estimated) 0-100 km/h ≤ 3.4 seconds Main Specifications Wheelbase 2,660 mm Motor Output (with boost) 175 + 303 kW Battery Capacity 84 kWh Wheels 19-inch

To enhance sound for spectators, the RN24 includes a high-output external sound system with speakers in the rear fenders. Hyundai’s e-Handbrake provides an advanced take on traditional braking, making the RN24 a unique, high-performance EV concept.