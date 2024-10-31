Sailun Tire Banner
Hyundai’s Badass RN24 Concept is a Bold Take on an Exciting EV Future

The Korean's answer to merging clean energy with high-performance engineering.

Hyundai RN24 Concept EV
Amee Reehal
By Amee Reehal
1 min.

Not long ago, you’d seldom hear ‘electric car’ and ‘exciting’ in the same breath. Almost always unattractive and soulless, these eco-friendly machines were less about style and power and more geared toward responsibility. No hooning, no crazy stuff. Just saving the planet, one all-electric car at a time. Well, most of those stigmas have vanished with high-powered, badass EVs finally arriving. This WRC-inspired little rocket is one of them.

Hyundai’s Mission with the RN24 Concept EV

Hyundai RN24 Concept EV
Hyundai

The RN24 Concept EV showcases Hyundai’s goal to make electric vehicles both sustainable and thrilling. Designed to appeal to performance enthusiasts, it balances eco-friendly tech with engaging features, showing that EVs can be both green and exciting. This concept car is Hyundai’s answer to merging clean energy with high-performance engineering.

Hyundai emphasizes innovation with the RN24, integrating advanced features like the electronic e-Handbrake and external sound systems. The RN24 serves as a step toward Hyundai’s vision of a future where EVs meet the demands of both environmentally-conscious and thrill-seeking drivers.

Not Your Neighbor’s IONIQ 5 N

Built on the IONIQ 5 N platform, the RN24 features a dual-motor EV drivetrain and an exposed roll-cage chassis inspired by rally racing. Steering wheel controls let drivers adjust acceleration, braking, and power distribution for a customized experience.

SpecHyundai RN24etric
Performance Targets
Weight1,880 kg (estimated)
Max Speed240 km/h (estimated)
0-100 km/h≤ 3.4 seconds
Main Specifications
Wheelbase2,660 mm
Motor Output (with boost)175 + 303 kW
Battery Capacity84 kWh
Wheels19-inch

To enhance sound for spectators, the RN24 includes a high-output external sound system with speakers in the rear fenders. Hyundai’s e-Handbrake provides an advanced take on traditional braking, making the RN24 a unique, high-performance EV concept.

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear.

