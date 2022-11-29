2022 Volvo XC60 B6 AWD Inscription Review

Volvo’s XC60 was face-lifted for the 2022 model year, with subtle exterior changes and a new, Google-built-in operating system. The mid-size SUV is now only available with mild-hybrid or plug-in-hybrid powertrains as Volvo moves toward exclusively pure-electric by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2040. We tested the more conventional, mild-hybrid XC60, which will take the lion’s share of sales for now.

Volvo XC60 mild hybrid pricing (US and Canada)

In Canada, all cars come with AWD and the 295-hp, B6 turbo-I4 powertrain as standard: Core : C$51,450

: C$51,450 Plus : C$61,600

: C$61,600 Ultimate: C$68,400 (MSRP comparison for 2023 AWD models) Things are more complex in the US, where FWD is standard (add US$2,300 to the prices quoted below), as is the B5 mild-hybrid powertrain, which foregoes the B6’s electric supercharger and makes 247 hp. B6 is only available on the Ultimate grade and with AWD, for a combined extra of US$5,550 on top of the price quoted below: Core : US$44,745

: US$44,745 Plus : US$48,995

: US$48,995 Ultimate: US$54,795 (MSRP comparison for 2023 FWD models)

Standard features will get you close to where you want to be

A panoramic roof, Google operating system and blind-spot information system are standard on all grades. Our 2022 XC60 was a mid-range Inscription vehicle; this grade is superseded by Plus on 2023 models. The Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driver-assistance suite, a 360° camera, leather upholstery and a remote key all distinguish it from the entry-level Core specification.

The Climate Package fitted here adds a further C$1,000/US$750 to the price, comprising headlamp cleaners and a heated rear seat and steering wheel. It also had air suspension and adaptive shock absorbers for an additional C$2,350/US$1,800 (Ultimate-only for 2023).

Buyers can specify further packages of accessories and cosmetic tweaks, but the options aren’t vast and three main grades will get you close to where you want to be. Below, the available XC60 B6 packages and options:

Climate Package: Headlamp Cleaners

Heated Rear Seat

Integrated Booster Seats (Optional & Replaces Heated Rear Seat)

Heated Steering Wheel Advanced Package: Head Up Display

Pilot Assist – Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control

360° camera

12V Outlet in Luggage Area

Air Quality with Advanced Air Cleaner Stand Alone Options: Backrest Massage Front Seats

Bowers and Wilkins Premium Sound System

4-Corner Air Suspension with Four-C Active Chassis

20″ 5-Y Spoke Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel

Metallic Paint

2022 Volvo XC60 Interior & Equipment

Scandinavian design is a Volvo calling card, here encompassing quality materials that you wouldn’t find in the local Ikea. The XC60’s airy cabin takes a clean, less-is-more approach to almost everything and miniature Swedish flags are stitched into the seats to remind you of the car’s heritage. It’s a refreshing alternative to bigger-selling premium brands like Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz.

Our test car’s cabin was finished in a Blond-and-Charcoal combination that looks great but may not be the most practical if you regularly carry kids. The multi-component leather seats keep front passengers comfortable; a massage function is an Ultimate-only option for 2023. Classy pale driftwood inlays and an Orrefors crystal shifter (also now Ultimate-only) complete the look.

Google Assistant controls this Volvo SUV’s infotainment and majority of cabin controls

Volvo’s 9.0in, portrait-oriented touchscreen in the centre stack boasts familiar Google apps such as Maps and Play Store. It’s best to embrace Google Assistant to control the infotainment and many cabin controls: it’s set up to be just as easy to use as it is in the home or on handheld devices, and preferable to digging into menus in the absence of many physical switches. The chosen approach to controls won’t be to everyone’s liking but for anyone used to using Assistant or Alexa, it should offer a seamless experience and reduce driver distraction.

Front and rear passengers get generous leg- and headroom. The cargo space is not class leading but our car’s optional air suspension provided a low sill for loading.

Face-Lifted XC60’s Less-is-More Exterior Styling

The 2022 model year brings subtle revisions to the XC60’s already handsome shell. There are new bumpers front and rear, with differently shaped intakes in the nose and concealed exhaust outlets at the back. The signature ‘Thor’s hammer’ daytime running lights are as attractive as ever. Metallic shades like our car’s Silver Dawn paint cost an additional C$900/US$695; also extra were the 20in rims (C$1,000/US$800).

Volvo XC60 Hybrid Performance & Driving Impressions

The 295-hp B6 powertrain delivers smooth power, which suits the character of this luxury mid-size SUV. It’s thanks in part to an e-supercharger, which spools up quickly to mask the lag of the regular turbo, without the fuel consumption penalty of a conventional, engine-driven supercharger. The combination boosts torque to 310 lb-ft – up from 258 lb-ft in the B5.

The XC60 is more about effortless cruising than outright speed. As such, the motor is extremely quiet and refined in everyday use.

Even without the optional Polestar Engineered performance retune, the B6 AWD’s midrange torque makes for easy overtaking on the highway, with power arriving deceptively quickly and without drama. It’ll do zero to 100km/h in around six seconds, but the XC60 is more about effortless cruising than outright speed. As such, the motor is extremely quiet and refined in everyday use.

You tap the shifter twice to engage a gear in the 8-speed automatic. You quickly get used to it if you’re not used to this Volvo quirk. The 48V mild-hybrid system – recharged by regenerative braking – adds further smoothness to shifts but won’t make a big dent in fuel consumption. In mostly city driving we recorded 22mpg. Even on the highway, the official figure is 27mpg and premium fuel will add to your running costs.

2022 Volvo XC60 B6 Inscription. Photo: Amee Reehal Key performance specs: 2.0L, Direct-Injected Turbocharged Engine with Electric Supercharger

295 hp @ 5400 rpm with 13 HP Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

310 lb.-ft @ 2100 – 4800 rpm

8-speed Geartronic Automatic Transmission

Fuel Efficiency (L/100 km): 11.0 City / 8.7 Highway / 9.9 Combined

Driving impressions and towing capacity

The optional Conti air springs and adaptive shock absorbers let the XC60 glide along at speed with good body control. But here in combination with 20in rims, the suspension fared less well at masking sharper lumps and bumps. We’d have preferred a more supple setup.

The Pilot Assist suite of active-safety tools provides the security you expect from a Volvo, but we struggled with the intrusive steering intervention as part of the lane-assistance function. More successful is the 360° camera, which offers a crystal-clear overview when reversing or maneuvering at low speed.

The B6 AWD will tow 3,500 lb, the same as the B5.

Takeaway: is the Volvo XC60 B6 AWD a worthy mid-size SUV?

Pros Beautiful design

Powertrain refinement

Distinctive Cons Intrusive steering assistance for lane keeping

Google-based controls not for all

Don’t expect hybrid fuel economy

Volvo has been taking sales from premium competitors and attracting new, younger buyers trading up from the likes of Volkswagen and Subaru. In its facelifted form, we think the XC60 B6 will appeal to Volvo regulars and newcomers alike, but with EVs on the horizon, this is surely the final flourish for its gas-powered SUVs.

2022 Volvo XC60 B6 Inscription Photos

