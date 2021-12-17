Inside the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV Compact SUV

San Diego, CA – Let’s face it, concept cars are highly stylized, glossy machines void of any real motor, gleaming under the auto show lights. Typically, far-fetched ideas conjured up by ambitious designers — all in an attempt to showcase what’s to come in the following years. Cool to look at? Absolutely. A realistic glimpse at the production model? No, almost never.

So when Hyundai’s compact IONIQ 5 compact crossover made its official debut this year, it felt like 2019 all over again (which would be really nice right about now, by the way), when the South Korean automaker unveiled the 45 Concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show, paying homage to the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept car from 1974 while teasing the upcoming 2-row IONIQ.

Seldom do prototypes and real-world production models share the similarities that really matter to consumers, but in a brave move, Hyundai did just that with the 2022 IONIQ 5. What we saw then is basically what we got now — a badass looking EV with the kind of design cues and features the segment is yearning for — from those sweet parametric pixel head lamps and smooth hidden door handles, to the geometric wheels, red pixelated rear lights, and stylish air intakes.

But it’s the IONIQ 5’s interior we’re interested in here. We had an exclusive first-drive opportunity, so here’s a closer look. For a full review with driving impressions, check out this IONIQ 5 story at Canada Drives.

Surprisingly large cabin environment and long wheelbase

Overall, the first thing you’ll notice inside the IONIQ 5 is the expansive space. Granted, this all-electric crossover takes on more of a 5-door hatchback car vibe from the exterior look (and frankly, worlds apart from the 2017 Ioniq hatch we reviewed here), this compact hauler astonishingly sports an extended wheelbase surpassing anything else in the Hyundai portfolio — yes, even its mid-size Palisade counterpart. It also beats out competitors like the Mustang Mach-E, VW ID.4, and Tesla Model Y in the wheelbase category.

The longer wheelbase measuring 3,000mm coupled with the massive panoramic sunroof above makes this all possible, part of a flexible interior space Hyundai dubs the smart living room which integrates digital tech throughout. Here’s more on the IONIQ 5’s dimensions.

Interior Dimensions

Headroom – front 39.8 inches Headroom – rear 38.7 inches Legroom – front 41.7 inches Legroom – rear 39.4 inches Shoulder room – front & rear 57.7 inches Hip room – front & rear 53.9 inches

Innovative & practical sliding centre console for the win

Up front, the conventional centre console that typically separates the driver from passenger is gone. Once again, opening up the interior environment thanks to the flat floor pass-through design. Instead, the designers introduces a nifty sliding centre console that’s both functional and stylish.

The system sits on hidden rails and slides 140mm back and forth. The clean-looking console offers a pair cup holders up front with wireless charging below it, a large flat storage area below, and pop open the top lid for a compartment to stow those valuables. Plus, a couple USB ports for good measure.

Cabin materials with the environment in mind

Of course these days, you can’t have a new-age, futuristic EV without throwing sustainable materials in the mix. So, gone are those sexy leather seats — replaced by materials you’ve never heard of like Tyvek recyclable fiber and polyethylene terephthalate.

And that’s a worthy thing because it’s good for the environment and actually looks pretty cool, so it’s basically a win-win for. Here’s a closer look:

armrest seats are made from recycled plastic bottles

the dashboard and door panels are made of a polyethylene bio paint derived from bean oil

the door centre garnish (the long ‘armrest’ running along the interior doors) are made of recyclable fiber called Tyvek

the carpet below and headliner above come from a sugar cane extract called Bio PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

A sliding 2nd-row comes standard and the driver can just relax

Another great feature you don’t often find inside a 2-row crossover is the IONIQ 5’s sliding second row. Very handy feature to increase both legroom and storage — and it comes standard here. Heated 2nd row seats for those colder environments are optional.

Up front, the slim design passenger and driver seats not only proved comfortable during our drive in and around San Diego, they don’t hog up the valuable interior real estate. Best part? The driver’s seat sports what the Korean automaker calls the Relaxation Function — essentially, a reclining setback with an inclining seat. Now that sounds relaxing.

IONIQ 5’s rear cargo capabilities and interior volume

What’s a crossover without adequate rear cargo storage? This small sport utility keeps real world usability in mind — so go ahead and throw in there 3 sets of golf bags, a large baby stroller, or 3 luggage bags measuring 26”x3’. We didn’t try this but will have to take Hyundai’s word for it.

Overall interior volume figures looks like this, according to Hyundai:

Passenger volume: 3,016L

Cargo volume: 770L

Interior volume (passenger and cargo): 3,786L

Reduced cabin noise on the road

Aside from the visible interior aesthetics, Hyundai worked hard to reduce road noise inside the cabin courtesy of counter measures.

Thanks to carpet incorporating a partial sound absorption layer, acoustic-friendly tires, and a rear subframe damper, the IONIQ 5 EV quietly treks along while providing a more muted experience inside.

Other wind noise reducing features are found at the angled rear spoiler, windshield, door glass, the outside side mirrors, and interior door trims.

Premium features: integrated display, ambient mood lighting, and augmented reality HUD

In addition to the driver’s seat Relaxation Function feature, the IONIQ 5 sports a ambient lighting at the door garnish and around the embedded speakers. It’s one of those things you wouldn’t really ask for, but when it’s there you’re glad it is. It just adds a nice touch at night without looking gaudy or tacky. The integrated display looks sharp and runs along the front in a clean, linear fashion.

The IONIQ 5’s augmented reality head-up display dials it up a notch compared to other HUD systems out there today. Included for navigation in the HUD or AR Mode which is projected in a 44-inch field of view, the system includes lane departure warning, turn-by-turn navigation, forward collision assist, and smart cruise control.

Here’s a list of the 2022 IONIQ 5’s convenience features:

BOSE premium sound system

Wireless phone charging

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

USB chargers and power outlets

Heated 2nd row seat

Power tailgate

Three interior colour options are available, including Black/Monotone, Gray/Two Tone, and Teal-Gray/Two-Tone.

Takeaway

Hyundai’s new two-row crossover not only looks like a badass concept come to fruition, but the interior ramps it up as well. The designers did a good job blessing this thing with an expansive interior environment, thanks in part to the large panoramic sunroof, narrow front seats, and the flat floor design up front. Innovations like the sliding centre console and sustainable materials throughout add to the futuristic yet functional IONIQ 5 vibe.

Add important attributes like adequate rear cargo storage, a standard sliding 2nd row, and an overall well-designed interior with clean lines and stylish little touches like ambient lighting, Hyundai’s newest compact EV crossover will likely check most of the boxes for most consumers in the market today.

Here’s our resource on the 2022 IONIQ 5’s range and charging times.

Interior photos of the 2022 IONIQ 5

