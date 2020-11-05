Volkswagen

2022 VW Golf R specs reveal a 315-hp track weapon with unassuming looks

5 generations of the Golf R leads to the most powerful model yet...with new Drift mode.

Amee Reehal
UPDATED:
2022 volkswagen golf r
- Advertisement -

According to Volkswagen, the 2022 Golf R gains the biggest performance jump from one generation to another of any VW model, ever. In other words, this completely redesigned hot hatch sporting the Golf nameplate since 2002 is no joke, built as a 5-door track weapon that’s equally content on everyday roads with its modest, clean looks.

Here are the key specs you need to know:

  • 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds
  • top speed of 155 mph or 250 km/h, as standard
  • Up to 270 km/h with optional R-Performance package
  • 315-hp and 310 pound-feet of torque from new 4-cylinder turbocharged engine
  • new 4MOTION all-wheel drive with torque vectoring
  • 18-inch high performance brakes
  • 18-inch alloy wheels, premium sports seats, navigation system, and background lighting come standard
  • Drift mode and Special mode new for 2022

Powered by a new 2.0L 4-cylinder TSI engine (part of the the legendary EA888 product line), the 2022 Golf R will put down 315-hp and 310 lb.-ft. of torque — that’s a 27-hp bump from the outgoing Mk7 generation sold in North America (and a 10-hp increase across other markets); torque is up from the previous 280 lb-ft.

Overall, VW worked hard improving the new Golf Mk8’s direct-injection, 1,984 cc turbocharged powertrain efficiencies while still offering buyers that coveted manual transmission option. 

All-wheel drive with new torque vectoring

Perhaps the most significant performance update is the Golf R’s new 4MOTION with R-Performance Torque Vectoring — an all-wheel drive system with selective wheel torque control on the rear axle. Sporting two clutches, torque is distributed to each wheel individually, where 100-percent of rear wheel torque can be dished out to a single rear wheel. 

2022 volkswagen golf r rear view
The new Golf R is a true track warrior, tried and tested at Germany’s Nordschleife establishing a best 7:51-minute lap time. Photo: VW

Based on this factoid alone, it’s abundantly clear this rocket belongs on the track — like the Nordschleife in Germany where the 2022 Golf R was extensively tested, nailing a 7:51-minute lap time beating the previous Mark 7’s 8:10-minute marker. 

Vehicle Dynamics Manager

Also new is the Vehicle Dynamics Manager controlling the XDS (electronic differential locks), DCC (adaptive chassis control), and of course, the R-Performance torque vectoring. VW says the setup will yield a more neutral feel with faster steering inputs and increased traction. But we’ll be the judge of that once we’re in the Golf R’s cockpit, dubbed Digital Cockpit Pro, that has been especially programmed for this car and comes standard. 

Next-level handling and bigger brakes

With all this comes better handling, kicking it off with a 10-percent spring rate increase compared to its predecessor, paired to massive 18-inch high performance brakes for improved stopping power. 18-inch rims come standard, wrapped in grippier tires for 2022.

R-Performance package adds Drift and Special drive modes

Drift mode and Special mode are new to the Golf R for 2022. Photo: VW

Expect 4 drive modes (including Custom) for more granular driving dynamics. But the big news here? It’s the Drift mode for what VW assured us is “for off public roads” because this magical setting applies the Golf R’s maximum power to the rear wheels for some some proper sideway action — off the public roads, of course. 

Also new is the Special drive mode (also known as the Nürburgring mode) we’re told is “like a weapon.” With a name like Special and named after arguably the best track in the world there’s not much more to say. Both Drift and Specials modes with in conjunction with the optional R-Performance package.

Takeaway: say hi to the most powerful production Golf of all time

Entering its fifth-generation since hitting global markets in 2002, the overhauled and track-focused 2022 Golf R marks most powerful production Golf of all time. Sporting an all-new all-wheel drive setup, torque vectoring, a Drift mode, 18-inch brakes, and big power, we can see why. 

Release Date and price

Pricing will be announced closer to the availability date slated for sometime late 2021, when both the 2022 Golf R and sibling GTI will simultaneously hit the market for the first time. 

2022 Volkswagen Golf R Pictures:

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
Email
Pocket
Amee Reehalhttp://www.ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedVolkswagenAuto NewsVolkswagen News

UP NEXT

2020 SUV and Crossover Reviews

Best 2020 Compact SUV: These 5 Models Top Our List

Amee Reehal -
Shopping for a smaller 2020 model SUV? These 5 compact utility vehicles are the best, according to our motor writers.
Read more
Subaru Impreza

Subaru Canada keeps 2021 Impreza pricing unchanged, adds more features

News Editor -
The 2021 Impreza remains Canada's most affordable AWD sedan, but Subaru sweetens the pot with more standard features like EyeSight & more.
Read more
Toyota

Toyota’s Small SUV & Crossover Lineup: Up Close with Each Model

Travis Persaud -
Toyota touts an impressive roster of SUVs & crossovers, but let's look at the small & compact models including RAV4, new Venza, and CH-R.
Read more
Acura

2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD Review

Graham Heeps -
Does the 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD offer the engagement at everyday speeds that you'd expect from a 'sports sedan?'
Read more
Ford Bronco

Hennessy’s $225,000 VelociRaptor V8 Bronco is an understated, 750-hp beast

Amee Reehal -
Ford doesn't offer a 2021 Bronco V8, but Texas-tuner Hennessey's 750-hp VelociRaptor V8 Bronco off-roader should do the trick. Only 24 units.
Read more
GMC

Chat with GMC’s Design Director about the Hummer EV’s Sci-Fi looks & open-air interior

William Clavey -
What influenced the 2022 Hummer EV's futuristic design & interior? If you said Halo’s M12 Warthog & video game guru Sid Meier, you're right.
Read more
Tire Reviews

The Best Winter/Snow Tires [2020], from Budget to Premium: Our Top Picks

Graham Heeps -
Shopping for new winter/snow tires? Here are some of the best budget-friendly, ultra performance, midrange & premium winter-rated tires for cars, SUVs & light trucks.
Read more
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche dials up the electric range on 2021 Cayenne plug-in hybrid models

News Editor -
All Porsche Cayenne plug-in hybrid models - including E-Hybrid & Turbo S E-Hybrid versions - gain electric range & battery capacity for 2021.
Read more
GMC

GMC’s New 2022 Hummer EV Pickup: Let’s Look at the Details

William Clavey -
Fully electric, the 2022 Hummer EV packs some serious specs. Here's a closer look at its power, EV range, price, and off-road abilities.
Read more
Ford Bronco

Ford’s new Bronco configurator goes live: Here’s 2021 US & Canadian pricing

News Editor -
The time has come: excited Bronco customers can now compare models & get 2021 pricing across US & Canada with Ford's configurator now live.
Read more
Motorcycles

The Grunt is Volcon’s first all-electric off-roader offering range, power & big knobby tires

Amee Reehal -
Austin, TX-based Volcon Inc. hits the scene as the first all-electric, off-road powersports company. Here's their first vehicle: the Grunt.
Read more
Porsche Panamera

Now quicker, the 689-HP Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is why PHEV sedans matter

News Editor -
Updated for 2021 with more power, quicker specs, styling tweaks, and improved battery capacity, the 689-hp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid reminds us why love sedans.
Read more

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

2020 SUV and Crossover Reviews

Best 2020 Compact SUV: These 5 Models Top Our List

Amee Reehal -
Shopping for a smaller 2020 model SUV? These 5 compact utility vehicles are the best, according to our motor writers.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: New BFGoodrich Winter T/A KSI Tires

Chris Chase -
BFGoodrich reveal their new Winter T/A/ KSI tires, replacing the Winter Slalom KSI. We head to snowy Ottawa to put these tires to the test.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: Continental IceContact XTRM Winter Tire

Graham Heeps -
Studded or non-studded: the choice is yours. We put the new Continental IceContact XTRM winter tire to the test. Here's our full review.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Ford F-150

Inside Ford’s redesigned F-150 pickup: Here’s a closer look

News Editor -
The 2021 Ford F-150 interior is completely new, part of the next-generation redesign. But how different is it, really? Here's a closer look.
Read more

Categories

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2020 Traction Media

MORE STORIES
2020 Volkswagen Cross Sport side profile

First Drive: 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Review

2017 VW Beetle Pink Edition Review front rolling

2017 VW Beetle Pink Edition Review

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Review

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Review