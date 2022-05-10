2023 Kia Soul: Goodbye Lively Turbo, Hello New Colours?

The 2023 Kia Soul debuts with new functional styling elements, a streamlined range, bold new colours, two option packages, and a host of standard safety features that were optional before. Although the quirky hatchback is improving in certain areas, it also removes certain goodies. The latest of which is the elimination of the Turbo engine. It means the buyers can’t have the 201-horsepower, 1.6-liter gasoline engine with forced induction.

Disappointing, really, especially for those not partial to the oddball crossover’s unconventional, borderline unattractive looks — even after its welcomed 2020 Soul redesign which saw a bolder, sleeker attitude. We’re glad Kia dropped the annoying hamsters, but not the turbo engine paired to all-wheel drive and 6-speed manual transmission.

So, what’s new to the 2023 Kia Soul?

Left: 2020 Kia Soul (Photo: Amee Reehal) Vs Right: 2023 Kia Soul (Photo: Kia)

Trim levels and powertrain: rugged Soul X-Line is gone

The simplified lineup of new Soul includes LX, S, EX, GT-Line, and GT-Line Tech, all powered by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine churning out 147 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and 132 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm. The power goes to the front wheels via Kia’s Intelligent Variable Transmission. Apart from the Turbo mill, Kia has also excluded the fairly rugged X-Line trim from the lineup, which was first launched for the 2020 Soul.

The South Korean automaker also produces the Soul EV model with up to 280 miles of range for the Canadian and European markets, but the all-electric Soul is unavailable in the US.

Kia Soul interior and exterior changes for 2023

Looking at the front, we find the 2023 Soul gets a new front grille and revised fog lights. Furthermore, the designers adorned the front fascia with new daytime running lights and turn signals and made minor changes at the rear. Buyers have the liberty to choose from newly fabricated 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels. For the 2023MY, the Kia Soul gets two new two-tone paint options where buyers can combine Clear White and Surf Blue with a Fusion Black roof.

Photo: Kia Photo: Kia

The changes inside aren’t as substantial as the outside, but buyers would be happy to have a 10.25-inch display with navigation (not available for the base LX). To make this urban runabout more enticing, customers can opt for the LX Technology Package. It augments the vehicle’s safety attributes by adding Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance, and other technology features.

Photo: Kia

GT-Line Technology Package ramps up the Soul’s features

For a more enhanced tech experience, the GT-Line Technology Package comes with the Harman Kardon sound system (boasting an external amplifier, subwoofer, and door-mounted tweeters), heated front seats, an electronic parking brake, and an adjustable cargo floor.

This package also includes LED headlights and taillights in addition to a cargo cover and a power-adjustable driver’s seat. The safety facilities also get a boost through the forward collision-avoidance assist with junction turning capability, highway drive assist, and navigation-based smart cruise control.

Safety

Thanks to the additional standard safety tech, the 2023 Kia Soul is safer and more secure than before. The new safety suite now includes forward collision avoidance assist-pedestrian, lane-keeping assist & lane following assist, driver attention alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and rear occupant alert (door logic).

2023 Kia Soul Price and Availability

The new Kia Soul will hit the roads in America and Canada later this summer. The pricing information will be available closer to the on-sale date.

While Soul isn’t in the news in recent times, Kia prompts by telling us its sales went up by almost five percent last year, as they moved more than 75,000 units.