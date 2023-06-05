2023 Maserati Grecale Trofeo First Drive Review: Italian Renaissance Rocket

The 2023 Maserati Grecale Trofeo reminds me of the Jaguar F-Type SVR. No, wait, hear me out. These two vehicles may operate in completely different segments, but the intent behind the design and engineering is remarkably similar.

When the F-Type SVR debuted in 2016, it was positioned as a legitimate competitor to the standard-bearer in its class, the Porsche 911. A lofty target, for sure. But the Jag was and is a hugely entertaining and high-performing sports car. Bonus points: When it was first released, it was significantly less expensive than the comparable 911 model.

The Grecale Trofeo does not have advantages overs its immediate competitors in terms of price—in fact, the opposite is true. But it does have that same challenger vibe to it, the brashness that’s required to believe you can upset the class leader.

2023 Maserati Grecale Trofeo. Photo: Mark Hacking

In the case of the Maserati, the target is the most dynamic luxury compact SUV in the world, the Porsche Macan, and its highest-performing variant, the GTS. Here’s what the Maserati brings to the battle.

Compact Maserati SUV with Big Power & Performance

As a starting point, it’s difficult to argue with an SUV that shares the same engine as a legitimate supercar. Yet, here we are, with the Grecale Trofeo powered by the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V-6 from the Maserati MC20. Sure, in this case, the engine has been detuned a bit, but the mill still cranks out 523 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque. Pro tip: That’s a lot for this segment.

The steering is ultra-precise, the thrust from the twin-turbo V-6 is thunderous and the handling is nimble in the extreme.

The braintrust at Maserati claims that the Grecale Trofeo has best-in-class horsepower, acceleration (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds) and top speed (285 km/h). After driving the thing for a week, it’s clear that this compact SUV is a genuine high performer. The steering is ultra-precise, the thrust from the twin-turbo V-6 is thunderous and the handling is nimble in the extreme. The 8-speed automatic transmission, engineered by ZF, is certain and quick.

2023 Maserati Grecale Trofeo. Photo: Mark Hacking

There are five different drive modes on the Grecale Trofeo: three for on-road driving, one for off-road and one for track driving. The last one on the list, Corsa mode, can also be used on public roads, but it disables the stability control, so you’d better have your wits about you.

The Maserati also features standard full-time all-wheel drive, an electronic limited slip rear differential, adaptive dampers and an air suspension system that’s linked to the drive mode selected.

Maserati Grecale Trofeo Interior

But the Grecale is no one-trick pony. It’s also well-engineered on the inside, with generous interior space compared to the immediate competition.

In fact, the manufacturer claims that it can accommodate passengers in the 99th percentile in height in both the front and rear seats. The generous 2,901-mm wheelbase makes the cabin feel comfortable; the fold-down rear seats and cargo box under the floor of the cargo area open up a lot of space for gear.

2023 Maserati Grecale Trofeo. Photo: Mark Hacking 2023 Maserati Grecale Trofeo. Photo: Mark Hacking

The passenger cabin is also well turned-out with materials such as exposed carbon fibre and perforate leather setting the tone. The interior is available in either black with red or yellow contrast stitching, or in a two-tone motif that pairs black with dark red or ice.

The Grecale Trofeo is also suitably high-tech and is equipped with four different configurable screens: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch central touchscreen, 8.8-inch touchscreen for the climate control functions and a new digital clock, which is integrated with the voice-activated digital assistant.

2023 Maserati Grecale Trofeo. Photo: Mark Hacking

This version of the Maserati also comes standard with a power sunroof, 15-way power-adjustable front seats, adaptive cruise control and summer performance tires mounted on 21-inch wheels.

Takeaway: is Maserati’s new SUV worth it?

All things considered, that’s a lot of features and a lot of performance to cram into one compact SUV. So it stands to reason that pricing for the 2023 Maserati Grecale Trofeo might be a little steep—and it is a little steep.

In the US, the GT starts at $64,995 US; the Modena at $74,395 US. The tab in Canada comes to $129,500 CAD. But if you’re in the market for an ultra high-performance SUV with plenty of style and no small amount of cachet, the Maserati merits your consideration.