First Drive: Hybrid Toyota Tacoma Perfection Comes at a Price

San Diego, California – The current generation Tacoma underwent a relatively modest refresh in 2015. Toyota only needed to do a little after General Motors and Ford exited the segment. However, with their return in 2015 and 2018, respectively, Toyota couldn’t afford to take things lightly this time. We got our first glimpse of their seriousness last fall when we tested the first models equipped with the base i-Force engine, including the Tacoma TRD Off-Road and the entry-level Toyota Tacoma SR5. Now, it’s time to test the Tacoma variants equipped with the hybrid i-Force Max engine.

2024 Tacoma Hybrid Performance and Driving Impressions

The i-FORCE MAX hybrid up close. Photo Daniel Rufiange

Powertrain : i-FORCE MAX hybrid

: i-FORCE MAX hybrid Transmission : 8-speed auto

: 8-speed auto Horsepower : 326 hp @ 6,000 rpm

: 326 hp @ 6,000 rpm Torque: 465 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 rpm

The i-Force MAX engine, the same 2.4-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder found in the base models, delivers an impressive 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. This power boost is made possible by a 48-horsepower electric motor housed within the eight-speed automatic transmission, powered by a 1.87 kWh NiMH battery. Each model benefits from its suspension adjustments and unique hardware.

To answer a question you’re probably asking, yes, it’s quick, and the torque is impressive. But remember that the Tacoma isn’t exactly lightweight, so tempering your expectations would be wise. That said, this powerplant will make towing operations easier (with a capacity of 6,000 pounds, albeit less than GM’s and Ford’s, at 7,700 and 7,500 pounds, respectively).

The Tacoma Trailhunter doing its thing. Photo Daniel Rufiange

The comfort level is impressive on the road, especially compared to this model’s previous iterations. The transformation lies beneath the vehicle, where a coil-spring suspension setup is now part of the package.

For conquering off-road obstacles, the truck practically does the work for you. With the new TRD Pro and first-ever Trailhunter versions, standard equipment includes the terrain management system, a two-speed (electronically controlled) transfer case, 360-degree cameras for off-road driving, and a stabilizer bar disconnect system for increased wheel articulation.

Photo Daniel Rufiange

If the battery’s energy is depleted after heavy acceleration, fear not, as you still have the torque from the base engine, coming in at 317 pound-feet. The i-Force MAX engine offers 75% more torque than the outgoing 3.5-litre V6 models. Anyone who complains about a lack of power should have their head examined.

Inside the Hybrid-Powered TRD Pro and Trailhunter

Inside the TRD Pro. Photo Daniel Rufiange

Inside, remarkable work has been done. While it’s true that the design of current models was aging, Toyota has managed to create an attractive yet very user-friendly Tacoma environment. Ergonomics are spot-on, with every control falling right at hand.

And a nod to seat comfort. Long rides in the Toyota Tacoma often meant needing some muscle pain relief medicine, especially for those with a fragile back. The new seats are more comfortable. Plus, an incredibly cool option with off-road-oriented versions is the availability of seats with shock absorbers, which soften lateral and horizontal movements for even greater comfort.

Inside the Trailhunter. Photo Daniel Rufiange

With models equipped with the i-Force MAX engine, you’re at the top of the line, so the onboard equipment is generous. You’ll find the largest screens offered by the model (12.3 inches in front of the driver and 14.0 inches in the center console for the multimedia system), as well as wireless connectivity and charging, among other features.

Above all, we feel at ease when we get in and in complete control when behind the wheel; the adaptation period was longer with the outgoing model.

It’s worth noting that the upcoming 2025 4Runner, also presented to us in San Diego, was developed jointly with the Tacoma in the company’s American studios; you’ll find many similarities between them.

New Styling is Distinct Across the Tacoma Lineup

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road with optional i-Force-Max. Photo Daniel Rufiange

And that includes style. Simply put, the signature remains the same. When it comes to design, it’s a matter of personal taste. However, there are times when there’s a consensus, and let’s say that critics are few and far apart in the case of this redesigned 2024 Tacoma.

The company delivers a model with robust lines that exude testosterone. Better yet, each Tacoma offers its signature, which was a goal of the designers. Versions like the TRD Pro and Trailhunter, among others, are very distinctive.

Photo Daniel Rufiange

It’s worth noting that, for now, all our Tacomas are offered with a double cab, while Americans get a few extended cab versions. Also, you’ll find variants with five- or six-foot beds. The only hitch is that with the i-Force MAX engine, you must opt for the Trailhunter model, the most expensive, to enjoy a six-foot bed, which is the only respectable option.

Let’s hope they correct this misstep. Here’s the entire 2024 Tacoma lineup and configurations.

Takeaway

2024 Tacoma Trailhunter exclusively hybrid-powered. Photo Daniel Rufiange

Toyota delivers a winner with this new generation Tacoma. Now that both engines have been tested and we’ve had the chance to drive multiple versions, we can confidently say that this truck comes close to perfection.

However, there’s a price to pay, and it’s steep. In the case of the highly competent Trailhunter variant, it’s hard to swallow. Granted, Ford demands nearly the same price for its Ranger Raptor.

In short, the new Toyota Tacoma is a great product, but buyers may be fewer and farther between at the asking price. We’ll see.

