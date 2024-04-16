First Drive: 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Could Face an Uphill Battle

San Diego, California—For the first time since being axed in 2021 (and since 1989 in Canada), Toyota is bringing back the iconic Land Cruiser. It marks a significant comeback for the nameplate, but it won’t be easy, especially with a formidable rival like the new 2025 4Runner, ironically unveiled in San Diego.

Off-roading with the Land Cruiser is Everything You’d Expect

Engine : turbocharged 2.4L 4-cylinder

: turbocharged 2.4L 4-cylinder Hybrid battery : 1.87 kWh NiMH

: 1.87 kWh NiMH Transmission : 8-speed auto

: 8-speed auto Drivetrain : full-time 4×4

: full-time 4×4 Horsepower : 326-hp

: 326-hp Torque : 465 lb.-ft.

: 465 lb.-ft. Towing: 6,000 pounds

The 2024 Land Cruiser inherits Toyota’s 5th generation hybrid powertrain, featuring the 2.4L i-Force Max turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. The output (326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque) is sufficient but not overwhelming, considering the Land Cruiser weighs over 5000 pounds.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The Land Cruiser mid-size SUV’s road manners are civilized, and comfort has been prioritized. Imagine a smoother ride quality than a Jeep Wrangler and softer than a Ford Bronco, but not as plush as a Land Rover product.

The return of the Land Cruiser is welcomed, but nothing is won for this unique model that will need to appeal to new buyers.

Off-road driving with the Land Cruiser is everything you’d expect. Its ladder-frame structure provides the necessary robustness, and it’s equipped with all the off-road tools, from lockable differentials (rear and center) to a limited-slip differential and a disconnectable stabilizer bar for better wheel articulation.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser First Edition. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

You can confidently tackle rocky mounds, small streams, and steep slopes. You can even utilize low-speed cruise control with the Crawl Control system.

However, most of these tools are not standard on the base 1958 version but come with the Land Cruiser variant.

New Toyota Land Cruiser Interior







































Inside, Toyota offers a tastefully presented cabin with user-friendly ergonomics. While not groundbreaking, the interior design is similar to that of the Tacoma and the new 2025 4Runner.

Standard equipment includes a heated steering wheel and front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and wireless connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, upgrading to the Land Cruiser variant brings more enticing features, including larger screens (12.3 inches instead of 7.0 and 8.0 inches for gauges and multimedia system), ventilated seats, heated mirrors, and a three-zone climate control system.

Photo: Daniel Rufiange

This variant likely represents the best value proposition.

It’s worth noting that seat materials vary, with cloth in the 1958 model, Softex upholstery in the Land Cruiser model, and leather in the Premium package or First Edition version. Ultimately, it depends on personal preference and intended use.

The Styling Changes Across the Range

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Wheelbase : 112.2 in.

: 112.2 in. Length : 193.7 in.

: 193.7 in. Width with mirrors : 84.2 in.

: 84.2 in. Height : 73.2 in.

: 73.2 in. Ground clearance : 8.7 in.

: 8.7 in. Running ground clearance: 8.3 in.

When the 2024 Land Cruiser was unveiled, it showcased crisp lines, particularly in the First Edition variant. This version boasts a two-tone approach, roof rack, side protection rails, and unique 18-inch wheels.

The look is impressive. However, the other models lack these embellishments, resulting in a stripped-down appearance. It was the first thing that struck most of us during the event.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser First Edition. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The only way to spice things up is by opting for one of the bolder colours offered in the catalogue; it adds dynamism to the model. Otherwise, the Land Cruiser looks rather mundane.

And the fact that the styling of the new 2025 4Runner is beautiful doesn’t help.

One last thing. The 1958 model and the First Edition variant (only 290 units in Canada) feature round headlights, reminiscent of early Land Cruisers. Otherwise, the units are rectangular. Rest assured that choosing one model doesn’t deprive you of the headlights you desire, as it’s possible to make the switch later on, as the connections are the same.

Takeaway

The Land Cruiser delivers what you expect of it as long as you know what to expect. This model is different and unique and caters to a specific clientele. Although both excel in off-road driving, it sets itself apart from the 4Runner. The Land Cruiser leans more towards luxury and refinement, as reflected in its price range. No doubt, an uphill battle awaits him, with both new buyers and vintage Toyota fans.