2023 Range Rover Sport Redesign: Here Are the Updates to Know About

According to Land Rover, the redesigned 2023 Range Rover Sport promises to be the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet. Looking at what the Brit has done to their sleek, mid-size luxury SUV, it’s hard to see otherwise. Cleaner looks with a more muscular stance, an updated fast-angled dashboard inside, pure-electric propulsion planned for 2024 with a V8 in the mix, the third-generation Range Rover Sport has come a long way since we reviewed this premium hauler in 2014.

Power & Performance: Hybrids, Turbos, and V8s

The 2023 Ranger Rover Sport offers buyers four powertrain choices – a pair of mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engines (petrol and diesel), a plug-in hybrid turbo 3.0-litre I6, and a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8.

The mild-hybrid powertrains are available for P360 SE and P400 SE Dynamic with varied power outputs. For the entry-level model, the engine produces 355 hp (264 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, while for the P400 SE Dynamic, it jumps to 395 hp (294 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm).

2023 Range Rover Sport. Photo: Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Sport. Photo: Land Rover

P400e Autobiography: a Range Rover Sport PHEV

If you do not prefer a mild hybrid, the British automaker offers P400e Autobiography. The plug-in hybrid model is powered by the turbo 3.0-litre I6 petrol mill, getting assistance from a 105-kilowatt electric motor and a 38.2-kilowatt-hour battery. This powertrain enables the luxury SUV to deliver 434 hp (323 kW) and 619 lb-ft (839 Nm) of torque, as well as 48 miles of all-electric range. Land Rover estimates it can hit 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds.

P530 First Edition with a 523-hp V8

If that doesn’t excite you, you can opt for the P530 First Edition, which will be accessible only in the first year of production. It features a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8, creating a massive 523 horsepower (390 KW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The high-end model can zoom to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds with Dynamic Launch.

All powerplants mate to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, rendering the desired traction and efficiency according to the conditions. A zero-emission model is in the cards for the 2024 launch, along with the all-electric Range Rover.

Thanks to the Land Rover’s MLA-Flex platform, the Sport carries most of the highly desirable chassis features we get from the standard Range Rover, such as the 7.3-degree All-wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Braking, and the Electronic Active Differential.

If you can’t wait for this high-performance hauler, there’s always the 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition, officially Land Rover’s fastest and most powerful SUV right now, making a tidy 575 horsepower courtesy of a V8, of course.

Range Rover Sport Interior Gains New Dash & Modern Materials

2023 Range Rover Sport. Photo: Land Rover 2023 Range Rover Sport. Photo: Land Rover

Like some similarities with the regular Range Rover on the outside, we find a few on the inside, as well. However, there are distinctions, such as the award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment system with a high resolution floating 13.1-inch curved display supporting Amazon Alexa, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto. Alongside the infotainment touchscreen, we find a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display with high-definition graphics and a reconfigurable layout.

Other highly desirable interior facilities include 22-way adjustable, heated, and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function, next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro with Nanoe X Technology to minimize odor and bacteria, and the Meridian Signature Sound System featuring 29 speakers, a new subwoofer, and up to 1,430W of amplifier power.

Moreover, the third-generation 2023 Ranger Rover Sport redesign includes the automaker’s Electrical Vehicle Architecture 2.0 that gets Software Over The Air (SOTA) to update all 63 electronic modules.

Exterior Styling Changes & Key Features

Although the 2023 Range Rover Sport redesign takes inspiration from its regular sibling, we can clearly see the sporty model has its own personality. It is evident from its distinct front and rear design, along with the new and slim daytime running lights.

New Range Rover Sport Price and Release Date

The 2023 Range Rover Sport is available for order at a starting price of US$84,350 in the U.S. or £79,125 (OTR) in the UK. The First Edition model sells at a hefty US$122,850. The company did not reveal its on-sale date yet.