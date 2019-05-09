If celestial bodies and special edition Range Rovers are your thing, you’re in luck. Teaming up with Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations on production, the Range Rover Astronaut Edition takes the popular luxury SUV to new heights.

Partnership with Virgin Galactic since 2014

Offering a one-off interior and some exterior styling changes, this special edition Rover celebrates Land Rover’s 5-year partnership with Virgin Galactic as their exclusive automotive partner.

Only available to “Future Astronauts”

To that point, the Astronaut Edition is also only available to members of the Virgin Galactic Future Astronaut community — so all you stargazers and Neil deGrasse Tyson wannabe nerds who can’t afford this life changing journey are out of luck.

Fortunately, the brand has plenty of other options – here’s everything we have on Range Rover.

A plug-in hybrid Range Rover Autobiography with some special features

The team at Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations have essentially taken a Range Rover Autobiography and added some ‘intergalactic’ cosmetic upgrades for those few who will actually get a chance to own it.

Nothing has changed under the hood, so expect the same plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain delivering a combined 404PS and EV range of 42km.

If you’re more ‘stars’ and less ‘green’ a 5.0L V8 P525 supercharged petrol variant is also available.

Few cosmetic exterior changes

The exterior gets the Zero Gravity Blue paint finish, which according to the builder is “inspired by the depth and intensity of the night sky.” The side profile finishers and tailgate find unique Astronaut Edition badging, while a bespoke puddle lamp illumination design features the silhouette of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo.

Interior that’s ‘out of this world’

Inside, space dorks will appreciate features including a crafted piece of the spaceship’s front landing skid that flew on Virgin Spaceship Unity’s first space flight in December 2018, along with cupholders re-purposed from that same landing skid.

But for those Future Astronauts (AKA wealthy individuals) who complete their ‘mission’ the Astronaut Edition’s cabin takes it a step further: the “See you up there” quote from Richard Branson which is inscribed in the interior will be replaced by part of the wooden skid from that customer’s own spaceflight.

So, we’ll see you up there! Or maybe not.