Range Rover’s Most Powerful SUV Arrives with 2022 Sport SVR Ultimate Edition

Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division (SVO) has introduced yet another masterpiece in the shape of Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition. Apart from its long name, the 575-hp hauler is officially Land Rover’s fastest and most powerful SUV.

Compare this 2022 model to the equally potent (and Land Rover’s quickest SUV at the time) 2015 Range Rover Sport SVR making 550-hp courtesy of a supercharged V8, sprinting 0-60 in 4.5 seconds while reaching a top speed of 162 mph.

Left: 2015 Range Rover Sport SVR VS Right: 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition (photos by Land Rover)

As the company puts it, “Range Rover Sport SVR redefined Land Rover high-performance capability when it was introduced in 2014. We’ve sold more than 20,000 examples to date and demand for the SVR’s characterful mix of power, luxury and thrilling dynamics continues to grow every year. The SV Bespoke personalisation features of this Ultimate edition elevate its appeal even further.”

But viewing the 2022 Sport SVR Ultimate Edition specs, it’s no shocker that this rare Rover won’t come cheap. The British automaker demands $141,600 or £123,900 at least for the ultimate SUV which debuts at Salon Privé, Blenheim Palace, UK, on September 1st.

Sport SVR’s exterior and interior upgrades

SVO offers remarkable new solid glass flake paintwork for the first time, including three hand-finished paints: Black Satin, Marl Grey Gloss, and Maya Blue Gloss. The last two come with graceful and extremely reflective fine white glass flake particles to render a deep star-like shine. Whatever paint you choose, the SUV boasts a Gloss Narvik Black contrast roof.

2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition. Photo: Land Rover

They’ve also given the SUV great attention to detail, evident from the knurled “Range Rover” black wording on the hood and tailgate, matched by white edging also spotted on the side front fender accents.

The Sport SVR Ultimate Edition features a body-coloured carbon fiber hood and uses 22-inch forged wheels with a five split-spoke pattern and black brake calipers at the back of it. Narvik Black paint on the roof extends to the side mirror caps, front grilles, and other sections, as well.

In the cabin, the first thing that might catch your eye is the SV Bespoke chrome emblem on the B-pillars, giving you a hint that it’s not a regular Range Rover. Other things that add class to the luxury mid-size SUV include illuminated treadplates and black anodized metal gearshift paddles.

The Ebony and Cirrus theme complements very well with Windsor-leather wrapped performance seats featuring imprinted SVR emblems.

2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition. Photo: Land Rover

Tuned 5.0L V8 from the outgoing model

While the Range Rover Sport Ultimate Edition carries the old supercharged 5.0-liter V8 mill, it has been tuned to offer a whopping 575 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque, making it the fastest and most powerful SUV you could order from Land Rover.

Thanks to this colossal power, the Ultimate Edition can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds (62 mph in 4.5 seconds) and achieve a top speed of 176 mph (283 km/h).

Price

Speaking of price, the order books are now open worldwide and starts at $141,600 (without $1,350 destination and handling charges). It is $26,100 costlier than the standard SVR it’s based on. Comparing it with the SVR Carbon Edition boasting an array of carbon fiber elements, it’s again $11,600 more expensive.

2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition. Photo: Land Rover

Takeaway

Those interested in the news about the next-generation Ranger Rover Sport SVR should know that it might ditch the 5.0-liter V8 in favour of a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 mill taken from BMW. It should deliver more power than the outgoing SVR, considering it generates over 600 horsepower for the BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition models.

Interior and exterior 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition pictures

[envira-gallery id=’97972′]