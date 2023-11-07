The 2023 Super Meteor 650: Royal Enfield’s New Middleweight Cruiser with Retro Vibes

Dallas, TX — Royal Enfield has been in the motorcycle game for over 120 years — the famous Bullet nameplate alone rolling off the production line for over 90 years, the longest-running motorcycle out there. The brand’s longevity and success can be attributed to keeping things simple with bikes that are uncomplicated and easy to ride with manageable power, all while retaining the character and style that helps set them apart.

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Photo: Amee Reehal

So when the team set out to build the new Super Meteor 650, the mandate was equally straightforward: “Make a proper cruiser.” That’s it. One that’s easy to handle, flossing looks that pay homage to its past while offering the power and performance North Americans expect — Cruising at its Purest, as the bike’s catchy tagline states. Ultimately, it boils down to accessibility, which is critical for a brand making a massive push into the United States and Canada against the big boys and well-established names.

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Photo: Amee Reehal

As Mark Wells, Royal Enfield’s Chief of Design, puts it about the new Super Meteor 650, “It is the ideal mid-segment bike that will not only turn heads, but put many more enthusiasts out on the roads to find the kind of enjoyment that pure cruising from Royal Enfield can offer.”

So, the question is, did they pull it off?

Power, performance, and riding impressions

Engine : Parallel twin, four-stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled

Displacement : 648 cc

Power : 34.6 kW (47PS) @7250 rpm

Torque : 52.3 Nm @5650 rpm

Clutch : Wet, multi-plate

: Wet, multi-plate Gearbox: 6 Speed constant mesh

It’s worth noting the 2023 Super Meteor has already been on the market outside North America for a short period, having sold 15,000 units thus far, according to the company. But to satisfy the American appetite for power and grandiosity on the wide open roads, this variant gains the brand’s lauded 648cc parallel twin engine. The mil currently powers the Royal Enfield INT 650 and Continental GT 650, making the Super Meteor 650 the most powerful Royal Enfield cruiser to date.

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Photo: Amee Reehal

Add the fact the US is the Mecca of cruiser motorcycles, and this all makes sense: offering riders a bike that delivers robust power at lower RPMs and acceleration at higher speeds, coupled with a seamless and potent throttle response throughout the entire gear range, making every corner and straightaway an engaging experience.

Riding Impressions

We leaned on Patrick Lambie, the editor at Inside Motorcycles, for some riding impressions after spending the day with Royal Enfield’s newest cruiser. His thoughts:

I wasn’t sure what to expect from Royal Enfield’s all-new middleweight cruiser, as my previous experiences with this brand were limited to its single-cylinder offerings. Turns out that the Super Meteor 650 is an absolute blast to ride.

2023 Super Meteor 650. Photo: Royal Enfield

On paper, the 648 cc parallel-twin’s output of 47 horsepower and 39 ft-lb of torque isn’t overly impressive. However, out on the open road, this motorcycle definitely has what it takes to capture your attention. Thanks to a power band that sees the majority of the torque available in the low rpm range, this grown-up Meteor is equally comfortable with smile-inducing acceleration as it is cruising along in 6th gear.

Rider interface and user experience

The Super Meteor pays careful attention to the rider’s interface, combining an analog speedometer and LCD for essential data. Adjustable clutch and brake levers and ergonomically designed hand grips with the Royal Enfield logo enhance the user experience.

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Photo: Amee Reehal

Plated aluminum switch cubes incorporate rotary switches for a premium feel. Notable features include the Royal Enfield Tripper navigation system, which connects to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth, and the cruiser’s LED headlamp, providing modern technology while retaining a classic aesthetic.

A new cruiser built from the ground up

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Photo: Amee Reehal

Aside from dialed-up power, the Super Meteor 650 is essentially a new machine — from the platform to the exhaust and intake — this cruiser is built from the ground up.

It features an entirely new frame and swingarm design, designed for a low centre of gravity, enhancing high-speed stability and maneuverability, and making it suitable for riders of all skill levels. The chassis is constructed from steel with optimized components for added strength, coupled with a new cylinder head mount for increased stiffness.

A well-balanced highway cruiser for riders of all skill levels

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Photo: Amee Reehal

End of the day, a cruiser needs to be well-balanced for highway cruising with precise handling for those windy curves. Here, the designers utilized big piston damping technology for a comfortable and planted ride while adding premium rear shocks with a 5-step preload for enhanced stability and comfort. Plus, a Royal Enfield first are the upside-down (USD) forks for improved performance.

Styling: paying homage to Royal Enfield cruiser motorcycles of the past

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Photo: Amee Reehal

From the low-slung design and minimalist bodywork to the teardrop fuel tank and classic lines, the Super Meteor draws inspiration from its cruiser ancestors. Bikes like the iconic 1948 500 Twin, 1952 Meteor 700, 2002 Thunderbird 350 AVL, and several others. We’re getting some 1964 Royal Enfield Interceptor feels as well, despite being more of a naked bike. The character and nostalgia are all there.

The 2023 Super Meteor boasts a low-set, wide seat, and relaxed riding posture. Its sizeable teardrop tank can hold up to 4.15 gallons of fuel, which is ideal for extended rides. The bike’s upside-down forks offer confidence and control, suitable for various terrains, and an old-school design meets modern functionality with the LED headlamp, reducing power consumption while improving visibility.

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Photo: Amee Reehal

The retro-inspired instrument panel integrates a floating LCD screen and Tripper navigation for comprehensive ride information. It features alloy wheels with tubeless tires for added security against punctures and a wider rear tire for enhanced stability, even at higher speeds.

Cruisers are highly customizable, and the Super Meteor is no exception. It offers a wide range of motorcycle accessories developed to align with riders' preferences. These accessories, rigorously field-tested and designed to fit perfectly, deliver quality, backed by a 3-year warranty that matches the bike's durability. And you've got seven colour choices: Astral Green, Astral Black, Astral Blue, Interstellar Grey, Interstellar Green, Celestial Red, and Celestial Blue.

Astral Black

Astral Blue

Interstellar Grey

Interstellar Green

Celestial Red

Celestial Blue

Takeaway

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. Photo: Amee Reehal

Despite its legacy and storied past, backed by a global community fostering a solid camaraderie and shared passion for the brand, Royal Enfield is essentially a newcomer to North America. And while true motorcycle enthusiasts are undoubtedly familiar with the brand, new riders looking to buy their first cruiser motorcycle likely are not. That’s where the challenge lies: going up against popular competitors like the Honda Rebel, Kawasaki Vulcan, Harley-Davidson Sportster, and many others.

That said, the first-ever 2023 Super Meteor 650 essentially achieves what it set out to accomplish: offer a proper cruiser with clean killer looks, ample power at lower RPMs for highway cruising, all packaged into a relatively uncomplicated offering at a decent price point.

And while the popular competitors may have a head start, the Super Meteor 650 offers something different for those looking to stand out, backed by a nameplate that’s been in the game for over a century. The 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is now available for US$6,999 and C$9,599.

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Images and Specs











































